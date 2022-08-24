National Night Out - Accepting Registrations

Now Accepting Registrations for National Night Out 2022

The Odessa Police Department would like to remind the public to sign up for this year’s National Night Out, which is scheduled for Tuesday, October 4th from 6-8pm. The deadline to sign up is Friday, September 30th at 5pm.

NATIONAL NIGHT OUT is designed to: Heighten crime and drug prevention awareness, generate support for, and participation in, local anticrime partnerships: and send a message to criminals letting them know that neighborhoods are organized and fighting back. In 2008, the National Association of Town Watch (NATW) officially agreed to have a National Night Out for Texas on the first Tuesday of October instead of the traditional first week in August.