Laker Volleyball Splits Final Two Matches at NMU Open
MARQUETTE, Mich. - The Lake Superior State volleyball team (1-3) split their matches on the final day of the Northern Michigan Open with a 3-0 sweep of the Minnesota-Crookston Golden Eagles (0-3) and a competitive 2-3 loss to the Bemidji State Beavers (1-2) on Saturday. Minnesota-Crookston. The First set started...
Laker Volleyball Falls to Central Oklahoma Despite Impressive Effort
MARQUETTE, Mich. - The Lake Superior State volleyball team (0-2) fell to the Central Oklahoma Bronchos (1-0) in a tightly-contested match by a final score of 3-1 on Saturday at the Northern Michigan University Open. The Lakers came out of the gate strong with back-to-back kills from Emilee McDaniel (Manistique,...
