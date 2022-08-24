Read full article on original website
16 arrested by Albuquerque police in plan to target shoplifters
Attorney General Balderas said he is pleased with the APD's operation because it will make Albuquerque safer.
SWAT situation in Los Chavez ends after several hours
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Valencia County neighborhood was evacuated for hours as police searched for two fugitives who barricaded themselves in a home. Police swarmed the Los Chavez neighborhood near Juan P. Sanchez Road and Highway 314 while trying to get two men out. It appears that they are in custody. It started around 1:30 Friday […]
Man caught on video beating gas station attendant pleads guilty
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Courtney McCalep, the man who was caught on video brutally beating a gas station attendant, pleaded guilty Friday. In September 2021, McCalep punched, stomped and kicked a female gas station attendant at the Speedway near 4th and Osuna. Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Deputies say McCalep walked into the Speedway near Fourth and Osuna, […]
Albuquerque man with troubled past pleads guilty to 2021 crime
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Matthew Jaramillo, who was been in trouble with the law since 14-years-old, will spend the next year and a half behind bars. Friday, Jaramillo pleaded guilty to two counts of receiving or transferring a stolen motor vehicle. Jaramillo was arrested in a stolen car in August 2021 and just a month later, […]
Albuquerque police arrest woman suspected of sneaking into businesses through open window panes
Not only was a woman arrested, but a second suspect was arrested.
Man charged with beating 4-year-old James Dunklee to death wants to back out of plea deal
The four-year-old was found beaten to death at Zerrick Marquez' apartment near Louisiana and Central in December of 2019.
Albuquerque woman suspected of removing window panes to break into businesses
Albuquerque Police Department (APD) believes they've identified the window pane thief.
Man accused in deadly shooting asks judge to dismiss charges
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Darryus Chavez, the man accused in a deadly shooting in downtown Albuquerque is asking a judge to dismiss the charges against him. Chavez is one of four people charged for the murder of Trevonte Robbins in July 2021. Investigators say the shooting happened near Central and 4th Street, where people in a […]
Attorney general intends to prove Sheryl Williams Stapleton stole at least $1M
In July 2021, the Attorney General's Office searched the home of Sheryl Williams Stapleton.
Albuquerque police investigate apartment shooting, one man killed
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Police Department officers in the northeast are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex. The shooting took place at 4009 Montgomery Blvd. NE. The shooting left one man shot and "clinging to life," according to the department's public information officer. He was transported to University...
1 dead after Albuquerque shooting, police say
Authorities said they are still looking into the matter, and the area's access is limited due to the investigation.
Crews extinguish fire at abandoned Albuquerque home
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue extinguished a fire at an abandoned home near San Pedro and Indian school Friday morning. AFR says it appeared that this home had a previous fire in it. AFR crews responded to the fire and reported seeing smoke and flames. Officials say they were able to extinguish the fire […]
APD: Man in critical condition after shooting
The shooting reportedly took place near Comanche South Park.
Man accused of threatening Santa Fe hotel workers with knife
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man is facing charges for threatening hotel workers. According to the criminal complaint, a hotel worker at the Double Tree in Santa Fe says they found 40-year-old Brandon Broderick passed out in the elevator last Thursday. The employee asked Broderick whether he needed help, and he pulled out a knife. Police […]
Albuquerque man faces multiple rape charges in three counties
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man accused of molesting a young relative 20 years ago is accused of striking again. He is facing charges in three different counties involving another girl. His first alleged victim, Melanie Sandoval, says she’s hoping he can finally be stopped. “I want them...
NM Jail Staffing Crisis
8.26.2022 – Five of New Mexico’s 26 county jails and detention centers are less than half staffed. The Line Opinion Panel reacts to that startling statistic and responds to a recent article from Searchlight New Mexico which outlines critical issues at Bernalillo County’s Metropolitan Detention Center, which is currently short more than 200 officers.
New Mexico state and local leaders focusing on retail crime solutions
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — There's a new partnership between the Coronado Mall and the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office. “So for those would-be thieves out there. Look out, because there's a new sheriff in town,” said Randy Chavez, general manager for the Coronado Mall. The sheriff's office now has a...
Brazilian migrant dies from suicide attempt at New Mexico facility
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - On August 24, a young man from Brazil, Kesley Vial, died from a suicide attempt seven days prior. In a press release, his death was a result abhorrent conditions and treatment by ICE while in their custody at the Torrance County Detention Facility in Albuquerque, NM.
KRQE Newsfeed: Attorney General’s Office, Alleged accomplices, Stormy day, City bus ridership, State Fair cocktail
Friday’s Top Stories Albuquerque residents fed up with city’s litter problem Albuquerque woman suspected of removing window panes to break into businesses 1 dead after Albuquerque shooting, police say What’s happening around New Mexico August 26 – September 1 New Mexico man running for State House District 14 opens lawsuit Gun detained during Eunice high […]
Accidental 911 call leads to cockfighting ring bust in Valencia County
LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – An accidental 911 call leads sheriff’s deputies to an unexpected bust–a cockfighting ring in Valencia County. When deputies rolled up to a property east of Los Lunas back in July, they were surprised at what they came across. Deputies say someone unintentionally called 911 and hung up. As one deputy tried to […]
