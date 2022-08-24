Read full article on original website
The best Wi-Fi routers in 2022 for better at-home internet
Select independently determines what we cover and recommend. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more. With remote work now the norm for many, it’s never been more important to ensure that your home network is up to speed. The most important part of this setup is your Wi-Fi (or wireless) router, which sends information from the internet to all of your devices. Experts said you should upgrade your router at least every five years, not only to increase your speed and reliability but also to make sure your device is receiving the latest feature and security updates. If you’re still using the dusty Wi-Fi router you bought when you first got broadband internet — or the basic unit your internet provider rents to you — it might be time to move on.
CNET
How to Turn an Old Laptop Into a Chromebook With ChromeOS Flex for Free
Google's ChromeOS isn't available to install on a laptop or desktop like Windows or Linux, but the next best thing is Google's ChromeOS Flex. Formerly called Neverware CloudReady, the OS is mainly built for businesses and education, but Flex is free for personal use, and it's so lightweight that it's great for breathing new life into a computer that's struggling from the demands of Windows, MacOS or Linux.
notebookcheck.net
ViewSonic ColorPro VP2786-4K: 27-inch professional monitor introduced with a 4K resolution, a 10-bit colour panel and 100% AdobeRGB colour space coverage
ViewSonic has unveiled the ColorPro VP2786-4K, a monitor that the company boasts offers 100% AdobeRGB colour space coverage. Billed as delivering 'true-to-life colour reproduction', the ColorPro VP2786-4K also features ColorPro Sense, a software that automatically suggests colour combinations from the Pantone colour library to complement creative work. Additionally, ViewSonic includes the ColorPro Wheel with the monitor, which provides display calibration and OSD setting customisations.
HHW Gaming: Sony Teases New DualSense Edge Wireless Controller At Gamescon
The PlayStation vs. Xbox wars continue to ensue as Sony has unveiled its new DualSense Edge Wireless controller which bares some similarities to that of the Xbox Elite controller. The Verge is reporting that during Gamescon opening night, Sony teased their new PlayStation accessory and it’s looking like it’s going to be a beaut. The […] The post HHW Gaming: Sony Teases New DualSense Edge Wireless Controller At Gamescon appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
CNET
Sony Reveals New PS5 Controller
Sony is releasing an "ultra customizable" DualSense Edge controller for the PS5. The high-end controller expands Sony's line of gaming gear for the PS5 as it competes with Xbox and PC gaming. What's next. We're still waiting on details on how much the controller will cost and when it'll be...
Cult of Mac
Soundcore’s new Space A40 earbuds zero-out noise and play a long time [Review]
The new Soundcore Space A40 True-Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds came out Thursday alongside their sibling Space Q45 over-ear headphones. Upon release, both products made a lot of noise about strong active noise cancellation (ANC) and massive battery life. And like the headphones, which I already reviewed, the earbuds don’t disappoint.
notebookcheck.net
Free CAD software packages: 4 excellent options for makers and hobbyists to get started without spending a cent
The choices and comments made on this list belong solely to the author. Previously owned by Google, SketchUp is a design suite primarily focussed on architectural and interior designs—although it can deftly handle smaller models as well—with a low barrier of entry. The free version of SketchUp is browser-based, which means it can be a little limited in some regards. On the other hand, being browser-based means that there is no downloading, and compatibility or performance issues are unlikely. If you're keen to give it a go, simply head to the SketchUp website, create an account, and get modelling.
notebookcheck.net
BetaView Zion X: 16-inch and 2.5K portable monitors debut from US$199
BetaView has announced the Zion X Lite and Zion X Pro, cheaper options to the Zion Pro that launched earlier this year. While the Zion Pro is a 15.6-inch monitor, the Zion X Lite and Zion X Pro both feature 16-inch panels. Funded through a Kickstarter campaign, the pair appear to feature identical panels, although the Zion X Pro contains a few more features than the Zion X Lite. Understandably, the Zion X Pro is more expensive than the Zion X Lite too.
Valve is updating its aging Steam mobile app with an improved design and new features
What just happened? While many people have Valve's Steam app installed on their mobile devices, it's often used for little more than the Steam Guard account authentication feature. The company knows this, and so is testing an updated version of the app that's a lot more appealing to users. The...
Cult of Mac
Get ready to stream a world of content with Getflix Smart DNS
You know what you use the internet for. If you’re mostly just streaming and browsing, you might not need a super-intense, full-service virtual private network. However, that doesn’t mean you can’t still get some of the benefits of a VPN with one that’s a little more suited to your purposes.
CNET
Motorola's Back-to-School Sale Knocks Up to $600 Off Its Popular Smartphones
Kids need phones these days and back-to-school time is the perfect opportunity to get them an upgrade. While you might not want to entrust them with one of the very best phones on the market, there are plenty of great budget phones out there that have decent enough specs without costing the earth. Motorola makes a bunch of these devices and, right now, it is offering as much as $600 off smartphones in its limited-time back-to-school sale.
Sennheiser's next Dolby Atmos soundbar leaks on Amazon, and it looks wild
Well, there's no need to wait for IFA 2022 to find out about Sennheiser's next soundbar in its awesome Ambeo family: you can read about it on Amazon right now. Or, at least, you could at the time of writing – we'll explain all the key features below in case it disappears before you see it.
The best portable Bluetooth speakers in 2022
With the post-pandemic world slowly, haltingly returning to normal, there’s no reason to be without great audio, especially when you’re at the beach, at a party, or on any other outing. That means it’s time to invest in the best portable Bluetooth speakers. You don’t have to spend a lot for that great musical experience, either.
notebookcheck.net
HP launches Dragonfly Folio G3 2-in-1 premium Windows tablet with up to an Intel 12th gen Core i7 vPro CPU and 13.5-inch 3000 x 2000 OLED display option
HP is launching the Dragonfly Folio G3 as an MS Surface-like device integrating a pull-forward design with an undetachable keyboard and a polyurethane cover that confers a premium business feel. It also includes a Dragonfly Folio Pen that can attach to the right side of the keyboard and fully recharge wirelessly in only 30 minutes.
Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W Powers 'Octapod' Portable Music Player
Maker Anil, aka one_free_man_, has created an open-source portable handheld that runs DietPi and works as a music player.
Cult of Mac
Mac mini should shrink down into a keyboard
There’s no reason the Mac mini has to take up unnecessary desk space. Apple can and should build the entire computer into the keyboard. The result would minimize clutter, making it an ideal computer for anyone living in tight quarters. And it would be quite portable. It’s completely possible...
pocketnow.com
Today’s your last chance to buy a new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 for just $100
You still have time to take advantage of Samsung’s pre-order discounts on its latest foldables and other upcoming Galaxy products. First up, we have the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip that’s currently available for as low as $100 after receiving up to $900 trade-in savings. This will get you a new and unlocked foldable phone with a clamshell design that looks nearly identical to its predecessor, but it comes with more power, better features, and more color options to choose from.
Sonos' next Dolby Atmos speakers leak – and it's about time
According to a new report in The Verge (opens in new tab), Sonos is currently working on a new range of individual speakers that look set to include multi-directional speaker drivers and Dolby Atmos support. The Verge says that it's seen photos of the still-in-development larger flagship model (a recreation of which is just below), which apparently is known as 'Optimo 2' at the moment.
Anyone can now sign up for DuckDuckGo’s private email service
DuckDuckGo's closed beta for its email service is now available for everyone. Deposit PhotosTrackers are vital for companies' profit margins. This new email service keeps them out of your inbox.
Cult of Mac
Turn your iPhone into a document scanner with this versatile app
If you labeled either side of a Venn diagram with “has access to a full scanner” and “needs a scanner,” how much crossover would there be? Instead of waiting for a scanner to be available, iOS users can put one in their pocket. Need to scan...
