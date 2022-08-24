Read full article on original website
nwestiowa.com
Woman arrested for unauthorized card use
SIOUX CENTER—A 28-year-old Sioux City woman was arrested Wednesday, Aug. 24, on a charge of unauthorized use of a credit card for less than $1,500 at a Sioux Center business. The arrest of Brittany Lynn Britton stemmed from her placing an online order on Oct. 12 at Walmart in...
kiwaradio.com
Rock Valley Teen Airlifted After Car Versus Moped Accident
Rock Valley, Iowa– A Rock Valley teen was taken to the hospital after an accident in Rock Valley on Monday, August 22, 2022. The Rock Valley Police Department reports that at about 4:05 p.m., 15-year-old Caleb Baker of Rock Valley was driving a 2009 Othe moped northbound on 19th Avenue in central Rock Valley. They tell us that 72-year-old Helen DeKam of Doon was westbound on 14th Street in a 2010 Chevy Equinox.
KELOLAND TV
66-year-old man killed in I-90 motorcycle crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Officials have released more information on a fatal motorcycle crash that happened on I-90 near Humboldt. Investigators believe the motorcycle was going west in a construction zone when it crossed the center line and crashed into a car driving east. The 66-year-old motorcyclist was...
gowatertown.net
Man dies in ATV crash south of Colman, South Dakota
COLMAN, S.D. – One man has died in an ATV crash that was reported early Wednesday morning two miles south of Colman. The name of the person involved has not yet been released pending notification of family members. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2019 Polaris Ranger ATV was...
amazingmadison.com
Man dies in Moody County crash
One man has died in a one-vehicle crash that was reported early Wednesday morning south of Colman. The name of the person involved has not yet been released pending notification of family members. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2019 Polaris Ranger ATV was eastbound on 237th Street when the...
voiceofalexandria.com
Tayvon Davis hit with life in prison for Sioux City toddler's death
SIOUX CITY — Through depression and fear, Shannon Myers waited four years for Friday. Finally, she told Tayvon Davis, she could begin to move on, knowing he would spend the rest of his life in prison for killing her daughter, Maelynn. "For four years, I let you ruin my...
2-year-old in critical condition after pool incident, SCPD says
A child is apparently in critical condition after an incident occurred with an above-ground pool at a Sioux City residence.
nwestiowa.com
Two injured in accident near Rock Valley
ROCK VALLEY—Two people were injured in a two-vehicle accident about 2:10 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, on Elmwood Ave, two miles south of Rock Valley. Forty-six-year-old Jamie Lechelle Metcalfe of Canistota, SD, was driving south when her 2007 Kia Spectra struck the rear of a 2010 Ford Edge driven by 68-year-old Joan D. Vande Kamp of Sioux Center when she slowed for crews working on electrical utilities, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
dakotanewsnow.com
Minnehaha County Sheriffs announce a wanted person
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Minnehaha Sheriffs are looking for a suspect they say is wanted for Witness Tampering. The 36-year-old suspect Cassandra Kay Grant is wanted for Witness Tampering according to a post by the Minnehaha Sheriff’s department. Grant is 5′6″ tall, weighs approximately 305 lbs, and has dark hair and light-colored eyes.
nwestiowa.com
Inwood woman arrested for intox at work
INWOOD—A 40-year-old Inwood woman was arrested about 5:40 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, on a charge of public intoxication. The arrest of Brandie Joy Severson stemmed from her admitting to drinking while working at Oak Street Station in Inwood, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office. She consented to...
Sioux City man sentenced to life for killing of infant
A Sioux City man found guilty of murder and child endangerment of an infant has been sentenced Friday.
kscj.com
AUTHORITIES INVESTIGATE DROWNING AT RIVERSIDE HOME
AUTHORITIES ARE INVESTIGATING A DROWNING THAT OCCURRED AT A HOME IN RIVERSIDE WEDNESDAY EVENING. SIOUX CITY FIRE AND RESCUE AND POLICE PERSONNEL RESPONDED TO A REPORT OF A DROWNING AT A RESIDENCE IN THE 2000 BLOCK OF FAIRBANKS STREET AROUND 6:10 P.M. A 2-YEAR-OLD CHILD WAS FOUND UNRESPONSIVE IN AN...
dakotanewsnow.com
Fatal motorcycle accident reported near I-90
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating after a motorcycle accident left one dead. According to Tony Mangan with the Department of Public Safety, the accident happened Thursday morning on I-90 near the Humboldt exit. Mangan says one person died in the accident. The...
nwestiowa.com
Hull woman arrested for OWI in UTV crash
ASHTON—A 45-year-old Hull woman was arrested about 11:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22, near Ashton on charges of first-offense operating under the influence and failure to maintain control. The arrest of Jaime Ann Bakker stemmed from her losing control of an eastbound 2021 Polaris Razor, which went into the ditch...
kscj.com
NO INJURIES IN GUN INCIDENT ON LAPLANTE STREET
NO ONE WAS INJURED WHEN A GUN WAS FIRED OUTSIDE OF A SIOUX CITY RESIDENCE WEDNESDAY MORNING. POLICE SAY THE INCIDENT HAPPENED AROUND 10:30 IN THE 900 BLOCK OF LAPLANTE STREET. A HOMEOWNER TOLD POLICE HE WAS WORKING IN HIS YARD WHEN AN INTOXICATED MAN CAME ONTO HIS PROPERTY AND STARTED A CONFRONTATION WITH HIM.
siouxlandnews.com
Child in critical condition after being rescued from Sioux City backyard pool
Sioux City — A child is in critical condition after being rescued from a pool on Wednesday night. Sioux City Police say that on August 24th, just after 6:00 p.m., they and Sioux City Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a drowning at a home in the 2000 block of Fairbanks St.
Two Sioux Falls Intersections to Close Temporarily
An ongoing major road constriction project in Sioux Falls is going to force the closure of pair of intersections in the southeast part of town. Starting Monday (August 29), the South Dakota Department of Transportation will shut down the intersections at 41st Street with Madelyn and Meadow Avenues as crews prepare and place concrete. Both intersections are scheduled to reopen at the end of the workday, Friday, September 2.
nwestiowa.com
Sheldon woman arrested for intoxication
SHELDON—A 53-year-old Sheldon woman was arrested about 2:05 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, on a charge of public intoxication. The arrest of Angela Sue Maae stemmed from her being found lying in the traveled portion at the intersection of Highway 18 and Seventh Avenue, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
kicdam.com
Home Base For Long Time Fair Vendor Goes Up in Flames
Spencer, IA (KICD)– A long time vendor at the Clay County Fair is working to pick up the pieces after its home base in Des Moines went up in flames earlier this week. Campbell’s Concessions has been family owned since the 1950s and has been housed on the Iowa State Fairgrounds for many decades until the building known as “The Warehouse” caught fire completely destroying the building early Wednesday morning.
Unusual amount of bats being found in Siouxlanders’ homes
Bats are an important part of the ecosystem, but they're not so welcome inside anyone's house.
