Project aims to boost water supply for Umatilla County farms, more
ECHO — Umatilla County has hired a consultant on the $17 million project to take more water from the Columbia River to help local farmers while providing a ready water source for economic and environmental benefits. Westland Irrigation District Manager Curtis Engbretson said the Ordnance Regional Water Supply and...
Kennewick public market hosts end of summer bash
The new Public Market in downtown Kennewick is hosting an End of Summer Bash through Sunday. The free event features shopping, food, and more each day.
New Pendleton School District superintendent embraces ‘Les Schwab model of customer service’
PENDLETON — Pendleton School District’s new superintendent said he follows a model of customer service locals might know well. “I embrace the Les Schwab model of customer service,” Kevin Headings said, “which is consistent, exceptional service, earning the trust of your stakeholders and valuing partnership.”
Tri-Cities supply water during peak summer demand
TRI-CITIES, Wash. - The water budget looks at both supply and demand. The Washington State Department of Ecology is working with cities on projects to help meet summertime water demand all while staying in the water budget. Without aquifers storage and recovery systems some areas may have difficulty meeting demand...
This winery near Tri-Cities was voted best U.S. tasting room. Which is your favorite?
It’s wine tasting room was decorated by famous glass artist Dale Chihuly.
Priceless, Private Prosser Country Palace is Perfectly Procurable Today
If you're into living in the country, THIS Prosser Estate is the perfect place for you!. Privacy is what you'll enjoy on this 4.72-acre lot. The 2-level home is spacious with 5 bedrooms, 4 full baths, and 3 fireplaces. The living area is 4,952 square feet. If you've ever wanted...
New Love's Travel Stops opens in Pasco
PASCO, Wash. - Love's Travel Stops newest Washington location is in Pasco, now open for customers. The seventh Love's location in the state opened August 25, bringing 57 truck parking spots, 78 regular spaces and 70 new jobs. "We're excited to add our seventh location to the Evergreen State and...
Brush Fire Forces Finley Neighborhood to Standby to Evacuate
(Finley, WA) -- Crews from Benton County Fire District One responded to a wildland fire burning in some grass and olive trees off Meals and Piert Roads Saturday afternoon. The fire, which initial estimates put at 100 acres started just before noon and quickly grew in size. A number of residents in the area of Straightbanks Road were told to get ready to evacuate. There is no cause on the fire. BCFD District One Fire Captain Ron Fryer says Burlington Northern Santa Fe is reporting a few burnt railroad ties, and they are sending their fire fighting car over to help in the battle.
Children’s Rodeo returns to Round-Up Arena for 2022
PENDLETON — The Children’s Rodeo in Pendleton is back. The InterMountain Education Service District in a press release Friday, Aug. 26, announced the return of the event after cancellation in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic. The InterMountain ESD and Pendleton Round-Up Association sponsor the Children’s Rodeo, which takes place on Sept. 15 at 10:30 a.m. in the Pendleton Round-Up Arena.
Portland General Electric’s Decommissioned Boardman Plant to Complete a Major Milestone
What: Portland General Electric (PGE) contractors will safely knock down the 656-foot-tall stack and boiler at the Boardman coal plant – Oregon’s last coal fired power plant, which ceased operations in 2020. This milestone event, which will feature remarks from Eastern Oregon community representatives and local clean energy leaders, is an opportunity to acknowledge Boardman’s role in Oregon’s energy history and to celebrate the clean energy future ahead.
Emergency Board to receive $800K ask to help Boardman resident with water crisis
BOARDMAN — Boardman residents needing better water filters and more well testing due to nitrate contamination could get state help this fall. The Oregon Health Authority plans to ask the Legislature’s Emergency Board in September for $800,000 to help address the water crisis in northern Morrow County.
BREAKING: Fire crews are on scene of a fire in Benton County this afternoon
FINLEY, Wash.- Fire crews are on scene of fire in Benton County off S Meals Rd and S Priet Rd. Captain Ron Fryer, BCCFD#1 tells us the wind is not helping contain the fire. Straightbank Rd is being evacuated at this time. The official cause of fire is unknown. We're...
Security photos sheds light on Wildhorse Casino robbery
Security photos shed light on what led up to the Wildhorse Casino robbery in Pendleton, Oregon. Javier Vigil, from Umatilla, is accused of trying to rob the casino, and shooting a bystander. Vigil was shot by police, but has since been released from the hospital and charged in federal court.
CHI St. Anthony technical health care workers vote to unionize
PENDLETON — Thirty-nine health care technical workers Wednesday, Aug. 23, at CHI St. Anthony Hospital in Pendleton voted for union representation through the Oregon Nurses Association. The association in a press release reported the technical workers identified a wide range of issues in favor of organizing a union, including...
Prosser power outage on Friday afternoon
PROSSER, Wash.- As of 2 p.m. Friday, August, 26th, Benton PUD crews in Prosser are still working to safely and quickly replace a damaged power pole. Earlier 525 customers lost power when a truck hit a power pole. Crews estimate that it could be five hours until power is restored.
Investigation continues into Unidentified Female case from 1978- Union County (Photo)
Investigation continues into Unidentified Female case from 1978- Union County (Photo) – 08/26/22. On August 27, 1978, the body of a young female was found in a wooded hillside outside La Grande, Oregon. Her identity was never determined. Almost, 44 years later the investigation into her case continues. On...
Here’s what you won’t see at the Benton Franklin Fair this week
The Washington state veterinarian issued a recommendation.
Getting closer — new Hermiston City Hall opens to public in October
Hermiston city councilors, staff and the public on Monday, Aug. 22, got a tour of the new city hall. Hermiston City Manager Byron Smith led the way through the building, which the city projects will open to the public in mid-October with an open-house before a city council meeting. Until then, city departments are operating out of the Hermiston Public Library basement, which was renovated for interim office space.
Franklin CO HR Director Resigns, Cites “Toxicity,” “Bullying”
(Pasco, WA) -- Franklin County Human Resources Director Eric Wyant has resigned.In a blistering letter, Wyant says the decision to leave was not easy, but he cited a continuing strain of toxicity, outright hostility and bullying by elected officials. Wyant said he reached a point where he could not longer tolerate things, deciding to leave without another job lined up before he"finds himself on the wrong side of the politics in Franklin County."
Neighbor saves two in recent Umatilla house fire
UMATILLA — Donna Nagely of Richland, Washington, said the reason she and a friend escaped a recent house fire in Umatilla is because of a neighbor. Nagely and friend Steve Townsend, were winding down for the night on July 31 at Townsend’s Rio Senda Street house in Umatilla. Then a neighbor rushed in the door.
