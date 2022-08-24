Tuesday’s article about Magnolia’s plans for construction of a $1.2 million splash pad and skateboard park got lots of comments and engagement once we posted it Wednesday on the Magnolia Reporter page on Facebook. Among the comments was that the city would be better off investing money into a sports complex that would bring revenue into the town. Well, by any definition, spending $1.2 million to build a skateboard park and a splash pad IS building a sports complex, coupled with the four tennis courts, beach volleyball, walking path and playground at East Side Park, and the five-field softball-baseball complex next door at the Boys and Girls Club. How does the public feel about the splash pad-skateboard park plan? As of this writing, the story had 130 shares on Facebook. Many of those shares contained comments of the “about time” variety. In almost every survey we’ve seen or conducted regarding Magnolia’s needs, the demand for more recreational facilities is at the top of the list. The pad-skate park is undeniably partial fulfillment of that demand. It’s not the large baseball-softball complex, or aquatic center, that many people would like to see but until Magnolia voters demonstrate they’re willing to shell out a whole lot more than $1.2 million, those things aren’t going to happen. The Facebook comment receiving the most positive response came from our friend Travis Arnold, who wrote in part, “People always say ‘we need something for the kids,’ and here it is. Something that I think people forget is that we have a lot of lower income families in this region that cannot afford for their kids to be on sports teams or enjoy other entertainment. This being free allows kids to socialize more outside of school, and under the supervision of their guardian. I remember being a kid and going to birthday parties at the park. This would have been a blast then. Not everyone has a home they can proudly invite others over to for their kid’s party. This also makes our park look more appealing for events.”

MAGNOLIA, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO