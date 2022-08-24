Read full article on original website
thesunflower.com
Crossing Borders: Former WSU professor comes back to Wichita from Ireland
On Aug. 26, Wichita State’s Math Department hosted ‘The space of positive scalar curvature metrics on a manifold with singularities’ with guest lecturer and former Wichita State professor, Mark Walsh. Walsh, an Irish native, earned his Undergraduate Degree at Maynooth University in Maynooth, Ireland, 25 miles west...
thesunflower.com
Volleyball beats Iowa State in comeback victory
The Wichita State volleyball program beat Iowa State for the first time in program history this afternoon, 3-2. The Shockers beat the Cyclones in five sets (21-25, 25-21, 25-27, 25-23, 15-10). The Shockers split with the Cyclones after set one and two. Iowa State put the Shockers down 2-1 after...
Kansas is ready for the launch of NASA’s Artemis 1
KANSAS (KSNW) – Both the Cosmosphere and Kansas Aviation Museum are hosting watch parties for the launch of NASA’s Artemis 1 rocket when it is set to launch on Monday. This is an astronaut-free launch. The rocket will launch from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida and will take its trip to the moon and […]
Meagher: Process to hire new manager will stretch for several months
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Interim Hutchinson City Manager Gary Meagher expects to be on the job a few more months. "The recruiter has met with the city council," Meagher said. "He's developing a brochure currently. The advertisement will be out very soon. I'm sure he has a lot of people in his network that he's probably reached out to, or made aware of the upcoming vacancy. It looks like, right now, that probably some time in October, the finalists, some of the finalists will be selected. Interviews are scheduled to occur sometime in November. Then, I would guess, shortly after the interviews, an offer will be extended to one of the applicants. Then, that process will depend on the availability of the applicant."
thesunflower.com
Volleyball splits at Rumble in the Rockies
Wichita State volleyball split with their first two opponents – Wyoming and Creighton University – at the Rumble in the Rockies Tournament Friday evening in Laramie, Wyoming. The Shockers won their first match 3-2 against Wyoming in five sets. Junior opposite hitter Sophia Rohling had 20 kills with...
mcphersonweeklynews.com
Chennell Family Wellness adds new physician
Tammy Johnson McPHERSON—Dr. Samantha Claassen will join Chennell Family Wellness on Thursday, Sept. 1, and start seeing patients there. Claassen was raised on a farm in the area of Whitewater, Kan., where her family runs a hog, cattle and grain operation. Claassen spent her summers caring for 4-H pigs that she would exhibit […]
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Butler County LE Officers Graduate from the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center
In April 2022, law enforcement officers from around the state started a 14-week training course in Hutchinson. Nineteen officers graduated from the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center (KLETC) on Aug. 19. Out of the 19 graduates, four of them represented garage sales tickets jobs Butler County. The four Butler County graduates were Blake Elsen of the Andover Police Department, Samantha Cosby of the Augusta Department of Public Safety, Tyler Smith of the Augusta Department of Public Safety, and Nicklas Cline of the Rose Hill Police Department.
When will Wichita get a Whataburger?
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — When the first Kansas Whataburger opened in Overland Park in March, people in the Wichita area wanted to know when the famous hamburger chain would come to Wichita. We reached out to KMO Burger LLC, the franchise group behind the Kansas City-area Whataburger restaurants, to see if they have any updates […]
FB: No. 3 Dragons dominant in opener
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Dylan Laible had as many touchdown passes Saturday afternoon as he did incompletions: five. The 6-5 quarterback from Little Elm, Texas, is in his third season with the Blue Dragons after getting an extra year of eligibility from the pandemic. Coach Drew Dallas said Laible had that veteran look in the season opener against No. 13 Navarro.
KAKE TV
Group plans to open several Whataburger locations in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The first of possibly several Whataburger locations in Wichita could be open in 2024, according to the franchise group that announce expansion plans last year. "We are in pursuit of several properties in Wichita, said Jay Battle, COO of KMO Burger. "Timing is uncertain, however we...
New at the Fair: Concert tix include gate, alcohol more open and LED boards
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — With the 2022 Kansas State Fair just two weeks away, there are new procedures at the Fair, starting with the fact that you have a gate admission with your grandstand concert ticket. "All concert tickets include your gate admission," said fair general manager Bryan Schulz. "It's...
wichitabyeb.com
What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita (August 26-28)
Searching for ideas on what to do in Wichita this weekend? Looking to plan ahead for something in the future? We got you covered with What’s Happening This Weekend In Wichita. Jump to Section:. Best Things To Do | Live Music | Performing Arts. What’s Happening This Weekend In...
Kansas firefighter among early whistleblowers of PFAS in protective gear
DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) — What started out as a Massachusetts woman demanding answers became a Kansas man’s quest to shed light on the dangers of PFAS in firefighting protective gear. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), PFAS is short for polyfluoroalkyl substances, which is a group of chemicals used to make […]
CDC updates Kansas mask recommendations
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Sedgwick County and several other Kansas counties are doing better against the coronavirus and have had mask recommendations lifted. However, other counties have been added to the list of those where masks are recommended. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) puts together the map of counties considered at a […]
Clear the shelters: Find your fur-ever friend
KSN News is partnering with the Kansas Humane Society (KHS), the Golden Belt Humane Society (GBHS), NBC and Telemundo to host Clear the Shelters on Saturday, Aug. 27.
Kansas family reunites with Army cadet’s remains 70 years after his passing
A Kansas soldier is back in the Sunflower State years after he was killed in combat in Germany.
Sedgwick County commissioner kicked out of Old Town bar after bartender altercation
The bar owner said the commissioner is no longer welcome at the drinking establishment.
Yoder Heritage Days is Saturday
YODER, Kan. — One of the great late summer traditions in Reno County kicks off Saturday morning with the annual Yoder Heritage Day celebration. As always it starts off with the pancake feed at 6 a.m. before a full day of activities begins. You can start the day with...
Police hope someone in Kansas finds this pet parakeet
BUTLER COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities in Butler County are working to help a family find a lost pet bird. An Indian Ring Neck Parakeet who has lived with a family in the Andover community for 15 years has been missing since Sunday, according to a social media report from Andover police.
KWCH.com
Kansas activist sues for statewide recount on abortion-amendment vote
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - A Kansas anti-abortion activist is suing for a complete hand recount of an election in which voters soundly rejected a proposal to remove abortion rights from the state’s constitution. Mark Gietzen filed the lawsuit Tuesday in Sedgwick County District Court after a nine-county hand recount...
