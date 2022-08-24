ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

Update - Fatal Shooting

Odessa, Texas
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tbVU4_0hTrqYa400

We now know the name of the man found dead this morning. He's been identified as 43-year-old Jody Goode. Goode was found with multiple gunshot wounds.

The investigation revealed he was in a physical altercation with a known associate prior to the shooting. An individual reportedly witnessed the assault and shot Goode multiple times in defense of a third person.

No arrests have been made at this time. This investigation remains open and will be presented to the Ector County District Attorney's Office upon completion.

Original post:

At 2:40 am, OPD Patrol responded to a disturbance call on the 1100 block of Jeter. When they got there, they found a male lying in the front yard dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

The suspect involved in the shooting has been detained and the investigation is ongoing.

The victim's name has not yet been released pending notification of next of kin.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Odessa, TX
County
Ector County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Odessa, TX
Crime & Safety
Ector County, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Ector, TX
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Opd
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy