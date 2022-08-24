ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tide 100.9's local high school football coverage is powered by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." The Wildcats of Tuscaloosa County High School (2-0) officially doubled their win total from 2021 with a 28-7 road win over the Bessemer City Purple Tigers (0-2) on Friday night. It...
