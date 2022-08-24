Read full article on original website
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pakistan monsoon flooding death toll tops 1,000
The death toll from monsoon flooding in Pakistan since June has reached 1,033, according to figures released Sunday by the country's National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA). Officials say this year's monsoon flooding has affected more than 33 million people -- one in seven Pakistanis -- destroying or badly damaging nearly a million homes.
