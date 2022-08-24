ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davis, OK

heartlandcollegesports.com

Oklahoma Brings Back ‘Big Red Rally’ for First Time Since 2009

For the first time since 2009, the Oklahoma Sooners will host a “Big Red Rally” before the start of their 2022 season. According to a press release from the University, Oklahoma will host the event at Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Thursday, September 1 at 8:30 p.m. for all OU students.
NORMAN, OK
5newsonline.com

Arkansas crushes the Sooners for first win of 2022

NORMAN, Okla. — The Arkansas soccer team knocked off Oklahoma, 6-1 on Thursday for its first win of the season. Five different Razorbacks got on the scoreboard in the victory. The Hogs now return home to take Arkansas State in the home opener Sunday at 1 p.m. Razorback scoring:
NORMAN, OK
FOX Sports

Nick Saban weighs in on Texas, Oklahoma heading to SEC, Bryce Young | THE HERD

Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban joins Colin Cowherd on The Herd to talk about the latest developments in College Football, and his expectations for the upcoming seasons. Colin asks Saban his thoughts on the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners moving to join the SEC by 2025, and what his expectations for Heisman-Winning QB Bryce Young are this season.
NORMAN, OK
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Oklahoma Football adds one of the TOP Safeties in the country!

Oklahoma Football adds one of the TOP Safeties in the country!. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Oklahoma Football adds one of the TOP Safeties in...
NORMAN, OK
KXII.com

AR rifle raffle ruffles feathers in Ardmore

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - A fundraiser for a youth football team isn’t sitting well with some in the Ardmore community. Zelto Anderson coaches an Ardmore little league football team that created a fundraiser, raffling off a rifle. “I guess people like to have an opinion but those same people...
ARDMORE, OK
KXII.com

OHP investigating fatal crash in Johnston County

JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Drivers were asked to find an alternate route after a fatal wreck on State Highway 48 Friday afternoon. The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office said drivers should avoid State Highway 48 between Coleman in Johnston County and the Kenefic turnoff in Bryan County. Sheriffs said...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, OK
KTEN.com

Durant man facing rape, kidnapping charges

MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — A Durant man has been arrested on charges of kidnapping and first degree rape. The Marshall County Sheriff's Office said it received a report early Friday morning that a 14-year-old girl was in danger. Deputies found 40-year-old Robert Dale Lee with that juvenile in...
DURANT, OK
KOCO

Norman police find missing 73-year-old woman last seen Saturday

NORMAN, Okla. — Norman police say a missing 73-year-old woman last seen over the weekend has been found. The Norman Police Department is searching for a missing 73-year-old woman last seen over the weekend. Authorities said Floy Gregg was last seen at 5:30 p.m. Saturday walking east in the...
kswo.com

New Pill Targeting Minors

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - A pill discovered in Duncan appears to be targeting young people and putting their lives at risk. The fentanyl laced pill looks more like candy than a street drug. “If I didn’t do what I do and I wasn’t aware of kind of what’s out there,...
DUNCAN, OK

