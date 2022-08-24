ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City selected to receive $4.7 million to implement State’s ‘California Creative Corps’ program in capital region

The City of Sacramento’s Office of Arts and Culture recently was selected to receive $4.75 million from the California Arts Council to implement the state’s new California Creative Corps program for the capital region, which includes Sacramento, Yolo, El Dorado, Alpine and Solano Counties. The California Creative Corps...
