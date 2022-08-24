Read full article on original website
News On 6
Video Captures 10-Year-Old Kingston Boy Saving Mom In Backyard Pool
A 10-year-old Oklahoma boy is being hailed a hero after he sprang into action, jumping into his backyard pool to save his drowning mother. Gavin Keeny, who was recently recognized in front of Kingston Elementary classmates, described the incident. "When I was laying on the porch playing with my dog...
Gaylord Family Memorial Stadium offering new food for fans
Kickoff is just over a week away, and it appears the Sooners offense isn’t the only impressive spread fans will see at Gaylord Family Memorial Stadium this season.
KXII.com
Family says Native American boy denied enrollment in school because of long hair
CALLISBURG, Texas (KXII) - When trying to enroll in middle school, Elizabeth Jones and her son, William Coffey, who is of tribal decent, were faced with a dilemma. “I had turned in the application, enrollment forms for school, and that’s when they said that he would have to cut his hair if he wants to go to school there,” Jones said.
kswo.com
Stephens County company offers a free night at Kiddieland
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - A company in Duncan is excited to host a new free community event at Kiddieland in Duncan on Thursday, to help introduce themselves and give back to the community. PGM Processing, one of the fastest growing companies in Stephens County, will offer free rides, snow cones,...
msn.com
Oklahoma company hit with record-setting hazardous waste penalty for hand sanitizer
The Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality issued a $6.6 million penalty against a Chickasha company that allegedly stored large quantities of hand sanitizer on pallets, some of which were dumped onto the ground or caught fire. The penalty leveled against Brannan Bordwine and Bordwine Development is the largest cash penalty...
Oklahoma Kid Saves Drowning Mother From Pool [VIDEO]
Not often you can say that a ten-year-old is a hero, but this kid truly is a hero. Talk about right place at the right time for ten-year-old Gavin out of Kingston, Oklahoma. Back on August 6th, his mother was swimming in the family pool. Gavin's mother unfortunately was having a seizure while swimming that day. Gavin sprang into action immediately diving head first into the pool to pull his mom out of the water. The moment was caught on the family's backyard surveillance camera.
2 people die in vehicle crash in Pottawatomie County
Two Oklahoma residents died from injuries suffered in a vehicle crash in Pottawatomie County.
KOCO
Authorities search for missing 16-year-old Norman boy last seen in early August
NORMAN, Okla. — The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for the public's help finding a 16-year-old Norman boy who has been missing since early August. The national database's website shows that Ryan Jones has been missing from Norman since Aug. 3. He is 5 feet,...
KOCO
Childhood friends pose children together for adorable photo after having babies months apart
ALEX, Okla. — Does it get any cuter than this?. A group of guy friends who all grew up in the town of Alex is experiencing fatherhood together. Their babies were born around the same time this year. Anderson B. Photography provided an adorable picture of the babies together...
KXII.com
Suspect in custody after shelter in place alert issued in Durant
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - A man was taken into police custody Thursday afternoon in Durant after a shelter in place alert was issued by Southeastern Oklahoma State University for a distraught man walking near campus with a firearm. The alert went out about 4 p.m. stating the man may have...
KXII.com
AR rifle raffle ruffles feathers in Ardmore
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - A fundraiser for a youth football team isn’t sitting well with some in the Ardmore community. Zelto Anderson coaches an Ardmore little league football team that created a fundraiser, raffling off a rifle. “I guess people like to have an opinion but those same people...
KXII.com
OHP investigating fatal crash in Johnston County
JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Drivers were asked to find an alternate route after a fatal wreck on State Highway 48 Friday afternoon. The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office said drivers should avoid State Highway 48 between Coleman in Johnston County and the Kenefic turnoff in Bryan County. Sheriffs said...
News On 6
Court Sentences Gage Ford To 40 years In Prison
A Cleveland County court sentenced a man to 40 years in prison for beating his pregnant girlfriend. A jury convicted Gage Ford on three assault and battery charges earlier this year. Pictures shared by the victim showed she was badly bruised and hurt following the assault.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma contractor charged, accused of embezzling over $60K from clients
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An Oklahoma contractor has been charged after being accused of embezzling over $60,000 from multiple victims, according to the Attorney General's Office. Attorney General (AG) John O'Connor filed charges in Cleveland County against 47-year-old Delbert Middleton for embezzling money. Middleton is charged with four counts...
KTEN.com
Durant man facing rape, kidnapping charges
MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — A Durant man has been arrested on charges of kidnapping and first degree rape. The Marshall County Sheriff's Office said it received a report early Friday morning that a 14-year-old girl was in danger. Deputies found 40-year-old Robert Dale Lee with that juvenile in...
KOCO
Norman opens new chapter in months-long fight to build affordable housing
NORMAN, Okla. — Norman has opened a new chapter in its months-long fight to build affordable housing. After debate last night, the council approved a new $6.4 million plan by a 5-3 vote. The city voted to buy the property on Robinson Street by using federal tax funds. The...
OSBI investigating homicide in Wewoka
Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation agents are investigating a homicide that occurred in Wewoka this past weekend.
KOCO
Norman police find missing 73-year-old woman last seen Saturday
NORMAN, Okla. — Norman police say a missing 73-year-old woman last seen over the weekend has been found. The Norman Police Department is searching for a missing 73-year-old woman last seen over the weekend. Authorities said Floy Gregg was last seen at 5:30 p.m. Saturday walking east in the...
kswo.com
New Pill Targeting Minors
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - A pill discovered in Duncan appears to be targeting young people and putting their lives at risk. The fentanyl laced pill looks more like candy than a street drug. “If I didn’t do what I do and I wasn’t aware of kind of what’s out there,...
