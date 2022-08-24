Read full article on original website
The Real Cost of Owning an Electric Car
The Nissan Leaf was the first mass-market electric car sold in the United States. Yes, there were EVs available before the Leaf (General Motors' EV1 and Tesla's Roadster are two well-known examples), but it was Nissan that tried to thread the needle of zero-emission mobility with a cost of entry low enough to sell tens of thousands—as opposed to a few hundred or thousand—of EVs to interested customers.
Toyota says there’s no EV demand – maybe try selling one the wheels stay on?
Toyota is at it again, claiming that there’s not enough demand in the United States for electric vehicles – most of which are currently suffering from months of backlog in the United States due to high demand. Even their own bZ4X has a waiting list because, well, the wheels keep falling off.
California wants to end sales of new gas cars by 2035. Here are 4 key roadblocks
California's move to end the sale of new gas-powered cars could prove a seminal moment in the shift to zero-emission cars — but getting there won't be easy.
There's only one customer for electric vehicles
On the way out to my property in rural Ohio last week, I saw the rarest of things: an actual child-operated lemonade stand. They long ago disappeared from cities and most suburbs — most of us no longer live in a society where we will willingly accept a homemade drink from a stranger. I am ashamed to admit that I had my own querulous, City Mouse concerns about stopping — but I did, I talked to the children, I bought a drink, and perhaps I played a tiny role in creating the next generation of entrepreneurs.
Toyota, Honda and Nissan top list of automakers facing climate-change risks
Japan’s three biggest carmakers are facing the greatest risk from climate change among global auto companies because much of their manufacturing remains concentrated in the island nation, according to a study by Greenpeace. Toyota, Honda and Nissan will face major challenges ranging from hurricanes and flooding, to high temperatures...
A 17-year-old engineer's magnet-free motor prototype could make electric vehicles more sustainable
His new prototype had 39 percent greater torque over a traditional motor.
Crazy California Lawmakers Vote To Ban Gas Powered Vehicles
California lawmakers decided to ban the sale of gas-powered vehicles in a state that continues to suffer from rolling power blackouts. The total ban will not occur until 2035, but the state will gradually move towards eliminating gas-powered cars and trucks. The Golden State will demand that thirty-five percent of...
Toyota to Follow California Emissions Rules, Recognize CARB’s Authority
Emissions standards in the US have been in flux for the last few years. Efforts to revoke or limit California's ability to set its own emissions rules led to uncertainty in the industry. The state is pushing to ban the sale of internal combustion engines by 2035, and it'll have Toyota helping to achieve that plan.
The electric car Battery Belt is reshaping America’s heartland
The climate bill President Biden signed into law yesterday will open up tens of billions of dollars in subsidies for high-tech electric vehicle plants across the South and the Midwest. Why it matters: The package is a big down payment on addressing climate change and moving toward energy independence as...
Plenty of roadblocks for automakers seeking EV success
The world's top automakers -- motivated either by governmental regulations or pure profit -- have made a sharp turn away from fossil fuel vehicles. - Help, but with conditions - Local regulations could make things more complicated for automakers.
Acura Will 'Bypass Hybrids Altogether' as Part of Honda's Electrification Plans
Honda is making a big push into hybrids, with the company set to launch electrified versions of the new Accord, Civic and CR-V in the next couple of years. But will this technology also extend to Honda's luxury division, Acura? According to Dave Gardner, the company's executive vice president of business and sales, the answer is no.
California hits the gas on electric cars
California regulators approved a rule today banning the sale of new gas-powered cars by 2035. The move could accelerate the electric vehicle transition and reshape the nation’s auto market, but meeting that deadline will bring challenges. The regulation requires 35 percent of new cars sold in the state to...
Here’s Proof that Hydrogen Can Save ICE-Powered Cars
If there’s one automaker that is constantly in pursuit of perfecting hydrogen technology, that would be Toyota. Okay, so almost every automaker has dipped their toes into hydrogen technology, but no other automaker is as committed as Toyota to this type of fuel. Just recently, Toyota further wants to prove to the world that hydrogen can save the internal combustion engine (ICE) by driving their hydrogen-powered GR Yaris at a demonstration run during the ninth round of the World Rally Championship (WRC) in Ypres, Belgium.
California to ban the sale of new gasoline cars: ‘This is huge’
Gasoline cars are set to be formally banned in California, the first announcement of its kind in the United States.Under plans brought into effect on Thursday, Californians will be unable to purchase new gas-powered cars from 2035 onwards, The New York Times reported.The rule, issued by the California Air Resources Board, requires all new cars in the state to be free of fossil fuels by that year. The state government’s “clean air” agency will also ban gasoline trucks and SUVs the same year. The move is being heralded as a major leap towards the country’s net-zero target. “This is...
Australian bank will stop issuing loans on new gas-powered cars in 2025
There are more electric vehicles on the road than ever before, and most automakers have committed considerable sums to direct their manufacturing might to build EVs. An Australian bank recently implemented a policy to stop issuing loans for new gasoline and diesel cars in 2025, intended to prevent customers from being locked in with gas-guzzling cars as the automotive world changes.
California Issues Ban on New Gas-Powered Cars Beginning 2035
The state of California leads the US in pushing for more EVs on the road by banning gas-powered cars by 2035. California is gearing up to be the first state in America to ban new gas-powered cars starting 2035. The Golden State wants all new cars, trucks, and SUVs sold to be powered by electricity or hydrogen, accelerating the transition to more climate-friendly vehicles.
Smog-Free Los Angeles Coming Soon? California Set To Ban The Sale Of Gas-Powered Vehicles By 2035
The state of California is slated to put into effect on Thursday Gov. Gavin Newsom's 2020 plan to prohibit the sale of new gasoline-powered cars and pickup trucks by 2035. What happened: The California Air Resources Board's regulations mandate that by 2035, 100% of all new cars sold in the state must be free of the emissions from fossil fuels that are mostly to blame for global warming, up from the current 12%.
Australian bank to scrap loans for new diesel and gasoline cars as country looks to increase EV uptake
While there will be no more loans for new combustion engine vehicles — including hybrids — from 2025, Bank Australia will continue to provide them for used ones. Australian government says it's "significantly behind the pack when it comes to electric vehicles." According to the International Energy Agency,...
UPDATE: California Bans Sale Of Internal Combustion Cars From 2035
UPDATE 08/26: This story has been updated based on the decision by the Californian government. California has successfully passed the Clean Cars II Act, banning the sale of all internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles from 2035. This is a historical moment and the harshest move against ICE vehicles ever. Yes, the EU was the first to speak of banning ICE vehicles, but even it has made concessions since.
