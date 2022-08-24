ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davis, OK

News On 6

Video Captures 10-Year-Old Kingston Boy Saving Mom In Backyard Pool

A 10-year-old Oklahoma boy is being hailed a hero after he sprang into action, jumping into his backyard pool to save his drowning mother. Gavin Keeny, who was recently recognized in front of Kingston Elementary classmates, described the incident. "When I was laying on the porch playing with my dog...
KINGSTON, OK
kswo.com

Stephens County company offers a free night at Kiddieland

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - A company in Duncan is excited to host a new free community event at Kiddieland in Duncan on Thursday, to help introduce themselves and give back to the community. PGM Processing, one of the fastest growing companies in Stephens County, will offer free rides, snow cones,...
STEPHENS COUNTY, OK
NewsTalk 1290

Oklahoma Kid Saves Drowning Mother From Pool [VIDEO]

Not often you can say that a ten-year-old is a hero, but this kid truly is a hero. Talk about right place at the right time for ten-year-old Gavin out of Kingston, Oklahoma. Back on August 6th, his mother was swimming in the family pool. Gavin's mother unfortunately was having a seizure while swimming that day. Gavin sprang into action immediately diving head first into the pool to pull his mom out of the water. The moment was caught on the family's backyard surveillance camera.
KINGSTON, OK
KXII.com

Suspect in custody after shelter in place alert issued in Durant

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - A man was taken into police custody Thursday afternoon in Durant after a shelter in place alert was issued by Southeastern Oklahoma State University for a distraught man walking near campus with a firearm. The alert went out about 4 p.m. stating the man may have...
DURANT, OK
KXII.com

AR rifle raffle ruffles feathers in Ardmore

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - A fundraiser for a youth football team isn’t sitting well with some in the Ardmore community. Zelto Anderson coaches an Ardmore little league football team that created a fundraiser, raffling off a rifle. “I guess people like to have an opinion but those same people...
ARDMORE, OK
KXII.com

OHP investigating fatal crash in Johnston County

JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Drivers were asked to find an alternate route after a fatal wreck on State Highway 48 Friday afternoon. The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office said drivers should avoid State Highway 48 between Coleman in Johnston County and the Kenefic turnoff in Bryan County. Sheriffs said...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, OK
News On 6

Court Sentences Gage Ford To 40 years In Prison

A Cleveland County court sentenced a man to 40 years in prison for beating his pregnant girlfriend. A jury convicted Gage Ford on three assault and battery charges earlier this year. Pictures shared by the victim showed she was badly bruised and hurt following the assault.
okcfox.com

Oklahoma contractor charged, accused of embezzling over $60K from clients

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An Oklahoma contractor has been charged after being accused of embezzling over $60,000 from multiple victims, according to the Attorney General's Office. Attorney General (AG) John O'Connor filed charges in Cleveland County against 47-year-old Delbert Middleton for embezzling money. Middleton is charged with four counts...
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK
KTEN.com

Durant man facing rape, kidnapping charges

MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — A Durant man has been arrested on charges of kidnapping and first degree rape. The Marshall County Sheriff's Office said it received a report early Friday morning that a 14-year-old girl was in danger. Deputies found 40-year-old Robert Dale Lee with that juvenile in...
DURANT, OK
KOCO

Norman opens new chapter in months-long fight to build affordable housing

NORMAN, Okla. — Norman has opened a new chapter in its months-long fight to build affordable housing. After debate last night, the council approved a new $6.4 million plan by a 5-3 vote. The city voted to buy the property on Robinson Street by using federal tax funds. The...
KOCO

Norman police find missing 73-year-old woman last seen Saturday

NORMAN, Okla. — Norman police say a missing 73-year-old woman last seen over the weekend has been found. The Norman Police Department is searching for a missing 73-year-old woman last seen over the weekend. Authorities said Floy Gregg was last seen at 5:30 p.m. Saturday walking east in the...
kswo.com

New Pill Targeting Minors

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - A pill discovered in Duncan appears to be targeting young people and putting their lives at risk. The fentanyl laced pill looks more like candy than a street drug. “If I didn’t do what I do and I wasn’t aware of kind of what’s out there,...
DUNCAN, OK

