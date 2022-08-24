ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Wbaltv.com

Gov. Larry Hogan announces new crime-fighting measures improve safety in Baltimore's Little Italy

Maryland's governor announced new crime-fighting measures to help make Baltimore's Little Italy safer. The governor said the community's request for $500,000 in neighborhood safety funds has been granted. While touring Baltimore's Little Italy neighborhood Wednesday afternoon, Gov. Larry Hogan and Senate President Bill Ferguson announced security upgrades and critical investments...
multihousingnews.com

SCG Breaks Ground on Baltimore Project

South Street Centre will offer both affordable and senior housing once completed. SCG Development Partners has begun is development of South Street Centre Apartments, a five-building, mixed residence, 152-unit affordable housing community located at 110-130 W South St. in Frederick, Md. SCG is building the community in a partnership with New Harbor Development and the Maryland and U.S. Departments of Housing and Urban Development. Morgan-Keller Construction will lead the fabrication of the new buildings. The project was funded in part through Low Income Housing Tax Credits and a Multifamily Bond Program.
baltimorebrew.com

Two decades later, Ed Norris demands his city pension

The former Baltimore police commissioner – now local radio host – was convicted of federal corruption charges in 2004. Now at issue: a fund worth $200,000. He did his time. Now Ed Norris wants the pension money former Mayor Martin O’Malley promised him 20 years ago as he left the Baltimore Police Department to become superintendent of the Maryland State Police.
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

American Governors’ Border Strike Force Initiative Results In 27 Arrests With More Expected

(Pikesville, MD) – A cooperative cross-jurisdictional initiative between state and federal law enforcement partners has led to 27 arrests with more expected as police continue to disrupt and dismantle transnational criminal organizations responsible for drug trafficking throughout the state, including Baltimore City. Maryland is one of 26 states across the nation, participating in the American […]
WBAL Radio

Leaders host hearing to address growing violence among youth in Baltimore

Baltimore City leaders gathered Thursday evening to hear from the community about a rise in youth violence. Baltimore City Councilman Robert Stokes, D-District 12 said there will be many hearings they will have crime among the youth. Stakeholders said it's a pressing issue that seems to be getting worse. "It's...
CBS Baltimore

West Baltimore students benefit from back-to-school supply drive

BALTIMORE -- Over 100 backpacks have been stuffed with classroom materials and will be given to students to help them with the start of the new school year.This year, WJZ teamed up with the University of Maryland Baltimore for a back-to-school supply drive on Saturday.Brian Sturdivant, the director for strategic initiative and community partnerships for the University of Maryland Baltimore, said the supply drive could help some families overcome a few of the difficulties they face. "There's so many challenges nowadays for families . . . for something as simple as school supplies shouldn't be an impediment," he said.One seventh-grade student...
wypr.org

Why Maryland’s first debate for governor would be live

There are 74 more days until Election Day in Maryland, and both the Democratic and Republican nominees for governor say they are eager for the chance to debate. Republican Dan Cox accused Democrat Wes Moore of avoiding debates with him in a statement released Thursday. Moore said Friday at an event in Baltimore that that’s simply not true.
Wbaltv.com

Baltimore police command changes include appointment of new chief of staff

Command changes at the Baltimore Police Department announced Friday includes the appointment of a new chief of staff. Michelle Wirzberger, who is currently the department's director of government affairs, was promoted Monday to chief of staff. Wirzberger has held several BPD leadership positions. "Michelle has been a fixture in the...
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Superintendent Dr. Darryl Williams discusses teacher shortages, new school year

TOWSON, Md. -- Baltimore County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Darryl Williams is entering the final school year under his contract."Everybody's happy on the first day of school. And so I don't have any anxiety," he said. "I'm just excited. I just want to make sure things are working."  Williams will make the rounds Monday across the district, amid a national -- and local -- teaching shortage. "We have about 400 vacancies and that number is steadily declining, because of the recruitment efforts that our HR members are doing," Williams said.Though they wouldn't give an exact figure, Baltimore County district staff...
CBS Baltimore

At hearing on school safety and absenteeism, Councilman Stokes floats a youth curfew

BALTIMORE - A City Council hearing was held Thursday night, with multiple agencies present, to discuss how better to serve the students of Baltimore City as they head into another school year. Among those present, Baltimore City Public Schools CEO Dr. Sonja Santelises, Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison, Dr. Letitia Dzirasa of Baltimore City's Health Department and representatives from the Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office.The main issues discussed: school violence and absenteeism. "We're seeing an increase in chronic absenteeism this past year of 20%, you can say it's a crisis, an emergency, but it's a challenge," said Santelises. City...
msn.com

A Baltimore marina is getting a $40 million renovation — and kicking out boaters

Alex Barbato’s home is small and sways constantly, but he loves the location. In the mornings, he can hear rockfish splash in the water and cormorants dive under the surface for eels. In the evenings, he can climb onto his deck and watch the sunset over the Inner Harbor. He likes his neighbors, lives within walking distance to some of Baltimore’s trendiest neighborhoods and pays no property tax.
kiiky.com

10 Best Colleges in Baltimore | 2022

Baltimore is the most populous city in the U.S. state of Maryland, as well as the 30th most populous city in the United States, with a population of 585,708 in 2020. The colleges in Baltimore have been ranked so high, such that the University of Baltimore has been ranked #3 public master’s university in Maryland (2021), #3 public master’s university in Maryland for advancing students’ social mobility (2021), #1 public university in Maryland (#31 nationally) on the list of Best 4-Year Colleges for Adult Learners (2019).
