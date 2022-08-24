ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

thecutoffnews.com

Counties with the oldest homes in Alabama

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Alabama using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

Two West Alabama school districts promise no gap in milk challenge

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Many of you have heard about the coming milk shortage for Alabama public schools. Borden recently announced that it’s shuttling its milk plant in Dothan and Hattiesburg, Mississippi, a move that left many school districts and the state scrambling for an alternative milk route. The...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
birminghammommy.com

Alabama State Fair September 16th -25th

You know fall is close when you start seeing the signs for the Alabama State Fair! Here’s everything you need to know to get ready to take some funnel cake to the face!. Exciting Attractions & Shows. Live Music. All Your Favorite Fair Food and Spectacular Carnival Rides & Kiddie Rides. The fun will kick off September 16th at the Birmingham Race Course and run through the 25th.
ALABAMA STATE
WAAY-TV

Sunshine and beautiful conditions return on Sunday

North Alabama and Southern Tennessee have quite a nice weekend on tap!. Sunday is essentially a rinse and repeat of Saturday meaning that this weekend should be one for the books. High temperatures will be in the low 90s, once you factor in humidity we will be feeling like the mid-90s.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Alabama city is 11th on list of where people are most likely to have an affair

When you think of Huntsville, what comes to mind? Rockets? Military? Fast-growing city full of buttoned-up engineers consumed with the work and the latest technology?. Apparently not, at least to one recent ranking. MyDatingAdviser.com looked at different categories to determine the rankings of the most unfaithful cities in the U.S....
#North Alabama#Central Alabama
WRBL News 3

Alabama broadband expansion on the ballot in November

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Over the past two years, high-speed internet has been crucial for work, school and even seeing a doctor when meeting in person isn’t possible. But 19% of Alabama homes can’t access the emerging definition for broadband, according to the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs. “The areas of the state […]
ALABAMA STATE
wtvy.com

Alabama DHR EBT benefits

The 2022-2023 season includes performances from the Blackwood Quartet, The Atlanta Pops, and Forever Young (which features an Enterprise native). Many employers are turning to online advertising to reach potential employees where they’re at the most: on the phone or in front of a computer. Man convicted for sexual...
ALABAMA STATE
citizenofeastalabama.com

This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in Alabama

There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
ALABAMA STATE
apr.org

NASA poised to launch Alabama designed moon rocket

Engineers at the Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville will be watching the upcoming test launch of a new rocket closely. NASA is poised to send its new Space Launch System booster on a forty two day mission around the moon. The Marshall Space Center designed, managed and tested the so-called Artemis One test vehicle. NASA administrator Bill Nelson told reporters the mission includes a shakedown flight of the Orion capsule that could carry astronauts to the moon.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Environment
Calhoun Journal

Alabama Flags Lowered Half Staff For Saturday

Montgomery, AL – Governor Kay Ivey issued a release on Thursday, August 25th for all state flags to be flown at half staff on Saturday, August 27th to honor Officer Ivan Lopez, of the Mt. Vernon Police Department, who recently was killed in the line of duty. She went on to state that on behalf of the state of Alabama she expresses her deepest sympathies to his family and fellow law enforcement professions. Officer Lopez was a first-generation Columbian immigrant and was proud to be an Alabamian. He was a 12-year veteran of law enforcement and was beloved by the people of Mt. Vernon.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama Now

Body of missing Alabama boater recovered from lake

A missing boater’s body has been found after law enforcement agencies began searching for him Thursday. At approximately 10:48 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26, the body of Jerry G. McKinney, 66, of Shelby, was recovered. According to a statement from Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), McKinney went missing and apparently...
SHELBY, AL
WAAY-TV

Staying gloomy with more scattered storms Thursday

We are tracking more clouds and more storms on this Thursday. Light showers have developed in northeast Alabama this morning but most remain dry until later today. Scattered showers and storms last through early evening. Some heavy downpours are possible, but the severe weather potential is very low. We will do it all over again Friday, but tomorrow's storms should fade away in time for Big Game Friday Night. High temperatures are kept in the mid 80s thanks to cloud cover. Overnight lows stay near 70.
ALABAMA STATE

