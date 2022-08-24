Read full article on original website
2 people die in vehicle crash in Pottawatomie County
Two Oklahoma residents died from injuries suffered in a vehicle crash in Pottawatomie County.
Oklahoma woman sentenced to life for role in her pastor husband’s death
PONTOTOC COUNTY, Okla. (TCD) -- A 49-year-old woman was recently sentenced to life in prison for playing a role in the death of her pastor husband in 2021. On March 22, 2021, at around 1 a.m., Kristie Evans called Ada Police and reported that an intruder came into her home and shot her husband. Authorities found her husband, David Evans, suffering from a fatal gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
KXII.com
Suspect in custody after shelter in place alert issued in Durant
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - A man was taken into police custody Thursday afternoon in Durant after a shelter in place alert was issued by Southeastern Oklahoma State University for a distraught man walking near campus with a firearm. The alert went out about 4 p.m. stating the man may have...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma contractor charged, accused of embezzling over $60K from clients
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An Oklahoma contractor has been charged after being accused of embezzling over $60,000 from multiple victims, according to the Attorney General's Office. Attorney General (AG) John O'Connor filed charges in Cleveland County against 47-year-old Delbert Middleton for embezzling money. Middleton is charged with four counts...
Outgoing Grady Co. Commissioner Acquitted Of Embezzlement Charge
A Grady County jury acquitted District 1 Commissioner Michael Walker of an embezzlement charge Thursday. The jury returned the verdict after less than two hours of deliberation following a four-day trial. Bret Burns, Walker’s attorney, said the charge negatively impacted Walker’s bid for reelection in June, which he lost....
KTEN.com
Durant man facing rape, kidnapping charges
MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — A Durant man has been arrested on charges of kidnapping and first degree rape. The Marshall County Sheriff's Office said it received a report early Friday morning that a 14-year-old girl was in danger. Deputies found 40-year-old Robert Dale Lee with that juvenile in...
OSBI investigating homicide in Wewoka
Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation agents are investigating a homicide that occurred in Wewoka this past weekend.
Court Sentences Gage Ford To 40 years In Prison
A Cleveland County court sentenced a man to 40 years in prison for beating his pregnant girlfriend. A jury convicted Gage Ford on three assault and battery charges earlier this year. Pictures shared by the victim showed she was badly bruised and hurt following the assault.
KXII.com
AR rifle raffle ruffles feathers in Ardmore
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - A fundraiser for a youth football team isn’t sitting well with some in the Ardmore community. Zelto Anderson coaches an Ardmore little league football team that created a fundraiser, raffling off a rifle. “I guess people like to have an opinion but those same people...
msn.com
Oklahoma company hit with record-setting hazardous waste penalty for hand sanitizer
The Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality issued a $6.6 million penalty against a Chickasha company that allegedly stored large quantities of hand sanitizer on pallets, some of which were dumped onto the ground or caught fire. The penalty leveled against Brannan Bordwine and Bordwine Development is the largest cash penalty...
kswo.com
New Pill Targeting Minors
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - A pill discovered in Duncan appears to be targeting young people and putting their lives at risk. The fentanyl laced pill looks more like candy than a street drug. “If I didn’t do what I do and I wasn’t aware of kind of what’s out there,...
KOCO
Norman police find missing 73-year-old woman last seen Saturday
NORMAN, Okla. — Norman police say a missing 73-year-old woman last seen over the weekend has been found. The Norman Police Department is searching for a missing 73-year-old woman last seen over the weekend. Authorities said Floy Gregg was last seen at 5:30 p.m. Saturday walking east in the...
KTEN.com
Lawton Ike vs Ardmore (OSSAA football)
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) - Ardmore took care of business on their home field 33-20 over Lawton Ike to start out the season. The Tigers take on Ada next for Battle of the Cats on September 2nd.
5newsonline.com
Arkansas crushes the Sooners for first win of 2022
NORMAN, Okla. — The Arkansas soccer team knocked off Oklahoma, 6-1 on Thursday for its first win of the season. Five different Razorbacks got on the scoreboard in the victory. The Hogs now return home to take Arkansas State in the home opener Sunday at 1 p.m. Razorback scoring:
ESPN College Gameday Crew Not a Big Believer in Oklahoma
Just one analyst picked the Sooners to win the Big 12 this with none taking OU to reach the College Football Playoff.
