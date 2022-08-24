ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, OH

MS Volleyball Drops Match to Fort Frye

MS Volleyball Drops Match to Fort Frye

The Cambridge Middle School volleyball team dropped a home match versus Fort Frye 5-25, 7-25 on Thursday at Cambridge Middle School. Bailey Anderson led the Bobcats with four points and three kills. Olivia Adams, Kylie Eltringham and Kristen Ayres all scored two points each. Cambridge is now 0-2 overall. The...
CAMBRIDGE, OH
cambridgebobcatsathletics.com

Bobcats Blast Carrollton 4-0 in Soccer Action

The Cambridge Bobcat boys’ soccer team traveled to Carrollton for a match on Saturday and came home with a 4-0 victory over the Warriors. Lucas Parsons scored a pair of goals to pace the Bobcats while Briley Hamm and Steeler Sylvis eached added a loan goal. Sylvis and Parsons along with JD Baker each notched an assist. Andrew LePlante recoreded a shutout with four saves in the game.
CARROLLTON, OH
cambridgebobcatsathletics.com

Bobcat Girls’ Soccer Falls to Harrison Central

Soccer team opened its season with a 3-1 loss at Harrison Central on Thursday. Destiny Garcia scored the loan Bobcat goal unassisted. Gracen Kinnan recorded 21 saves in the goal. The Lady Bobcats will be in action again Saturday morning when they host Catholic Central at 10 a.m. at McFarland...
CAMBRIDGE, OH
Marietta, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Cambridge, OH
City
Marietta, OH
Cambridge, OH
Sports
WTRF- 7News

Zeps Fly By Tigers

SHADYSIDE,OHIO (WTRF) – Shadyside slipped to 0-2 on the season following a 38-20 loss to Shenandoah Friday night at Fleming Field. The Zeps are now 2-0, they host 1-1 Waterford next week. The Tigers will look for their first win when they host 0-2 Buckeye Local.
SHADYSIDE, OH
cambridgebobcatsathletics.com

Bobcat Cross Country Teams Run Well at Early Bird Invite

The Cambridge Bobcat cross country teams kicked off their season Saturday at the Claymont Early Bird Invitational and ran well with five high school runners earning medals at the event. Nicholas Hatfield placed 23rd overall with Keegan Mathers taking 32nd and Dawson Spratt 49th to earn medals for the boys....
CAMBRIDGE, OH
WTRF- 7News

Weir Snaps Losing Skid To Oak Glen

NEW CUMBERLAND,W.Va. (WTRF) – Weir and Oak Glen opened their seasons Thursday in the Battle for Hancock County at the Bears Den. Following a scoreless first quarter, the Red Riders got on the scoreboard thanks to a 37-yard touchdown run from Devan Colson for a 7-0 lead. Late in the first half the Red Riders […]
Lootpress

Prep Football: Independence trounces Liberty

The preliminary numbers did not favor Liberty Thursday night in the Battle of ’76 clash with county rival Independence. Unfortunately for the Raiders, the numbers did not lie. Replacing nearly every starter on both sides of the ball while the Patriots returned almost all of their starting cast, Liberty...
LIBERTY, WV
Your Radio Place

M. Darlene Jenkins, 85 of Cambridge, Ohio

M. Darlene Jenkins age 85, of Cambridge, OH passed away Wednesday, August 24, 2022 in Cambridge. She was born February 27, 1937 in Dayton, OH a daughter of the late James Harold and Jessie Cope Kirkendall. She will be remembered as a caretaker by her family and someone who enjoyed...
CAMBRIDGE, OH
Your Radio Place

Mr. Kenneth Lee Trott Jr., 75 of Pleasant City

He was born February 25, 1947 in Cambridge, son of the late Kenneth L. Trott and Shirley (Chalfant) Trott-Bromelow. A 1965 graduate of Meadowbrook High School, Kenneth worked at Centria for forty years in the maintenance department and as a millwright. He was a member of the NRA and a...
PLEASANT CITY, OH
poncacitynow.com

West Virginia coal miner died in fall after supply car hit

VALLEY GROVE, W.Va. (AP) — Federal regulators say a coal miner who died last week at a northern West Virginia underground mine was sitting on a supply car that was struck by a locomotive. The Mine Safety and Health Administration says 38-year-old William A. Richards of Cadiz, Ohio, was...
VALLEY GROVE, WV
sciotopost.com

ODNR Confirms Deer Disease in Ross, Athens, and Other Counties in Ohio

OHIO – ONDR is reporting that Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) has been confirmed in Franklin, Hamilton, Perry, Athens, Ross, Warren, Butler, Greene, Preble, Highland, and Union counties. Sandusky and Madison counties are pending further testing. EHD typically affects some white-tailed deer in the late summer. This is not unusual,...
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

More “blessings” coming to students in Ohio County

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Students in Ohio County will be getting some extra blessings in their schools. Blessing Boxes that is.  The county recently received a $10,000 Save the Children Grant. It will allow for the Blessing Boxes program to expand.  They’re filled with anything a student could need, and the motto is ‘take what you […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV

