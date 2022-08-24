Read full article on original website
How Brent Venables Wants to Make Preparation a "Competitive Advantage" for Oklahoma
Despite building excitement for game week, Brent Venables doesn't want his team to lose sight of where the real improvements are made.
Oklahoma Brings Back ‘Big Red Rally’ for First Time Since 2009
For the first time since 2009, the Oklahoma Sooners will host a “Big Red Rally” before the start of their 2022 season. According to a press release from the University, Oklahoma will host the event at Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Thursday, September 1 at 8:30 p.m. for all OU students.
Arkansas crushes the Sooners for first win of 2022
NORMAN, Okla. — The Arkansas soccer team knocked off Oklahoma, 6-1 on Thursday for its first win of the season. Five different Razorbacks got on the scoreboard in the victory. The Hogs now return home to take Arkansas State in the home opener Sunday at 1 p.m. Razorback scoring:
Shocker: Talented 2023 WR Target Anthony Evans Picks Oklahoma Over Georgia
The Sooners added their third wide receiver commitment to an already impressive 2023 recruiting class.
ESPN College Gameday Crew Not a Big Believer in Oklahoma
Just one analyst picked the Sooners to win the Big 12 this with none taking OU to reach the College Football Playoff.
Nick Saban weighs in on Texas, Oklahoma heading to SEC, Bryce Young | THE HERD
Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban joins Colin Cowherd on The Herd to talk about the latest developments in College Football, and his expectations for the upcoming seasons. Colin asks Saban his thoughts on the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners moving to join the SEC by 2025, and what his expectations for Heisman-Winning QB Bryce Young are this season.
WATCH: Oklahoma Coach Brent Venables Interview
Oklahoma football coach Brent Venables met the press on Thursday to give one final update before the Sooners dive into game week on Monday.
Why Brent Venables Says Oklahoma QB Dillon Gabriel is 'More Like a Sam Bradford Than Baker Mayfield'
Dillon Gabriel's sky-high standards were an early indicator of his perfect fit in Norman, and now his coach calls him "quiet and kind of an assassin."
Oklahoma Football adds one of the TOP Safeties in the country!
Oklahoma Football adds one of the TOP Safeties in the country!. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Oklahoma Football adds one of the TOP Safeties in...
Gaylord Family Memorial Stadium offering new food for fans
Kickoff is just over a week away, and it appears the Sooners offense isn’t the only impressive spread fans will see at Gaylord Family Memorial Stadium this season.
AR rifle raffle ruffles feathers in Ardmore
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - A fundraiser for a youth football team isn’t sitting well with some in the Ardmore community. Zelto Anderson coaches an Ardmore little league football team that created a fundraiser, raffling off a rifle. “I guess people like to have an opinion but those same people...
Authorities search for missing 16-year-old Norman boy last seen in early August
NORMAN, Okla. — The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for the public's help finding a 16-year-old Norman boy who has been missing since early August. The national database's website shows that Ryan Jones has been missing from Norman since Aug. 3. He is 5 feet,...
Oklahoma company hit with record-setting hazardous waste penalty for hand sanitizer
The Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality issued a $6.6 million penalty against a Chickasha company that allegedly stored large quantities of hand sanitizer on pallets, some of which were dumped onto the ground or caught fire. The penalty leveled against Brannan Bordwine and Bordwine Development is the largest cash penalty...
OHP investigating fatal crash in Johnston County
JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Drivers were asked to find an alternate route after a fatal wreck on State Highway 48 Friday afternoon. The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office said drivers should avoid State Highway 48 between Coleman in Johnston County and the Kenefic turnoff in Bryan County. Sheriffs said...
OSBI investigating homicide in Wewoka
Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation agents are investigating a homicide that occurred in Wewoka this past weekend.
Durant man facing rape, kidnapping charges
MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — A Durant man has been arrested on charges of kidnapping and first degree rape. The Marshall County Sheriff's Office said it received a report early Friday morning that a 14-year-old girl was in danger. Deputies found 40-year-old Robert Dale Lee with that juvenile in...
Oklahoma City man says he used Apple AirTag to track down stolen motorbike
It’s rare to get your items back after they’ve been stolen, but that was not the case for one Oklahoman. He claims his miniature motorbike was stolen off his front porch earlier this week. That’s when he took matters into his own hands.
Norman police find missing 73-year-old woman last seen Saturday
NORMAN, Okla. — Norman police say a missing 73-year-old woman last seen over the weekend has been found. The Norman Police Department is searching for a missing 73-year-old woman last seen over the weekend. Authorities said Floy Gregg was last seen at 5:30 p.m. Saturday walking east in the...
New Pill Targeting Minors
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - A pill discovered in Duncan appears to be targeting young people and putting their lives at risk. The fentanyl laced pill looks more like candy than a street drug. “If I didn’t do what I do and I wasn’t aware of kind of what’s out there,...
