Read full article on original website
Related
National Night Out is Back! October 4, in Texarkana Neighborhoods
National Night Out is back! Make plans for Tuesday, October 4, 2022, according to the Texarkana Police. If you are planning a safer neighborhood or crime watch party in our community, you must register. Registration is now underway for those planning an event in their neighborhood. National Night Out helps promote police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, and more caring places to live.
KTBS
The Vault in Wake Village opened in July; already has waiting list for vendors
WAKE VILLAGE, Texas – The Vault Shabby and Chic Home Boutique in Wake Village, Texas opened this past July and already has a waiting list for its vendors. Saturday morning the store hosted ‘The Local Food and Makers Market’ from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. which featured farm-fresh meat, fresh eggs, jelly, granola, baked treats, desserts and fresh bread.
There Are 12 Awesome Bands You Can See This Weekend In Texarkana
From the sweet sounds of "Skylar The Piano Man" to the rocking sounds of "Crooked Halo", you have 12 great bands to see this weekend in Texarkana. I have included some youtube videos so you can see what these bands look like and how they sound. Let's see who is playing in Texarkana this weekend.
UAMS assist in giving Texarkana native a second chance at life
ans are saved because of the gift of life from organ donation. This was the case for Texarkana native, Barbara Riley whom was the recipient of a kidney transplant at UAMS.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Texarkana College Presents ‘Knife Skills 101′ September 22
Texarkana College Presents a course on 'Knife Skills 101' on September 22 in Texarkana. This is what Texarkana College had to say about the upcoming event:. Explore the fundamentals of knife skills with Chef Tyler Standridge in this hands-on course. Learn how to select the right knife for the job, knife safety, knife care, and several different knife cuts to use in your culinary adventures.
KSLA
Plain Dealing residents say water is 'unusable'
343 firefighters, 70 police officers, and nine EMS workers died when the Twin Towers fell. The grant comes from President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Texarkana businessman, Tederal Jefferson, has put his name in the hat to become the next mayor of Texarkana. Community finds art, food & music...
KTBS
Texarkana Physical Therapy opens new location
WAKE VILLAGE, Texas - A new family-owned physical therapy office is opening in Wake Village, Texas. Texarkana Physical Therapy's newest location is in the 600 block of North Kings Highway. The new center offers a wide range of services including pre and post-operative care, treatment of orthopedic needs, sports injuries,...
GTYP ‘Social Connections’ Networking Event Thursday
The Greater Texarkana Young Professionals will have their "Social Connections Networking Event Thursday in Texarkana. This will be a chance for people to network and meet and talk with Texarkana's young professionals. Here is what the GTYP had to say about this event:. Expand your sphere and add new connections...
Welcome Thor! The Newest Member of the Texarkana Texas Police Department
It's a good day for the Texarkana Texas Police Department as they announced the addition of a brand new member to the police department. Thor is a new K-9 and he is a handsome boy. The TTPD made the announcement on its Facebook page. Thor is a full-blooded Dutch Sheppard...
magnoliareporter.com
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Friday, August 26, 2022: Magnolia’s new sports complex
Tuesday’s article about Magnolia’s plans for construction of a $1.2 million splash pad and skateboard park got lots of comments and engagement once we posted it Wednesday on the Magnolia Reporter page on Facebook. Among the comments was that the city would be better off investing money into a sports complex that would bring revenue into the town. Well, by any definition, spending $1.2 million to build a skateboard park and a splash pad IS building a sports complex, coupled with the four tennis courts, beach volleyball, walking path and playground at East Side Park, and the five-field softball-baseball complex next door at the Boys and Girls Club. How does the public feel about the splash pad-skateboard park plan? As of this writing, the story had 130 shares on Facebook. Many of those shares contained comments of the “about time” variety. In almost every survey we’ve seen or conducted regarding Magnolia’s needs, the demand for more recreational facilities is at the top of the list. The pad-skate park is undeniably partial fulfillment of that demand. It’s not the large baseball-softball complex, or aquatic center, that many people would like to see but until Magnolia voters demonstrate they’re willing to shell out a whole lot more than $1.2 million, those things aren’t going to happen. The Facebook comment receiving the most positive response came from our friend Travis Arnold, who wrote in part, “People always say ‘we need something for the kids,’ and here it is. Something that I think people forget is that we have a lot of lower income families in this region that cannot afford for their kids to be on sports teams or enjoy other entertainment. This being free allows kids to socialize more outside of school, and under the supervision of their guardian. I remember being a kid and going to birthday parties at the park. This would have been a blast then. Not everyone has a home they can proudly invite others over to for their kid’s party. This also makes our park look more appealing for events.”
KSLA
Hooks woman dead after rear-ending 18-wheeler near Texarkana
BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - A woman from Hooks, Texas is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Bowie County involving an 18-wheeler. The Texas Department of Public Safety says the wreck happened Thursday, Aug. 25 around 5:20 p.m. on I-30 about three miles west of Texarkana. Preliminary findings show the driver of the 18-wheeler had slowed down in traffic because of a previous crash in the westbound lane. That’s when the driver of the other vehicle, a 2002 Mercury Grand Marquis, rear-ended the 18-wheeler.
Unsolved Texas ‘Moonlight Murders’ Still Inspire Horror Over 75 Years Later
Two young lovers are parked in a remote area late at night in Texarkana, Texas. They are holding hands, kissing and caressing each other. It's a sweet and thrilling moment, albeit a typical and nearly mandatory step towards adulthood. It's 1946. Today, they would have been old enough to be my great-grandparents. But for now they are so preciously young.
Atlanta, Texas Celebrates 150 Years With Founders Day Fair September 10
Get ready for the fun in Cass County as the celebration of the founding of Atlanta, Texas reaches 150 years this September. I remember when Texas herself celebrated its 150-year anniversary, it was 1986, I was barely a year into my broadcast career working in Baytown and we went to the big live Sesquicentennial show with Willie Nelson and Family at the San Jacinto Monument. Well, now it's Atlanta's turn.
KTBS
Texarkana moms unite to stop gun violence
TEXARKANA, Ark. - A group of Texarkana moms are working to raise awareness against gun violence and rally the community to help find solutions. Several of the members are using their own heartbreak to invoke change. The group met Wednesday with city leaders and law enforcement at the Park Avenue Baptist Church.
KTBS
Bowie County Sheriff's Office K9 Search and Rescue seeking volunteers
TEXARKANA, Texas - Are you looking to help the community, and learn some valuable skills at the same time?. If so, the Bowie County Sheriff's Office K9 Search and Rescue Team might be the perfect fit for you. The team was formed by former Sheriff James Prince in the late...
KTAL
1 arrested in Texarkana gas station shooting
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Texarkana man is behind bars after a shooting outside a gas station Sunday morning. The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department arrested 22-year-old Timothy Noble of Texarkana on Thursday just after 5:00 p.m. on a felony warrant in connection with a shooting on the morning of August 21.
KTBS
A Hooks, Texas woman dies Thursday in vehicle accident on I-30
TEXARKANA, Texas – A woman from Hooks, Texas died in a rear-end collision on Interstate 30 about three miles west of Texarkana on Thursday afternoon. Amanda Butler, 42, was driving a 2002 Mercury Grand Marquis when her car struck the rear of a trailer being towed by an International tractor-trailer traveling westbound around 5:20 p.m., according to the Texas DPS.
Texas Schools Receive Their Latest Grades, Did Your School Improve?
Students are graded on each and every subject they take, those grades, good or bad follow them for life in one way or another. So too are the schools they learn in, and this year is the first year those grades are being publicized by the Texas Education Agency. This...
Crater of Diamonds Ready to Celebrate When 35,000th Diamond Found
You could be the reason for the celebration at Crater of Diamonds State Park in the next coming weeks. The park is getting ready to celebrate a very big milestone in its history. The staff at the park is preparing to see the 35,000th diamond found and registered there since...
KTAL
Paddlefish to become official fish of Jefferson, Marion Counties
MARION COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – The City of Jefferson and Marion County took a step toward the preservation of one of the oldest fish species in America with a new proclamation. The Paddlefish dates back to the Jurassic era, more than 350 million years ago, and Jeffersonians are doing...
Eagle 106.3
Texarkana, AR
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
714K+
Views
ABOUT
Eagle 106.3 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1