Pendleton, OR

Tri-Cities supply water during peak summer demand

TRI-CITIES, Wash. - The water budget looks at both supply and demand. The Washington State Department of Ecology is working with cities on projects to help meet summertime water demand all while staying in the water budget. Without aquifers storage and recovery systems some areas may have difficulty meeting demand...
WEST RICHLAND, WA
New Love's Travel Stops opens in Pasco

PASCO, Wash. - Love's Travel Stops newest Washington location is in Pasco, now open for customers. The seventh Love's location in the state opened August 25, bringing 57 truck parking spots, 78 regular spaces and 70 new jobs. "We're excited to add our seventh location to the Evergreen State and...
PASCO, WA
Brush Fire Forces Finley Neighborhood to Standby to Evacuate

(Finley, WA) -- Crews from Benton County Fire District One responded to a wildland fire burning in some grass and olive trees off Meals and Piert Roads Saturday afternoon. The fire, which initial estimates put at 100 acres started just before noon and quickly grew in size. A number of residents in the area of Straightbanks Road were told to get ready to evacuate. There is no cause on the fire. BCFD District One Fire Captain Ron Fryer says Burlington Northern Santa Fe is reporting a few burnt railroad ties, and they are sending their fire fighting car over to help in the battle.
FINLEY, WA
Children’s Rodeo returns to Round-Up Arena for 2022

PENDLETON — The Children’s Rodeo in Pendleton is back. The InterMountain Education Service District in a press release Friday, Aug. 26, announced the return of the event after cancellation in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic. The InterMountain ESD and Pendleton Round-Up Association sponsor the Children’s Rodeo, which takes place on Sept. 15 at 10:30 a.m. in the Pendleton Round-Up Arena.
PENDLETON, OR
Portland General Electric’s Decommissioned Boardman Plant to Complete a Major Milestone

What: Portland General Electric (PGE) contractors will safely knock down the 656-foot-tall stack and boiler at the Boardman coal plant – Oregon’s last coal fired power plant, which ceased operations in 2020. This milestone event, which will feature remarks from Eastern Oregon community representatives and local clean energy leaders, is an opportunity to acknowledge Boardman’s role in Oregon’s energy history and to celebrate the clean energy future ahead.
PORTLAND, OR
BREAKING: Fire crews are on scene of a fire in Benton County this afternoon

FINLEY, Wash.- Fire crews are on scene of fire in Benton County off S Meals Rd and S Priet Rd. Captain Ron Fryer, BCCFD#1 tells us the wind is not helping contain the fire. Straightbank Rd is being evacuated at this time. The official cause of fire is unknown. We're...
Security photos sheds light on Wildhorse Casino robbery

Security photos shed light on what led up to the Wildhorse Casino robbery in Pendleton, Oregon. Javier Vigil, from Umatilla, is accused of trying to rob the casino, and shooting a bystander. Vigil was shot by police, but has since been released from the hospital and charged in federal court.
PENDLETON, OR
CHI St. Anthony technical health care workers vote to unionize

PENDLETON — Thirty-nine health care technical workers Wednesday, Aug. 23, at CHI St. Anthony Hospital in Pendleton voted for union representation through the Oregon Nurses Association. The association in a press release reported the technical workers identified a wide range of issues in favor of organizing a union, including...
PENDLETON, OR
Prosser power outage on Friday afternoon

PROSSER, Wash.- As of 2 p.m. Friday, August, 26th, Benton PUD crews in Prosser are still working to safely and quickly replace a damaged power pole. Earlier 525 customers lost power when a truck hit a power pole. Crews estimate that it could be five hours until power is restored.
PROSSER, WA
Getting closer — new Hermiston City Hall opens to public in October

Hermiston city councilors, staff and the public on Monday, Aug. 22, got a tour of the new city hall. Hermiston City Manager Byron Smith led the way through the building, which the city projects will open to the public in mid-October with an open-house before a city council meeting. Until then, city departments are operating out of the Hermiston Public Library basement, which was renovated for interim office space.
HERMISTON, OR
Franklin CO HR Director Resigns, Cites “Toxicity,” “Bullying”

(Pasco, WA) -- Franklin County Human Resources Director Eric Wyant has resigned.In a blistering letter, Wyant says the decision to leave was not easy, but he cited a continuing strain of toxicity, outright hostility and bullying by elected officials. Wyant said he reached a point where he could not longer tolerate things, deciding to leave without another job lined up before he"finds himself on the wrong side of the politics in Franklin County."
FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA
Neighbor saves two in recent Umatilla house fire

UMATILLA — Donna Nagely of Richland, Washington, said the reason she and a friend escaped a recent house fire in Umatilla is because of a neighbor. Nagely and friend Steve Townsend, were winding down for the night on July 31 at Townsend’s Rio Senda Street house in Umatilla. Then a neighbor rushed in the door.
UMATILLA, OR
