Woman arrested for unauthorized card use

SIOUX CENTER—A 28-year-old Sioux City woman was arrested Wednesday, Aug. 24, on a charge of unauthorized use of a credit card for less than $1,500 at a Sioux Center business. The arrest of Brittany Lynn Britton stemmed from her placing an online order on Oct. 12 at Walmart in...
Rock Valley Teen Airlifted After Car Versus Moped Accident

Rock Valley, Iowa– A Rock Valley teen was taken to the hospital after an accident in Rock Valley on Monday, August 22, 2022. The Rock Valley Police Department reports that at about 4:05 p.m., 15-year-old Caleb Baker of Rock Valley was driving a 2009 Othe moped northbound on 19th Avenue in central Rock Valley. They tell us that 72-year-old Helen DeKam of Doon was westbound on 14th Street in a 2010 Chevy Equinox.
66-year-old man killed in I-90 motorcycle crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Officials have released more information on a fatal motorcycle crash that happened on I-90 near Humboldt. Investigators believe the motorcycle was going west in a construction zone when it crossed the center line and crashed into a car driving east. The 66-year-old motorcyclist was...
Man dies in ATV crash south of Colman, South Dakota

COLMAN, S.D. – One man has died in an ATV crash that was reported early Wednesday morning two miles south of Colman. The name of the person involved has not yet been released pending notification of family members. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2019 Polaris Ranger ATV was...
Man dies in Moody County crash

One man has died in a one-vehicle crash that was reported early Wednesday morning south of Colman. The name of the person involved has not yet been released pending notification of family members. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2019 Polaris Ranger ATV was eastbound on 237th Street when the...
Two injured in accident near Rock Valley

ROCK VALLEY—Two people were injured in a two-vehicle accident about 2:10 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, on Elmwood Ave, two miles south of Rock Valley. Forty-six-year-old Jamie Lechelle Metcalfe of Canistota, SD, was driving south when her 2007 Kia Spectra struck the rear of a 2010 Ford Edge driven by 68-year-old Joan D. Vande Kamp of Sioux Center when she slowed for crews working on electrical utilities, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
Minnehaha County Sheriffs announce a wanted person

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Minnehaha Sheriffs are looking for a suspect they say is wanted for Witness Tampering. The 36-year-old suspect Cassandra Kay Grant is wanted for Witness Tampering according to a post by the Minnehaha Sheriff’s department. Grant is 5′6″ tall, weighs approximately 305 lbs, and has dark hair and light-colored eyes.
Inwood woman arrested for intox at work

INWOOD—A 40-year-old Inwood woman was arrested about 5:40 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, on a charge of public intoxication. The arrest of Brandie Joy Severson stemmed from her admitting to drinking while working at Oak Street Station in Inwood, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office. She consented to...
AUTHORITIES INVESTIGATE DROWNING AT RIVERSIDE HOME

AUTHORITIES ARE INVESTIGATING A DROWNING THAT OCCURRED AT A HOME IN RIVERSIDE WEDNESDAY EVENING. SIOUX CITY FIRE AND RESCUE AND POLICE PERSONNEL RESPONDED TO A REPORT OF A DROWNING AT A RESIDENCE IN THE 2000 BLOCK OF FAIRBANKS STREET AROUND 6:10 P.M. A 2-YEAR-OLD CHILD WAS FOUND UNRESPONSIVE IN AN...
Fatal motorcycle accident reported near I-90

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating after a motorcycle accident left one dead. According to Tony Mangan with the Department of Public Safety, the accident happened Thursday morning on I-90 near the Humboldt exit. Mangan says one person died in the accident. The...
Hull woman arrested for OWI in UTV crash

ASHTON—A 45-year-old Hull woman was arrested about 11:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22, near Ashton on charges of first-offense operating under the influence and failure to maintain control. The arrest of Jaime Ann Bakker stemmed from her losing control of an eastbound 2021 Polaris Razor, which went into the ditch...
NO INJURIES IN GUN INCIDENT ON LAPLANTE STREET

NO ONE WAS INJURED WHEN A GUN WAS FIRED OUTSIDE OF A SIOUX CITY RESIDENCE WEDNESDAY MORNING. POLICE SAY THE INCIDENT HAPPENED AROUND 10:30 IN THE 900 BLOCK OF LAPLANTE STREET. A HOMEOWNER TOLD POLICE HE WAS WORKING IN HIS YARD WHEN AN INTOXICATED MAN CAME ONTO HIS PROPERTY AND STARTED A CONFRONTATION WITH HIM.
Two Sioux Falls Intersections to Close Temporarily

An ongoing major road constriction project in Sioux Falls is going to force the closure of pair of intersections in the southeast part of town. Starting Monday (August 29), the South Dakota Department of Transportation will shut down the intersections at 41st Street with Madelyn and Meadow Avenues as crews prepare and place concrete. Both intersections are scheduled to reopen at the end of the workday, Friday, September 2.
Sheldon woman arrested for intoxication

SHELDON—A 53-year-old Sheldon woman was arrested about 2:05 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, on a charge of public intoxication. The arrest of Angela Sue Maae stemmed from her being found lying in the traveled portion at the intersection of Highway 18 and Seventh Avenue, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
Home Base For Long Time Fair Vendor Goes Up in Flames

Spencer, IA (KICD)– A long time vendor at the Clay County Fair is working to pick up the pieces after its home base in Des Moines went up in flames earlier this week. Campbell’s Concessions has been family owned since the 1950s and has been housed on the Iowa State Fairgrounds for many decades until the building known as “The Warehouse” caught fire completely destroying the building early Wednesday morning.
