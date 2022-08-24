ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harahan, LA

Entergy partners with YEP to support New Orleans East youth

On Aug. 13, Entergy Corp. announced a commitment of $500,000 over the next 3 years to help fund the opening of the New Orleans East Opportunity Center. The center is the latest venture by Youth Empowerment Project (YEP) to provide education, support services and enrichment activities to young people in New Orleans.
