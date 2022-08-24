BALTIMORE -- Over 100 backpacks have been stuffed with classroom materials and will be given to students to help them with the start of the new school year.This year, WJZ teamed up with the University of Maryland Baltimore for a back-to-school supply drive on Saturday.Brian Sturdivant, the director for strategic initiative and community partnerships for the University of Maryland Baltimore, said the supply drive could help some families overcome a few of the difficulties they face. "There's so many challenges nowadays for families . . . for something as simple as school supplies shouldn't be an impediment," he said.One seventh-grade student...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 13 HOURS AGO