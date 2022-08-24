Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Looking For Something To Do This Weekend In Texarkana?
If you are looking for something to do this weekend in Texarkana we have 5 things you can certainly check out. From the Texarkana Arkansas Gateway Farmer's Market to a haunted ghost walk in downtown Texarkana you can find some great things going on this weekend. 1. Harvest Regional Food...
‘Be Like CJ’ Foundation holding clothing drive in Texarkana
The ‘Be Like CJ’ foundation is holding a back-to-school clothing drive in Texarkana this weekend.
National Night Out is Back! October 4, in Texarkana Neighborhoods
National Night Out is back! Make plans for Tuesday, October 4, 2022, according to the Texarkana Police. If you are planning a safer neighborhood or crime watch party in our community, you must register. Registration is now underway for those planning an event in their neighborhood. National Night Out helps promote police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, and more caring places to live.
There Are 12 Awesome Bands You Can See This Weekend In Texarkana
From the sweet sounds of "Skylar The Piano Man" to the rocking sounds of "Crooked Halo", you have 12 great bands to see this weekend in Texarkana. I have included some youtube videos so you can see what these bands look like and how they sound. Let's see who is playing in Texarkana this weekend.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTBS
The Vault in Wake Village opened in July; already has waiting list for vendors
WAKE VILLAGE, Texas – The Vault Shabby and Chic Home Boutique in Wake Village, Texas opened this past July and already has a waiting list for its vendors. Saturday morning the store hosted ‘The Local Food and Makers Market’ from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. which featured farm-fresh meat, fresh eggs, jelly, granola, baked treats, desserts and fresh bread.
KTBS
Hot dog eating contest at Hopkins Icehouse benefits Harvest Regional Food Bank
TEXARKANA, Ark. – The hot dog eating contest held at the downtown Hopkins Icehouse in Texarkana benefiting The Harvest Regional Food Bank happened Friday. The organizer Erin DeBlanc said she put the fundraiser together spur of the moment. “First and foremost, we are here to fight regional food insecurity...
Texarkana College Presents ‘Knife Skills 101′ September 22
Texarkana College Presents a course on 'Knife Skills 101' on September 22 in Texarkana. This is what Texarkana College had to say about the upcoming event:. Explore the fundamentals of knife skills with Chef Tyler Standridge in this hands-on course. Learn how to select the right knife for the job, knife safety, knife care, and several different knife cuts to use in your culinary adventures.
UAMS assist in giving Texarkana native a second chance at life
ans are saved because of the gift of life from organ donation. This was the case for Texarkana native, Barbara Riley whom was the recipient of a kidney transplant at UAMS.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTBS
Texarkana, Texas firefighters to take part in 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb
TEXARKANA, Texas - This year marks the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11th attacks, and the 11th year for the Memorial Stair Climb in Dallas. The annual event aims to remember and honor the fallen heroes of 9/11. Seven firefighters from Texarkana, Texas are training to be a part of...
Dance the State Line Two-Step on a Weekend Getaway to Texarkana
There’s only one post office in the nation where you’re likely to step across a state border in the course of dropping off mail or buying stamps. The State Line Post Office and Federal Courthouse symbolizes Texarkana’s distinctive position straddling the border of northeast Texas and southwest Arkansas. Texarkana—whose name also pays tribute to Louisiana, which is about 30 miles south—was established in 1873 at the junction of two expanding railroads. There’s plenty to see on both sides of State Line Avenue, the historic strip that traces the border through downtown. The 1933 post office is a popular photo op; The Historic 1894 building—formerly a grocery store—features 12,000 square feet of art gallery space; and this fall brings the restoration of the 1925 Grim Hotel, now an eight-story apartment building. Surrounded by Piney Woods scenery and featuring local attractions dedicated to famous sons including musician Scott Joplin and businessman H. Ross Perot, Texarkana feels at once far-flung and at the center of everything.
KTBS
Texarkana Physical Therapy opens new location
WAKE VILLAGE, Texas - A new family-owned physical therapy office is opening in Wake Village, Texas. Texarkana Physical Therapy's newest location is in the 600 block of North Kings Highway. The new center offers a wide range of services including pre and post-operative care, treatment of orthopedic needs, sports injuries,...
Texarkana Museum Systems ‘Canned Christmas 2′ Saturday
The Texarkana Museum Systems presents "Canned Christmas 2" on Saturday at the historic P.J. Ahern home. The museum systems invite you to participate in their unique crafting event "Canned Christmas 2". This will take place at the PJ Ahren Home in historic downtown Texarkana. The program begins at 2p on Saturday, This is what the Texarkana Museum Systems curator, Jamie Simmons. had to say about this event:
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Down Some Dogs And Help Harvest Regional Food Bank In Texarkana
Harvest Texarkana will be holding a "Hot Dog Eating Competition" this Friday with all proceeds benefitting The Harvest Regional Food Bank In Texarkana. This is what the Harvest Regional Food ban had to say about this fundraiser:. Come out and enter, or just watch, the first annual hot dog eating...
magnoliareporter.com
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Friday, August 26, 2022: Magnolia’s new sports complex
Tuesday’s article about Magnolia’s plans for construction of a $1.2 million splash pad and skateboard park got lots of comments and engagement once we posted it Wednesday on the Magnolia Reporter page on Facebook. Among the comments was that the city would be better off investing money into a sports complex that would bring revenue into the town. Well, by any definition, spending $1.2 million to build a skateboard park and a splash pad IS building a sports complex, coupled with the four tennis courts, beach volleyball, walking path and playground at East Side Park, and the five-field softball-baseball complex next door at the Boys and Girls Club. How does the public feel about the splash pad-skateboard park plan? As of this writing, the story had 130 shares on Facebook. Many of those shares contained comments of the “about time” variety. In almost every survey we’ve seen or conducted regarding Magnolia’s needs, the demand for more recreational facilities is at the top of the list. The pad-skate park is undeniably partial fulfillment of that demand. It’s not the large baseball-softball complex, or aquatic center, that many people would like to see but until Magnolia voters demonstrate they’re willing to shell out a whole lot more than $1.2 million, those things aren’t going to happen. The Facebook comment receiving the most positive response came from our friend Travis Arnold, who wrote in part, “People always say ‘we need something for the kids,’ and here it is. Something that I think people forget is that we have a lot of lower income families in this region that cannot afford for their kids to be on sports teams or enjoy other entertainment. This being free allows kids to socialize more outside of school, and under the supervision of their guardian. I remember being a kid and going to birthday parties at the park. This would have been a blast then. Not everyone has a home they can proudly invite others over to for their kid’s party. This also makes our park look more appealing for events.”
Welcome Thor! The Newest Member of the Texarkana Texas Police Department
It's a good day for the Texarkana Texas Police Department as they announced the addition of a brand new member to the police department. Thor is a new K-9 and he is a handsome boy. The TTPD made the announcement on its Facebook page. Thor is a full-blooded Dutch Sheppard...
GTYP ‘Social Connections’ Networking Event Thursday
The Greater Texarkana Young Professionals will have their "Social Connections Networking Event Thursday in Texarkana. This will be a chance for people to network and meet and talk with Texarkana's young professionals. Here is what the GTYP had to say about this event:. Expand your sphere and add new connections...
KSLA
Hooks woman dead after rear-ending 18-wheeler near Texarkana
BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - A woman from Hooks, Texas is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Bowie County involving an 18-wheeler. The Texas Department of Public Safety says the wreck happened Thursday, Aug. 25 around 5:20 p.m. on I-30 about three miles west of Texarkana. Preliminary findings show the driver of the 18-wheeler had slowed down in traffic because of a previous crash in the westbound lane. That’s when the driver of the other vehicle, a 2002 Mercury Grand Marquis, rear-ended the 18-wheeler.
Unsolved Texas ‘Moonlight Murders’ Still Inspire Horror Over 75 Years Later
Two young lovers are parked in a remote area late at night in Texarkana, Texas. They are holding hands, kissing and caressing each other. It's a sweet and thrilling moment, albeit a typical and nearly mandatory step towards adulthood. It's 1946. Today, they would have been old enough to be my great-grandparents. But for now they are so preciously young.
KTAL
Home again: Macaw rescued from tree at Bossier Parish Courthouse
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — An exotic bird that escaped from a shop in Benton is back home safe after it was rescued from a tree outside of the Bossier Parish Courthouse on Tuesday. The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office says the colorful young macaw, Teko, went missing during the...
KTBS
Bowie County Sheriff's Office K9 Search and Rescue seeking volunteers
TEXARKANA, Texas - Are you looking to help the community, and learn some valuable skills at the same time?. If so, the Bowie County Sheriff's Office K9 Search and Rescue Team might be the perfect fit for you. The team was formed by former Sheriff James Prince in the late...
Power 95.9
Texarkana, AR
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Power 95.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0