Jason Momoa Teases His ‘Androgynous’ ‘Fast and Furious 10’ Villain: ‘He’s a Bit of a Peacock’

The Next Star Trek Movie Has Hit A New Setback, And It Looks Like Fans Can Blame Marvel
Some big shakeups with major movie franchises today.
10 Years Later, Check Out Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, And More At The Premiere Of The Avengers
When the Marvel Cinematic Universe celebrated its tenth anniversary, it was hard to believe that we already had a whole decade of Marvel movies with a shared timeline to obsess over. It is hard enough to believe that, this year, the movie that first brought the Avengers together is celebrating its own ten-year anniversary.
AOL Corp
See Jennifer Lopez serenade Ben Affleck at their wedding as they honeymoon in Italy
New Bennifer wedding details continue to trickle out. Jennifer Lopez serenaded Ben Affleck during their Georgia wedding reception last Saturday. Wearing the chandelier-pearl gown with micro-pleats of silk tulle, pearl embellishments and Swarovski crystal — one of three custom dresses from Ralph Lauren — the new Mrs. Affleck had her husband take a seat as she sang and danced for him and other guests.
AOL Corp
Danny DeVito admits to getting Arnold Schwarzenegger stoned 'off the charts' on set of 'Twins'
Danny DeVito sat down Thursday with guest-host Nikki Glaser on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. The actor was there to promote his new animated series, Little Demon, but he ended up telling a story from the 1988 film Twins. The movie starred DeVito and Arnold Schwarzenegger as long lost fraternal twins. While...
Olivia Just Responded to Rumors Florence Was ‘Uncomfortable’ With Her Dating Harry While Reportedly Still With Jason
Saying her piece. Olivia Wilde responded to Florence Pugh feud rumors after reports she cheated with Harry Styles on Jason Sudeikis. Wilde and Styles started dating publicly in January 2021 after meeting on the set of the upcoming movie, Don’t Worry Darling—which Wilde directed and Styles starred in—in 2020. The relationship came two months after news broke that Wilde and Sudeiks, who started dating in 2011 and share kids Otis, 8, and Daisy, 5—had split after 10 years together. A source told Page Six in July 2022 that Pugh—who stars with Styles in Don’t Worry Darling—was “uncomfortable” with how Wilde and...
ComicBook
Halloween Ends: New Look at Michael Myers Released
There are a number of iconic elements about the Halloween franchise, one of which is the eerie mask of Michael Myers, with a new photo from Halloween Ends offering a new look at the unsettling disguise. Over more than 40 years, Myers' mask has earned various tweaks to its design, and while that mask has often appeared a stark white, the current narrative embraces all of the damages and deterioration it has undergone since 1978. With four years having passed in the narrative since its last appearance in Halloween Kills, the mask appears more decayed than when we last saw it. Halloween Ends hits theaters and Peacock on October 14th.
Shots Fired! Every Time Kanye West Dissed Pete Davidson After Kim Kardashian Romance Started
Continuing the feud. As Kim Kardashian’s romance with Pete Davidson heated up, her estranged husband, Kanye West, attacked his ex’s relationship on social media and in song. The Yeezy designer made headlines in February 2022, claiming his Donda 2 partnership with Kid Cudi had been terminated over the Ohio native’s friendship with the Saturday Night Live star. “Just […]
Lizzo Ditches Wedding For Tyson Beckford In “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)” Music Video
Lizzo has recently released the official music video for “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)” and grabbed actor-model Tyson Beckford for a romantic cameo. In the video co-directed by the singer and Christian Breslauer, the Grammy Award-winning singer continues where she left off in her video for “Truth Hurts.” Lizzo finds herself in a white gown with a matching stark white manicure walking down the aisle to marry herself. She ditches the wedding ceremony, however, and finds the love she deserves with Beckford.More from VIBE.comLizzo Tops Billboard Chart With "About Damn Time"Lizzo And Jack Harlow Among Newly Added Performers For 2022...
Ezra Miller Meets With Warners Leadership in a ‘The Flash’ Course Correct (Exclusive)
This was one of the most consequential weeks in DC’s history. Warner Bros. Discovery seems to have found the executive to lead that division’s film and TV efforts. There were funeral screenings for canceled movie Batgirl. And the moving of major tentpoles Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Shazam! Fury of the Gods revealed the shifting sands under the newly acquired studio. Amid all the bustle this week on the Burbank lot, one could have easily missed a pair of figures walking around the offices and heading to a meeting of the highest order. But that’s what Ezra Miller, the...
AOL Corp
Shia LaBeouf denies being fired by Olivia Wilde, reveals he had suicidal thoughts after FKA twigs abuse allegations
Shia LaBeouf has stepped back into the spotlight in a big way. The actor's personal woes — including being accused of abuse by ex FKA twigs, who's suing him for sexual battery, sexual assault and inflicting emotional distress — made him persona non grata, but he's reemerged amid his career downslide. In the last 24 hours, he's broken his silence about the dark days around the abuse allegations and revealing he turned to religion — specifically Catholicism — to turn his life around. He's also taking on Olivia Wilde after the Don't Worry Darling director claimed this week that she fired from that film due to his "combative energy." He says he quit, providing texts and emails to make his case.
HipHopDX.com
Dr. Dre Credits The D.O.C. For Convincing Him To Rap On 'The Chronic' Album With Snoop Dogg + More
Dr. Dre is crediting The D.O.C. for convincing him to rap on The Chronic, his multiplatinum 1992 solo debut. In an interview with the Workout The Doubt with Dolvett Quince podcast, the Beats mogul casually mentioned how he originally didn’t plan on rapping on the project at all. Obviously,...
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Took The Viral TikTok Relationship Quiz And It’s Adorbs
Though some may have slightly horrified the world when they admitted they don’t bathe their kids daily, this video might just win back everyone’s hearts. Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher dropped a rare gem on Instagram yesterday, as the pair don’t typically join in on “what the kids are doing these days,” and mostly share posts regarding nonprofit efforts they are involved in.
AOL Corp
Ezra Miller reportedly met with studio to keep 'Flash' from becoming next 'Batgirl'
Embattled actor Ezra Miller and their agent sat for a meeting with Warner Bros. honchos Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy on Wednesday, the Hollywood Reporter said Friday. On the agenda? The fate of "The Flash." Sources told the Hollywood Reporter that a recent mea culpa from Miller came after...
Meet 'The Island Boys,' the controversial TikTokers who keep feuding with social media stars and celebrities
The Island Boys, whose real names are Franky and Alex Venegas, went viral in October of 2021 with a poolside rap that became a meme.
AOL Corp
Heather Morris Says Jennifer Lopez Cut Dancers From Auditions Because They Were Virgos
Virgo season is officially upon us, and as it turns out, not everyone is feeling the joy of Beyoncé‘s “Virgo’s Groove.”. One person who reportedly isn’t a fan of those born between August 23 and September 22 is Jennifer Lopez, who cut potential dancers from her tour audition process based on astrological sign, according to Glee star Heather Morris.
‘Dancing With The Stars’: Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Son Joseph Baena Joining Season 31
Might we see Arnold Schwarzenegger in the ballroom this year? Maybe so: Deadline has learned that Joseph Baena, Schwarzenegger’s 24-year-old son, is expected to kick up his heels in the 31st season of Dancing with the Stars on Disney+. TMZ posted pictures of Baena attending rehearsal, wearing the same outfit he posed in for his Instagram account. Like his pop, Baena is an Olympic lifter. He also works as a real estate agent and would like to act, apparently. Earlier this year, he told Men’s Health that he and his famous dad found common ground over fitness, and that Schwarzenegger gave him The Encyclopedia...
hypebeast.com
Take a First Look at Chris Hemsworth In 'Mad Max' Prequel 'Furiosa'
After being confirmed to portray the main villain in the upcoming Mad Max: Fury Road prequel Furiosa back in March, fans of the franchise can finally take a first look at Chris Hemsworth‘s character thanks to new set images that have surfaced. As you can see below, the Thor actor takes on a very different look from the roles he’s portrayed so far, with long gray hair running down over his shoulders as well as a large beard on his face. Of course, he’s also dressed in the heavy-metal-styled post-apocalyptic aesthetic that’s signature to the Mad Max series.
Jason Momoa Explains How Aquaman 2 Will Nod At One Of His Real-Life Passions
Jason Momoa talked about how Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will reference one of his passions in real life.
Popculture
'Elvis' HBO Max Premiere Date Revealed
Baz Luhrmann's epic Elvis biopic will finally reach HBO Max in one week. The Elvis Presley movie will begin streaming on Friday, Sept. 2. The movie stars Austin Butler as the King of Rock and Roll and Tom Hanks as his controlling manager, Colonel Tom Parker. Elvis hit theaters on...
Jason Momoa is a rock'n'roll dreamweaver in new Netflix movie trailer
Slumberland is a modern re-imagining of comic strip character Little Nemo
