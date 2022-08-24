Read full article on original website
WDBO
Feds seize meth worth $2.4M at Texas-Mexico crossing
PROGRESO, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection recently seized liquid methamphetamine worth an estimated $2.4 million at the Progreso International Bridge in Texas. “Our frontline CBP officers continue to remain dedicated to carrying out CBP’s border security mission, and this significant seizure of liquid methamphetamine perfectly exemplifies that commitment,” Albert Flores, director of the Laredo Port of Entry, stated in a news release.
RGV True Crime: Deaf couple murdered after quinceañera
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Michael Jason Buckelew and Enedelia Benavides, a deaf couple who met in college, were murdered during a trip to Edinburg. Two days after the 20 year anniversary of the murder, the case remains unsolved. ValleyCentral spoke with officers with the Edinburg Police Department, the lead agency in the investigation, to get […]
Woman found dead near Donna business
DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The body of a woman was found Saturday at about 8 a.m. near a business located at 1000 block W. Expressway 83. Donna Police Department confirm an employee of the business found the body of 43-year-old Monica Coronado De Leon of Pharr. Police tell ValleyCentral they believe the body was dumped […]
Sabine County convicted murderer now on Texas Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives
SABINE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – 26-year-old Matthew Hoy Edgar has recently been added to the Texas Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list. Texas Department of Public Safety are offering up to a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and capture of Edgar. Officials caution Edgar should be considered armed and dangerous. Edgar […]
Child found dead in car at La Joya school
LA JOYA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An unresponsive child in a car died at La Joya Independent School District on Thursday. On Aug. 25, the La Joya ISD Police Department responded to an emergency call regarding an unresponsive child in a car at Dr. Americo Paredes Elementary, said the district’s media release. Medical personnel was called […]
Central Texas men face prison time in gun sale scheme
The U.S. Justice Department said two Texas men face up to five years in prison after one of them profited off gun sales despite not having a license to sell them.
Officer found guilty for misuse of information
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An officer was found guilty this morning in Brownsville for misuse of official information. After a one-week trial, Alfredo Avalos was found guilty by a jury on two counts of misuse of official information. Avalos was sentenced by Judge Ricardo Adobatti to four years probation and a $1,000 fine to be […]
Harlingen Police investigating home invasion
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen police say they are currently investigating an alleged home invasion. According to the Harlingen PD Facebook post, the incident occurred in the area of the 2800 block of North 7th Street. Police say there are no reported injuries at this time. One suspect was arrested during a traffic stop on […]
police1.com
Catalytic converter theft ring connected to Texas deputy’s death off duty
PEARLAND, Texas — The off-duty death of Harris County Sheriff’s Deputy Darren Almendarez has been connected to a catalytic converter theft ring, federal investigators say. During a large-scale, multi-agency investigation, five people were arrested who were fencing stolen property for the three men charged in Deputy Almendarez’s death, reports KHOU 11.
Docs: Texas woman claiming to be pregnant accused of smuggling meth
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman claiming to be pregnant was arrested on charges of importing a controlled substance at the Hidalgo Port of Entry, court documents show. Laura Imelda Soto was arrested on Aug. 16 for “knowingly intentionally importing a controlled substance,” according to a criminal complaint obtained by ValleyCentral. According to the […]
Man accused of stalking minor, police say
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police arrested a man on stalking charges. Andre Franco, 24, was arrested on Aug. 25 after “a history of several violations” led to stalking charges, a press release from the Brownsville Police Department stated. On Nov. 19, 2021, Franco was arrested on charges of burglary of a building at the […]
KRGV
Man arrested, accused in connection with string of beer thefts, Donna police say
A 36-year-old man is behind bars after police said he was responsible for at least six beers runs at a local Stripes convenience store. Jesus Castillo Jr. was booked to the Hidalgo County Jail Friday on charges of theft and evading arrest and employees at a Stripes store told police he had stolen three cases of beer, according to a news release from the Donna Police Department.
riograndeguardian.com
Podcast: Judge Cortez sets up task force to tackle poverty in Hidalgo County
EDINBURG, Texas – Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez has set up a “prosperity task force” to fight poverty in the county. Cortez told the Rio Grande Guardian International News Service that the task force is needed because of his county’s demographics. “As you know, we have...
police1.com
Ariz. officer indicted for death of knife-wielding shoplifting suspect in a wheelchair
TUCSON, Ariz. — A former officer has been indicted on manslaughter charges after he allegedly shot an armed suspect in a wheelchair who was shoplifting in 2021. Officer Ryan Remington allegedly shot the suspect, Richard Lee Richards, 61, who was in a motorized wheelchair, nine times while he was working security at Walmart on November 29, CBS News reported. Remington was approached by a loss prevention employee, who said a man in a mobility scooter had supposedly taken a toolbox. Both followed after Richards and they asked him for a receipt.
KRGV
Funeral held for Valley soldier
Funeral services were held Friday in Mission for a Valley soldier who died overseas. Staff Sgt. Robert Magallan, 29, died last month in a vehicle-related incident in Eastern Europe, according to Hidalgo County officials. SSG Magallan was provided a military escort to a Mission funeral home Tuesday in addition to...
Donna PD: Man arrested following multiple beer runs
DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Donna Police Department have arrested a man they say took part in at least half a dozen beer runs. According to a news release, officers responded to a Stripes store around 2:36 a.m. Employees told them Castillo allegedly stolen three cases of beer. Police say they first located Castillo on the […]
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
5-Year-Old Who Was Left in Car Dies Outside Texas Elementary School
A 5-year-old died in a vehicle outside his Texas elementary school Thursday as triple-digit heat was recorded in the region, officials said. The boy is related to a staff member at Dr. Americo Paredes Elementary School in Mission, a city of around 85,700 on the U.S.-Mexico border near McAllen, the school district police chief said Friday.
Suspect arrested after stabbing man in Weslaco
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Weslaco Police has taken a suspect into custody after allegedly stabbing a man. Weslaco PD say, the incident happened around 6:30 a.m. Friday on the 500 block of N. Cantu where a man was injured and taken to the hospital. The man is said to be in stable condition, and the […]
KRGV
Traffic stop turns into chase, leads to drug bust in Brownsville
Bundles of marijuana were seized Tuesday after a traffic stop turned into a chase, according to officials. The chase happened off Military Highway 281 in Brownsville. The Texas Department of Public Safety attempted to pull over the driver for a traffic violation, but the driver refused and even sideswiped a Border Patrol unit assisting DPS, according to officials.
$2.4M in methamphetamine seized at Texas-Mexico border
PROGRESO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Progreso Port of Entry seized nearly 175 pounds of liquid methamphetamine worth $2.4 million hidden within a passenger car."Our frontline CBP officers continue to remain dedicated to carrying out CBP's border security mission and this significant seizure of liquid methamphetamine perfectly exemplifies that commitment," said Port Director Albert Flores, Laredo Port of Entry.On Aug. 17, 2022, a CBP officer assigned to the Progreso International Bridge encountered a 1998 Ford Expedition driven by a 37-year-old U.S. citizen and referred him for secondary examination. That's when officers discovered the drugs within the gas tank. They seized the narcotics, vehicle, arrested the driver and an investigation by Homeland Security Investigations special agents remains ongoing.
