Is this Gainesville Walmart actually haunted by a former employee?Evie M.Gainesville, FL
There's (apparently) a haunted Steak N' Shake in Gainesville, FloridaEvie M.Gainesville, FL
Your ‘Best Friend’ deserves a little R&R.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Active shooter training available for Clay County businesses, open to publicZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Where in Florida Can You Live for Under $2500 Per Month?L. CaneFlorida State
University of Florida
Florida’s Cosmetic Manufacturer Exemption
In Florida, a person can manufacture certain cosmetic soaps, lotions, moisturizers, and creams in their home per Florida Statute 499.01(2)(p). These specific types of cosmetic manufacturers do not require a license, permit, or inspection of their operation. Definitions. What is a “cosmetic”? A cosmetic is an article, except soap, that...
msn.com
'I never saw the alligator.' How a Florida man survived vicious attack
BRANDON, Fla. — Juan Carlos La Verde was swimming in Lake Thonotosassa when he hit something hard. “It all happened very quickly, but I remember feeling the scales, the tongue and the teeth of this huge animal that looked like a Jurassic beast,” said La Verde, 34. La...
wqcs.org
Florida Will Invest More than $56 Million to Acquire Nearly 20,000 Acres for Conservation
Tallahassee - Friday August 26, 2022: Governor DeSantis and the Florida Cabinet have voted to invested more than $56 million to acquire seven properties across the state that will be designated for conservation. The seven parcels total nearly 20,000 acres, more than 98% of which are within the Florida Wildlife...
This State Park is Home to Florida's Highest Waterfall and Has an Interesting Historical Background.
All of Florida's state parks are unique and arguably have beautiful natural features, but not all of them have a waterfall. Falling Waters State Park not only has a waterfall, but it has the highest waterfall in Florida that empties into a sinkhole. The Park's natural features may appeal to birders and nature lovers. And it has a unique historical background that history buffs may appreciate.
(Maybe) don't stop for any strange women at this Eustis, Florida Cemetery
stock photo of graves. Not the graveyard on SR-44 in Eustis, FloridaPilotBrent on Pixabay.com. I feel like this statement is one of the most obvious I can make about Florida, but man, are there a lot of graveyards. Historic ones, regular ones, hidden ones, and, of course, haunted. Florida has more graveyards than any other state I’ve lived or been in. But maybe I just haven’t been paying attention. Regardless, Florida has so many graveyards, a good chunk of them are actual tourist attractions and listed as “things to do” in town.
Florida's Bone Island is (apparently) as terrifying as it's name sounds
Beautiful "Bone Island""key west postcard shot" by eschipul is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0. I swear, just when I think I couldn’t be surprised about Florida more, I fire up Google, tap around a bit, click on a website I hadn’t perused yet, and have my mind blown. It’s a daily occurrence at this point since I’ve been chipping away at all things haunted and strange in Florida after moving here a year ago.
University of Florida
Selling Honey Under Florida’s “Home Sweet Home Act”: What’s all the Buzz?
Are you a Florida Beekeeper interested in selling your honey under Florida’s cottage food exemption but uncertain of the rules and regulations?. As of July 2021, Section 500.80, Florida Statutes, now referred to as the “Home Sweet Home Act,” reformed the rules to Florida’s cottage food exemption that allows individuals to manufacture, sell, and store certain types of “cottage foods” (including honey) in an unlicensed kitchen (primary home kitchen). “Cottage food operations” do not require a food permit from the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) and are not inspected by any state government entity.
click orlando
‘Florida is arresting returning citizens for voting:’ Florida Rights Restoration Coalition holds Orange County convention
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Florida voters approved Amendment 4 in 2018 to restore voting rights to nearly 1.4 million Floridian former felons, according to the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition. FRRC, the group fighting to restore the voting rights of returning citizens, held a weekend convention at the Doubletree SeaWorld...
flaglerlive.com
Almost No Florida University Students Responded to New ‘Intellectual Freedom’ Survey
Florida’s public university students seemed reluctant to fill out a controversial survey on so-called “intellectual freedom and viewpoint diversity” that was prompted by the Legislature, as about 8,800 of some 368,000 students bothered to submit responses. That’s only a 2.4 response rate, according to draft survey results...
University of Florida
State of the University: A Call to Seize the Opportunities Ahead
Thank you to the Faculty Senate for continuing the tradition of hosting the president’s annual State of the University address. Also, thank you to Vice President Curtis Reynolds and Business Affairs for sponsoring the reception after today’s meeting. I will be available throughout the reception for questions and discussion.
Florida’s largest food bank will be handing out food to Jacksonville residents in need
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Beginning at 9 a.m. on Friday, Farm Share will be distributing fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods with God Children’s Ministry. The location will be at Henry L. Brown-Kooker Park located at 2902 Bennett St., Jacksonville, Fl. 32206. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<
WPBF News 25
Strong, slow-moving storms possible Friday as South Florida faces 'abnormally dry' conditions
Strong storms with heavy winds and rain are possible Friday night across the Treasure Coast and Palm Beach County. An increase in tropical moisture is bringing storms further inland and increasing humidity across South Florida. The heat index will be around 100 degrees. Weather | Radar | Hurricanes | Traffic...
arizonasuntimes.com
State Prohibits Florida Retirement System from Investing in Funds That Prioritize ESG
Gov. Ron DeSantis and the trustees of the State Board of Administration, CFO Jimmy Patronis and Attorney General Ashley Moody passed a resolution Tuesday updating the state’s investment and proxy voting policies for its retirement system and pension plan. The resolution prohibits state fund managers from investing state money in funds that comply with the ideological agenda of environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG). The resolution also calls for an internal review of the state’s governance policies over the voting practices of the Florida Retirement System Defined Benefit Pension Plan.
There's (apparently) a haunted Steak N' Shake in Gainesville, Florida
Steak N' Shake. Not the one in Gainesville on 13th St."File:Route 66 Steak n Shake East Elevation.jpg" by Larry D. Moore is licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0. One thing I learned about Florida from the day I arrived here a year ago is if you’re hungry, you’re in paradise. Not since I moved from my home state of California (and I have lived all over the world) have I seen so many different options. You want chinese? There’s a bomb buffet down the street. Mexican food? Authentic, mouth-watering Menudo down the block every weekend that sells out if you’re not early. Cuban? Sushi? The best fresh seafood in the country? Fast food restaurants you’ve never heard of? It’s all here.
$100,000 in Grants are Available to Floridians Serving Area Students
McDonald's 2nd Annual Golden Grants Are Open To Florida's Deserving Student-Focused Programs(McDonald's/GoldenGrantsfl.com) McDonald's Golden Grants Applications are Open to Educators & Individuals with Activities Benefitting Florida Students.
Is this Gainesville Walmart actually haunted by a former employee?
A Walmart storefront"Walmart" by JeepersMedia is licensed under CC BY 2.0. There are an exceptional amount of haunted ordinary stores around Florida, I will tell you what. Every day I am floored by how many random buildings seem to have ghost problems around Florida. I’m also not sure why I find it so entertaining, but here we are. I realized something about myself I didn’t know before: If I find out about a weird, haunted modern day store, like a Floor and Decor, a Walgreens, or a Walmart, I’m going to learn everything I can about it and subject you to it, too.
‘Evidence of incompetence’: Gov. DeSantis suspends 4 South Florida school board members
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended four Broward County school board members on Friday citing “evidence of incompetence.”. In a statement, the governor said he suspended Patricia Good, Donna Korn, Ann Murray and Laurie Rich Levinson following the recommendation of a grand jury reviewing the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting.
These 'amazingly ridiculous' things were final straw for ex-Florida teacher
Florida is facing a shortage of 9,000 educators according to the Florida Education Association. Hear from teachers who are questioning their futures, and those who have left education entirely, because of controversial new legislation.
Deputies release video of Florida woman doing ‘Irish folk dance’ during sobriety test
The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office released a body camera video Friday of a woman who performed “multiple ballet and Irish folk dance moves” during a roadside field sobriety test in late April.
WCJB
Gainesville residents continue to protest increasing GRU bills
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - People from a coalition of organizations throughout Alachua County held a press conference to speak out against the skyrocketing utility rates. Many people’s bills have doubled and even tripled and for many residents, it’s hard to make their payments. They said GRU is blaming the increase on high natural gas prices.
