Navajo County, AZ

KRQE News 13

SWAT situation in Los Chavez ends after several hours

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Valencia County neighborhood was evacuated for hours as police searched for two fugitives who barricaded themselves in a home. Police swarmed the Los Chavez neighborhood near Juan P. Sanchez Road and Highway 314 while trying to get two men out. It appears that they are in custody. It started around 1:30 Friday […]
VALENCIA COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Man caught on video beating gas station attendant pleads guilty

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Courtney McCalep, the man who was caught on video brutally beating a gas station attendant, pleaded guilty Friday. In September 2021, McCalep punched, stomped and kicked a female gas station attendant at the Speedway near 4th and Osuna. Bernalillo County Sheriff's Deputies say McCalep walked into the Speedway near Fourth and Osuna, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque man with troubled past pleads guilty to 2021 crime

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Matthew Jaramillo, who was been in trouble with the law since 14-years-old, will spend the next year and a half behind bars. Friday, Jaramillo pleaded guilty to two counts of receiving or transferring a stolen motor vehicle. Jaramillo was arrested in a stolen car in August 2021 and just a month later, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Man accused in deadly shooting asks judge to dismiss charges

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Darryus Chavez, the man accused in a deadly shooting in downtown Albuquerque is asking a judge to dismiss the charges against him. Chavez is one of four people charged for the murder of Trevonte Robbins in July 2021. Investigators say the shooting happened near Central and 4th Street, where people in a […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Albuquerque police investigate apartment shooting, one man killed

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Police Department officers in the northeast are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex. The shooting took place at 4009 Montgomery Blvd. NE. The shooting left one man shot and "clinging to life," according to the department's public information officer. He was transported to University...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Crews extinguish fire at abandoned Albuquerque home

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue extinguished a fire at an abandoned home near San Pedro and Indian school Friday morning. AFR says it appeared that this home had a previous fire in it. AFR crews responded to the fire and reported seeing smoke and flames. Officials say they were able to extinguish the fire […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Man accused of threatening Santa Fe hotel workers with knife

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man is facing charges for threatening hotel workers. According to the criminal complaint, a hotel worker at the Double Tree in Santa Fe says they found 40-year-old Brandon Broderick passed out in the elevator last Thursday. The employee asked Broderick whether he needed help, and he pulled out a knife. Police […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque man faces multiple rape charges in three counties

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man accused of molesting a young relative 20 years ago is accused of striking again. He is facing charges in three different counties involving another girl. His first alleged victim, Melanie Sandoval, says she's hoping he can finally be stopped. "I want them...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
newmexicopbs.org

NM Jail Staffing Crisis

8.26.2022 – Five of New Mexico's 26 county jails and detention centers are less than half staffed. The Line Opinion Panel reacts to that startling statistic and responds to a recent article from Searchlight New Mexico which outlines critical issues at Bernalillo County's Metropolitan Detention Center, which is currently short more than 200 officers.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
kyma.com

Brazilian migrant dies from suicide attempt at New Mexico facility

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - On August 24, a young man from Brazil, Kesley Vial, died from a suicide attempt seven days prior. In a press release, his death was a result abhorrent conditions and treatment by ICE while in their custody at the Torrance County Detention Facility in Albuquerque, NM.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Attorney General's Office, Alleged accomplices, Stormy day, City bus ridership, State Fair cocktail

Friday's Top Stories Albuquerque residents fed up with city's litter problem Albuquerque woman suspected of removing window panes to break into businesses 1 dead after Albuquerque shooting, police say What's happening around New Mexico August 26 – September 1 New Mexico man running for State House District 14 opens lawsuit Gun detained during Eunice high […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

