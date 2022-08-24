ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davis, OK

Oklahoma woman sentenced to life for role in her pastor husband’s death

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Okla. (TCD) -- A 49-year-old woman was recently sentenced to life in prison for playing a role in the death of her pastor husband in 2021. On March 22, 2021, at around 1 a.m., Kristie Evans called Ada Police and reported that an intruder came into her home and shot her husband. Authorities found her husband, David Evans, suffering from a fatal gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
KXII.com

Suspect in custody after shelter in place alert issued in Durant

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - A man was taken into police custody Thursday afternoon in Durant after a shelter in place alert was issued by Southeastern Oklahoma State University for a distraught man walking near campus with a firearm. The alert went out about 4 p.m. stating the man may have...
okcfox.com

Oklahoma contractor charged, accused of embezzling over $60K from clients

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An Oklahoma contractor has been charged after being accused of embezzling over $60,000 from multiple victims, according to the Attorney General's Office. Attorney General (AG) John O'Connor filed charges in Cleveland County against 47-year-old Delbert Middleton for embezzling money. Middleton is charged with four counts...
KTEN.com

Durant man facing rape, kidnapping charges

MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — A Durant man has been arrested on charges of kidnapping and first degree rape. The Marshall County Sheriff's Office said it received a report early Friday morning that a 14-year-old girl was in danger. Deputies found 40-year-old Robert Dale Lee with that juvenile in...
KXII.com

AR rifle raffle ruffles feathers in Ardmore

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - A fundraiser for a youth football team isn’t sitting well with some in the Ardmore community. Zelto Anderson coaches an Ardmore little league football team that created a fundraiser, raffling off a rifle. “I guess people like to have an opinion but those same people...
kswo.com

New Pill Targeting Minors

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - A pill discovered in Duncan appears to be targeting young people and putting their lives at risk. The fentanyl laced pill looks more like candy than a street drug. “If I didn’t do what I do and I wasn’t aware of kind of what’s out there,...
KOCO

Norman police find missing 73-year-old woman last seen Saturday

NORMAN, Okla. — Norman police say a missing 73-year-old woman last seen over the weekend has been found. The Norman Police Department is searching for a missing 73-year-old woman last seen over the weekend. Authorities said Floy Gregg was last seen at 5:30 p.m. Saturday walking east in the...
KTEN.com

Lawton Ike vs Ardmore (OSSAA football)

ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) - Ardmore took care of business on their home field 33-20 over Lawton Ike to start out the season. The Tigers take on Ada next for Battle of the Cats on September 2nd.
5newsonline.com

Arkansas crushes the Sooners for first win of 2022

NORMAN, Okla. — The Arkansas soccer team knocked off Oklahoma, 6-1 on Thursday for its first win of the season. Five different Razorbacks got on the scoreboard in the victory. The Hogs now return home to take Arkansas State in the home opener Sunday at 1 p.m. Razorback scoring:
