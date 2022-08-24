Read full article on original website
‘Simple Mishap’ Leads to Vehicle Driving Through Mills Library
The Bob Goff Memorial Library in Mills recently doubled as a parking garage, when a vehicle ran into the building, crashing through part of the vestibule. That's according to the Mills Fire Department Chief Wil Gay, who told K2 Radio News that a vehicle did drive into part of the library, but that it was a complete accident.
Wyoming driver dies after ejection from crash west of Riverton
CASPER, Wyo — A 24-year-old Wyoming resident died Thursday in a fatal single-vehicle crash on Highway 26 west of Riverton, according to a preliminary Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) report. Troopers were notified of the crash around 3:20 a.m. on Aug. 25. According to the report, the driver of a...
UPDATE: armed suspect in West Casper
Presently, The Casper Police Department believes Joshua Crook to be armed and dangerous. Please do not attempt to make contact or engage with Joshua Crook. If you see Crook, immediately call 911. According to the Casper Police Department, at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, officers from the Casper Police Department responded...
Casper Police Provide Clarification on Eastridge Mall Boulder Incident
On August 21, 2022, K2 Radio News reported that a Casper Police Department patrol car had driven on top of a decorative boulder in the parking lot of Eastridge Mall. A photo from a citizen that K2 Radio News shared showed the car on top of the rock, with a caption that said 'Well that sucks.'
Natrona County Sheriff’s Office incident report log (8/25/22–8/26/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Information for the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office incident summary report and map is provided by the NCSO and is published as a public service to our readers. For privacy reasons, exact addresses and certain types of calls may not be included, and certain calls may...
Affidavit: Drug sale activity preceded double homicide; witness identified suspect
CASPER, Wyo. — Investigators say the defendant charged with two counts of first-degree murder traveled with the victims to sell controlled substances leading up to their deaths in Natrona County on Aug. 9, according to an affidavit filed by Natrona County Sheriff’s Office investigators. Luke Thomas Young, 26,...
Natrona County Recent Arrests (8/25/22–8/26/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Natrona County Sheriff’s Office investigating theft at Casper business
CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office released video and images from surveillance cameras capturing a theft on Monday, Aug. 22. The theft happened around 4:45 p.m. at a business located on the 2100 block of Southwest Wyoming Boulevard, according to a release. An employee told officials...
Casper Firefighters want you to know they “will always be there for you…”
The Casper Firefighters posted a picture of a vehicle wreck located on Southeast Wyoming boulevard between scenic and country club on August 20th at approximately 6:34 a.m. The Casper Firefighters took this opportunity to share the images along with their thoughts on a Facebook post:. "1) Your #casperfirefighters will always...
Man Ordered to Pay $700K+ for Fraud Involving Wyoming Restaurants
A 62-year-old Corona, California man has been sentenced to five years probation and ordered to pay more than $700,000 for defrauding the government with revenue suppression software used by Wyoming restaurants. According to Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas Vassallo, Jin Chen Liang developed, sold, and installed software that enabled several restaurants...
Man who sold Wyoming restaurant owners software to shirk taxes sentenced to house arrest, probation
CASPER, Wyo. — A California man was ordered to pay over $700,000 in restitution to the State of Wyoming and the IRS on federal charges of conspiracy to defraud the government, according to a U.S. Justice Department release Wednesday. Jin Chen Liang, 62, was also sentenced to six months’...
Wyoming high school football scores (8/26/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — As the high school football season kicked off across Wyoming on Friday, here’s a look at all the scores from the slate of games that took place. Local schools are in bold. CLASS 4A. Casper (Natrona County) 40, Laramie 0. Sheridan 24, Cheyenne (Central) 21.
$1 million bond set for defendant charged with two counts of first-degree murder
CASPER, Wyo. — Luke Thomas Young, 26, heard three felony charges in Natrona County Circuit Court on Thursday in connection to an Aug. 9 double homicide west of Casper. Circuit Court Judge Michael Patchen set bond at $1 million cash only in what Assistant District Attorney Stephanie Arrache described as “a very cold-blooded first-degree murder case.”
Natrona County health and food inspections (8/19/22–8/26/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
Red Flag Warning issued for Fremont, Natrona Counties
URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Riverton WY 106 PM MDT Sat Aug 27 2022 Natrona County/Casper BLM-Upper Wind River Basin/Wind River Basin- Casper Mountain- ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING... * IMPACTS: Low Humidities and Strong Gusty Winds will create erratic fire behavior and new fire starts. * AFFECTED AREA: In Central WY...Fire Weather Zones 280...283 and 300. * COUNTIES AFFECTED: In Central WY...Fremont...Natrona. * WIND: West 15 to 22 mph with gusts up to 30 to 40 mph. * HUMIDITY: 11 to 14 percent. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.
Natrona County divorce filings (8/15/22–8/22/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who filed for a divorce from Aug. 15 through Aug. 22. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Natrona County. The report excludes sealed cases and confidential parties.
Wyoming Federal Judge Sentences California Man for Fraud
A California man was sentenced to five years probation and ordered to pay $700,000 in restitution to the state of Wyoming and the Internal Revenue Service for defrauding the government, according to a news release from Acting Wyoming U.S. Attorney Nicholas Vassallo on Wednesday. Jin Chen Liang, 62, of Corona,...
Unattended Cooking Fire in Yucca Circle, Casper
At approximately 7:50 a.m. Casper Fire-EMS units were dispatched to a structure fire in the area of Yucca Circle, according to a recent press release on their social media page. First arriving units found smoke coming from a single-family residence. Units made quick access to the structure and identified the...
The Casper Journal prints final edition
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper Journal, a free weekly newspaper owned and printed by The Casper Star-Tribune, has printed its final copy. Tracy Rouch with Lee Enterprises confirmed to Oil City News that the Aug. 17, 2022, edition of The Casper Journal —printed Aug. 15 — was its last, while The Casper Star-Tribune will continue to print five days a week. In 2020, the daily newspaper stopped printing Monday and Tuesday editions.
Economic report: Casper jobs increase, home prices up 13.6%, sales tax collections up 19.5%
CASPER, Wyo. — A new Casper Economic Indicators report from the State of Wyoming Economic Analysis Division shows jobs are up from summer 2021, home prices are continuing to climb and sales tax collections in Natrona County are up. The new August 2022 issue of the Casper Economic Indicators...
