Parents furious over hateful comments by Rockwood School Board member
EUREKA, Mo. — It's a video circulating on social media stirring calls for a Rockwood School Board member to resign. This is after she's seen mocking students. This spring, Jessica Laurent Clark was voted in to become a School Board member and she's been in the mix of some controversy.
Lawsuit Filed Against Coach, School District
MASCOUTAH – A 55-page lawsuit was filed in Illinois federal court on Wednesday, Aug. 24, against a Mascoutah volleyball coach and the Mascoutah School District. The lawsuit states that head volleyball coach Todd Gober subjected the team to “demoralizing and degrading” activities. The lawsuit was filed by Brooke Junker, a May 2022 MHS graduate and former captain of the volleyball team. She states the Gober and the School District violated her civil rights and discriminated against her.
Mascoutah School Superintendent Announces Retirement
MASCOUTAH – After 11 years as superintendent of Mascoutah District 19, it was announced at the monthly meeting of the District 19 School Board that Dr. Craig Fiegel will be retiring at the end of the current school year. Dr. Fiegel has served as superintendent for the past 11 years.
Belleville Township High School District 201 opens the CAVE
BELLEVILLE, Illinois — Students in Belleville Township High School District 201 have a new place to call school. The Center for Vocational and Academic Excellence, otherwise known as the CAVE, opened just in time for the new school year. Superintendent Dr. Brian Mentzer said the CAVE was an early...
Edwardsville, August 27 High School ⚽ Game Notice
The Gibault Catholic High School soccer team will have a game with Metro-East Lutheran High School on August 27, 2022, 09:00:00. Gibault Catholic High SchoolMetro-East Lutheran High School.
Humphrey’s returns to Saint Louis University
ST. LOUIS – Just in time for the start of school, Saint Louis University students have something to be excited about. Now they have a not-so-new place to hang out, once again. John Harris and Sarah Davis have partnered together to reopen Humphrey’s on Laclede.
Photo gallery: St. Louis University High at Chaminade high school boys soccer
By Nate Latsch | Photos by Gordon Radford The five schools that make up the Metro Catholic Conference have rich soccer history and tradition, with 29 state titles among them, including three of the past six Missouri Class 4 championships. A year ago, St. Louis University High and ...
Civic Memorial High School Halftime Performance 8-26-22
The Eagle Band performed at halftime during their matchup against Marquette. Subscribe for FREE today. Get breaking news, sports, obits, shop local deals, weather forecasts, classifieds, video and more delivered directly to your email inbox.
Chain of command at St. Mary's in St. Louis: Pancakes, syrup, winning
Offensive line coach Tyler Richert busts out the pancake chain and Mrs. Butterworth's for his big boys
Byrnes Mill city administrator resigns, Fall Festival called off
Byrnes Mill is without a city administrator after almost-brand-new City Administrator Mary Holden resigned on Aug. 15. City attorney Allison Sweeney said she is filling in as acting city administrator and working at City Hall one day a week. Holden started with the city in May but was working remotely...
Archdiocese's first proposal of strategic plan being reviewed by priests ahead of listening sessions
SAINT LOUIS, Mo. — The Archdiocese of St. Louis is in the beginning stages of restructuring. For the last eight months, staff has been collecting data and feedback from the Catholic community. Now, the first draft proposal of how the archdiocese will start to reinvent itself is complete. The...
What Your St. Louis High School Says About You
Here in St. Louis, everybody always asks you where you went to high school. Why? People use it as a quick gauge to try to find out how you grew up. Rich kids went to fancy schools, poor kids went to substandard schools, etc. But with this question comes a...
Jamal Roberts, Chase Hendricks help St. Mary's run past St. Louis University High in season opener
By Nate Latsch | Photos by Nate Latsch ST. LOUIS — The "Running of the Bills" is an annual tradition at St. Louis University High School where incoming freshmen are painted blue and then run into the Jr. Billikens' stadium early in the first home football game of the season. While that ...
Mercy mourns loss of Sister Mary Roch Rocklage
Mercy mourns the loss of an iconic health care leader. Sister Mary Roch Rocklage died Tuesday at the age of 87 after a lengthy battle with an illness.
Nurse extern program hopes to reduce nursing shortages in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Hospitals across the country and in St. Louis are still dealing with a nursing shortage. It was a problem before the COVID-19 pandemic but has been made worse over the last few years. SSM Health’s new extern program is creating a pipeline for nursing students to...
St. John United Church of Christ (UCC) in Brighton, Illinois Hires Lawyer John Pawloski Turned Pastor as new minister.
John Pawloski has been named as the new Pastor of St. John United Church of Christ in Brighton, Illinois. After practicing law for over thirty years, Pastor Pawloski has decided to devote the majority of his working days towards ministry. Although he will continue to practice law, he will spend most of his time working for the church. Pawloski has also been tapped to helm St. John UCC in Wood River, and he will split his time between both congregations. “My memory isn’t as good as it used to be,” Pastor John jokes, “so I thought it best to pick two churches with a name I would not easily forget, and what is easier to remember than your own name?”.
Teenager Aria Burnside is just beginning her dessert empire in Illinois
Aria Burnside’s fondness for chocolate chip cookies started with a hotel treat, and now she is about to launch her own commercial bakery – just after she’s become old enough to vote. Her mother, Charmain Aaron, moved the family from Iowa to Edwardsville, Illinois, five years ago....
Macoupin County Courthouse News
Cases filed during-August 7-20, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Amy Bolletto, 45 of Virden, is charged with possession of meth and possession of a controlled substance in connection with an August 6 incident. Bryce Cumberworth, 25 of...
Clinton County Among First To Go Live With Next Gen 911
Illinois State Police (ISP) Director Brendan F. Kelly, joined by Illinois Statewide 911 Administrator Cindy Barbera-Brelle, Grundy County Sheriff/Emergency Telephone System Board Director of Electronic Operations Chris Kindelspire, and KenCom Public Safety Dispatch Director Lynette Bergeron, has announced the first counties to go live with Next Generation 911. Next Generation 911 moves emergency response communications to a more integrated information technology network.
Execution date set for man convicted of 2005 killing of Kirkwood police sergeant
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri Supreme Court has set a Nov. 29 execution date for a man who shot and killed a suburban St. Louis police sergeant in 2005. The court announced Wednesday that Kevin Johnson, 36, is scheduled to die by lethal injection for the death of 43-year-old Kirkwood Police Sgt. Bill McEntee.
