westernmassnews.com
Top candidates for Mass. governor spot share goals ahead of early voting kickoff
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Super Tuesday is less than two weeks away in Massachusetts, and the governor’s seat is up for grabs this year, as Governor Charlie Baker steps down after two terms in office. Maura Healey and Geoff Diehl are expected to be the two frontrunners in their respective...
thecrazytourist.com
15 Best Things to Do in Chicopee (MA)
On the east bank of the Connecticut River, Chicopee is just upstream from Springfield and part of the metro area. In the 19th century the banks of the Chicopee River were an industrial hotbed, lined with an unusual assortment of factories, from textile mills to paper mills and brass and iron foundries.
Holyoke City Council gets recommendation to rezone church for museum, Indian motorcycle dealership
HOLYOKE – The City Council’s Ordinance Committee recommended rezoning a former church on Hampden and Pleasant streets, helping clear the way for a planned museum, restaurant and Indian motorcycle dealership. The Ordinance Committee and Planning Board closed a public hearing July 26. On Tuesday, the council committee approved...
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties Aug. 28, 2022
Anthony F. Grassetti Sr., Maria G. Grassetti and Maria Grassetti to Maitri Patel, 32 Alexander Drive, $465,000. Fitzgerald Home Solutions LLC, to Tiffany L. Gibson, Tiffany Gibson, Joshua R. Fanion and Joshua Fanion, 30 Tom St., $305,000.
Top 5 Catches Of The Day In Western Massachusetts
Even though we are not located on the shoreline, The beautiful Berkshires has an array of fantastic seafood oriented restaurants. In a recent top 5 poll, 4 of them are located right here in our backyard. Here are some favorable reviews from friends in the area and outside our vicinity that visited some of these establishments and as for yours truly. I am very picky when it comes to eating fish, but there are exceptions to the rule and here are some examples.
thereminder.com
Belchertown Select Board names acting police chief
BELCHERTOWN – During the Belchertown Select Board’s Aug. 15 meeting, the board acknowledged the retirement of a longtime town employee and agreed to name Belchertown Police Lt. Kevin Pacunas the acting police chief. As the meeting’s first order of business, board Chair Jen Turner announced that longtime Executive...
iBerkshires.com
Interprint Plans Additional Expansion
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Interprint is planning a fourth expansion of its Route 41 facility to increase production capacity. Last week, the Community Development Board approved an amendment to its site plan that allows an approximately 57,500 square foot addition to the rear of the building. The original decor printing...
Black market marijuana still popular despite legalization
Despite the fact that marijuana is legal here in Massachusetts, illegal sales remain strong and dangerous. Like many things, the lower cost of illegal marijuana is a major reason illicit sales continue to flourish in the state.
theberkshireedge.com
Shugrue has the wrong experience for District Attorney
In the race for the Berkshire County District Attorney, Timothy Shugrue talks about experience but his seems about quantity, with little quality. Most of his career was in divorce court, not prosecuting criminals. As Assistant District Attorney back in the 80s and 90s, he was never promoted. He has not...
westernmassnews.com
Friday storms cause some damage to parts of western Mass.
EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Stormy weather hit western Mass. Thursday afternoon. and now, the cleanup is underway for many. Friday’s storms hit Hampshire and Berkshire counties hard. Just over the border in Connecticut, a tornado warning caused a scare for many people. We were in Easthampton Friday afternoon, where much...
amherstbulletin.com
Guest columnist Kent Faerber and Lee Edwards: In Amherst, here we go again
It’s the Amherst Way – when you don’t like a decision, do everything possible to revisit, study again, and again, and again, and procrastinate until you end up with ... a 40% cost inflation from the delay. Jeff Lee’s guest column about the Jones Library building project...
westernmassnews.com
Storm damage reported in Easthampton
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Storms have knocked down multiple trees and wires in Easthampton, with police telling us there is damage located in the downtown area as well as throughout the city. Several roads are closed to traffic. “...We are responding to multiple calls for trees and power lines down...
Amherst College sends out accidental emergency alert notices to campus community members on Friday afternoon
The Amherst College emergency AC alert system malfunctioned on Friday afternoon and sent out emergency notices to multiple members of the Amherst College community. “Please note there is no emergency,” Amherst College posted on its Twitter account. “Members of our community may have received an AC alert. Please be advised that this was a system malfunction. There is no event occurring.”
Western Massachusetts Man Arrested On Fentanyl And Weapon Charges
Crimes concerning the drug fentanyl continue to happen on a daily basis. And not just in Massachusetts, but all over the globe. So it's refreshing to see incidents where the guilty receive their just desserts. According to the Department of Justice in Boston, a man from our neighboring county of...
Second Chance in Springfield asking for donations after window smashed
Due to the high insurance deductible, the nonprofit organization is asking for donations to help with the cost of replacing the window.
Here’s When and Where You Still Have to Wear a Mask in Massachusetts
We've been having a great summer in Berkshire County so far with plenty of festivals, concerts, and sporting events but summer vacation is coming to an end and fall is right around the corner. It appears that more than ever, Berkshire residents are just looking to get out and have some fun. As we all know we still have COVID-19 variants in the background trying to hamper our fun but many of us are getting through it and not letting it get us down. Personally, I'm still proceeding with caution since I'm immune compromised due to my kidney transplant. I know some folks here in the Berkshires who are eligible aren't ready to get the latest booster yet because of all of the unknowns with recent and possible future variants. It's all a personal choice, no preaching required.
Springfield man with more than 100 arraignments released on $500 bail
A Springfield man that was arrested Sunday morning in connection to a catalytic converter theft was released on a $500 bail Monday.
iBerkshires.com
Weekend Outlook: Motorama, Fairs, Festivals, and More
Berkshire county is hosting a variety of events this warm sunny weekend including fairs, festivals, plays, and more. Hundreds of classic cars and hot rods will line the downtown on Sunday for the 11th Motorama. The event starts off on Saturday night with a concert and cruise-in at Joe Wolfe...
theberkshireedge.com
I Publius: The way we are
When Roselle and I first moved to the Berkshires full time in 1971, things didn’t look a lot different than they do now. One of the ways I have always kept track of things is by referencing or—as we used to say in graduate school—“comparing and contrasting.” Railroad Street is one of the things that has changed.
East Longmeadow man charged with trafficking fentanyl
A man from East Longmeadow was indicted Tuesday on fentanyl and firearm charges.
