cambridgebobcatsathletics.com
MS Volleyball Drops Match to Fort Frye
The Cambridge Middle School volleyball team dropped a home match versus Fort Frye 5-25, 7-25 on Thursday at Cambridge Middle School. Bailey Anderson led the Bobcats with four points and three kills. Olivia Adams, Kylie Eltringham and Kristen Ayres all scored two points each. Cambridge is now 0-2 overall. The...
cambridgebobcatsathletics.com
Bobcats Blast Carrollton 4-0 in Soccer Action
The Cambridge Bobcat boys’ soccer team traveled to Carrollton for a match on Saturday and came home with a 4-0 victory over the Warriors. Lucas Parsons scored a pair of goals to pace the Bobcats while Briley Hamm and Steeler Sylvis eached added a loan goal. Sylvis and Parsons along with JD Baker each notched an assist. Andrew LePlante recoreded a shutout with four saves in the game.
cambridgebobcatsathletics.com
Bobcat Girls’ Soccer Falls to Harrison Central
Soccer team opened its season with a 3-1 loss at Harrison Central on Thursday. Destiny Garcia scored the loan Bobcat goal unassisted. Gracen Kinnan recorded 21 saves in the goal. The Lady Bobcats will be in action again Saturday morning when they host Catholic Central at 10 a.m. at McFarland...
Bridgeport Wins High Scoring Meeting With Monroe Central
WOODSFIELD,OHIO (WTRF) – Bridgeport improved to 2-0 for the first time since 2012 with a wild 50-44 win at Monroe Central. The Seminoles slip to 0-2. The Noles will host 2-0 River next week. The Bulldogs will return home to host Trinity Christian.
Zeps Fly By Tigers
SHADYSIDE,OHIO (WTRF) – Shadyside slipped to 0-2 on the season following a 38-20 loss to Shenandoah Friday night at Fleming Field. The Zeps are now 2-0, they host 1-1 Waterford next week. The Tigers will look for their first win when they host 0-2 Buckeye Local.
Waterford, August 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Williamstown High School football team will have a game with Waterford on August 26, 2022, 16:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Your Radio Place
Caldwell wins over Steubenville Catholic Central
Caldwell was electric tonight, with 2 65 yard drives. A lot of great plays were made by both teams, and the Redskins pulled through tonight.
cambridgebobcatsathletics.com
Bobcat Cross Country Teams Run Well at Early Bird Invite
The Cambridge Bobcat cross country teams kicked off their season Saturday at the Claymont Early Bird Invitational and ran well with five high school runners earning medals at the event. Nicholas Hatfield placed 23rd overall with Keegan Mathers taking 32nd and Dawson Spratt 49th to earn medals for the boys....
Weir Snaps Losing Skid To Oak Glen
NEW CUMBERLAND,W.Va. (WTRF) – Weir and Oak Glen opened their seasons Thursday in the Battle for Hancock County at the Bears Den. Following a scoreless first quarter, the Red Riders got on the scoreboard thanks to a 37-yard touchdown run from Devan Colson for a 7-0 lead. Late in the first half the Red Riders […]
Prep Football: Independence trounces Liberty
The preliminary numbers did not favor Liberty Thursday night in the Battle of ’76 clash with county rival Independence. Unfortunately for the Raiders, the numbers did not lie. Replacing nearly every starter on both sides of the ball while the Patriots returned almost all of their starting cast, Liberty...
Your Radio Place
M. Darlene Jenkins, 85 of Cambridge, Ohio
M. Darlene Jenkins age 85, of Cambridge, OH passed away Wednesday, August 24, 2022 in Cambridge. She was born February 27, 1937 in Dayton, OH a daughter of the late James Harold and Jessie Cope Kirkendall. She will be remembered as a caretaker by her family and someone who enjoyed...
Your Radio Place
Mr. Kenneth Lee Trott Jr., 75 of Pleasant City
He was born February 25, 1947 in Cambridge, son of the late Kenneth L. Trott and Shirley (Chalfant) Trott-Bromelow. A 1965 graduate of Meadowbrook High School, Kenneth worked at Centria for forty years in the maintenance department and as a millwright. He was a member of the NRA and a...
poncacitynow.com
West Virginia coal miner died in fall after supply car hit
VALLEY GROVE, W.Va. (AP) — Federal regulators say a coal miner who died last week at a northern West Virginia underground mine was sitting on a supply car that was struck by a locomotive. The Mine Safety and Health Administration says 38-year-old William A. Richards of Cadiz, Ohio, was...
Coronavirus Active Case Trends: north central West Virginia recap for August 26
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – 12 News is producing a weekly look at the trends in active coronavirus cases in north central West Virginia. This recap is released on Fridays, and it shows how the number of active cases has changed from the previous Friday. For the purposes of this report, these recaps will focus on Barbour, […]
Your Radio Place
United Way of Muskingum, Morgan and Perry Counties moves to a new location in Zanesville
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The United Way of Muskingum, Perry and Morgan Counties has moved it office to a new location in downtown Zanesville. United Way MPM is an organization that fights for health, education and financial stability within the community. After 26 years of being at the old Putnam...
sciotopost.com
ODNR Confirms Deer Disease in Ross, Athens, and Other Counties in Ohio
OHIO – ONDR is reporting that Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) has been confirmed in Franklin, Hamilton, Perry, Athens, Ross, Warren, Butler, Greene, Preble, Highland, and Union counties. Sandusky and Madison counties are pending further testing. EHD typically affects some white-tailed deer in the late summer. This is not unusual,...
WTAP
Swimming pool at Parkersburg City Park closed immediately for the rest of the season
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The main pool at Parkersburg City Park has closed for the season effective immediately according to a news release from Parkersburg Mayor Tom Joyce’s office. Public Works Director Everett Shears and Parks Supervisor Buck McCroskey notified the Mayor that the main pump that circulates the...
More “blessings” coming to students in Ohio County
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Students in Ohio County will be getting some extra blessings in their schools. Blessing Boxes that is. The county recently received a $10,000 Save the Children Grant. It will allow for the Blessing Boxes program to expand. They’re filled with anything a student could need, and the motto is ‘take what you […]
WTAP
The Dils Center is officially closing and going back on the market
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Dils center is officially closing and going back on the market after three years with the current owner. Vinny Kunze and his wife Angela Harris are closing and moving to Ohio after what they say was a lack of support from the Parkersburg community .
Your Radio Place
Portions of Steubenville Avenue in Cambridge will be closed starting Monday
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio – The City of Cambridge has announced that Steubenville Avenue from 9th Street to Highland Avenue will be closed from Monday August 29th through Friday September 2nd for paving of the roads.
