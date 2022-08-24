Update - Fatal Shooting

We now know the name of the man found dead this morning. He's been identified as 43-year-old Jody Goode. Goode was found with multiple gunshot wounds.

The investigation revealed he was in a physical altercation with a known associate prior to the shooting. An individual reportedly witnessed the assault and shot Goode multiple times in defense of a third person.

No arrests have been made at this time. This investigation remains open and will be presented to the Ector County District Attorney's Office upon completion.

Original post:

At 2:40 am, OPD Patrol responded to a disturbance call on the 1100 block of Jeter. When they got there, they found a male lying in the front yard dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

The suspect involved in the shooting has been detained and the investigation is ongoing.

The victim's name has not yet been released pending notification of next of kin.