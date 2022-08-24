ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
National Night Out is Back! October 4, in Texarkana Neighborhoods

National Night Out is back! Make plans for Tuesday, October 4, 2022, according to the Texarkana Police. If you are planning a safer neighborhood or crime watch party in our community, you must register. Registration is now underway for those planning an event in their neighborhood. National Night Out helps promote police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, and more caring places to live.
TEXARKANA, AR
KTBS

The Vault in Wake Village opened in July; already has waiting list for vendors

WAKE VILLAGE, Texas – The Vault Shabby and Chic Home Boutique in Wake Village, Texas opened this past July and already has a waiting list for its vendors. Saturday morning the store hosted ‘The Local Food and Makers Market’ from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. which featured farm-fresh meat, fresh eggs, jelly, granola, baked treats, desserts and fresh bread.
WAKE VILLAGE, TX
Texarkana College Presents ‘Knife Skills 101′ September 22

Texarkana College Presents a course on 'Knife Skills 101' on September 22 in Texarkana. This is what Texarkana College had to say about the upcoming event:. Explore the fundamentals of knife skills with Chef Tyler Standridge in this hands-on course. Learn how to select the right knife for the job, knife safety, knife care, and several different knife cuts to use in your culinary adventures.
TEXARKANA, TX
KSLA

Plain Dealing residents say water is 'unusable'

PLAIN DEALING, LA
KTBS

Texarkana Physical Therapy opens new location

WAKE VILLAGE, Texas - A new family-owned physical therapy office is opening in Wake Village, Texas. Texarkana Physical Therapy's newest location is in the 600 block of North Kings Highway. The new center offers a wide range of services including pre and post-operative care, treatment of orthopedic needs, sports injuries,...
WAKE VILLAGE, TX
GTYP ‘Social Connections’ Networking Event Thursday

The Greater Texarkana Young Professionals will have their "Social Connections Networking Event Thursday in Texarkana. This will be a chance for people to network and meet and talk with Texarkana's young professionals. Here is what the GTYP had to say about this event:. Expand your sphere and add new connections...
TEXARKANA, TX
magnoliareporter.com

Mike McNeill’s Diary for Friday, August 26, 2022: Magnolia’s new sports complex

Tuesday’s article about Magnolia’s plans for construction of a $1.2 million splash pad and skateboard park got lots of comments and engagement once we posted it Wednesday on the Magnolia Reporter page on Facebook. Among the comments was that the city would be better off investing money into a sports complex that would bring revenue into the town. Well, by any definition, spending $1.2 million to build a skateboard park and a splash pad IS building a sports complex, coupled with the four tennis courts, beach volleyball, walking path and playground at East Side Park, and the five-field softball-baseball complex next door at the Boys and Girls Club. How does the public feel about the splash pad-skateboard park plan? As of this writing, the story had 130 shares on Facebook. Many of those shares contained comments of the “about time” variety. In almost every survey we’ve seen or conducted regarding Magnolia’s needs, the demand for more recreational facilities is at the top of the list. The pad-skate park is undeniably partial fulfillment of that demand. It’s not the large baseball-softball complex, or aquatic center, that many people would like to see but until Magnolia voters demonstrate they’re willing to shell out a whole lot more than $1.2 million, those things aren’t going to happen. The Facebook comment receiving the most positive response came from our friend Travis Arnold, who wrote in part, “People always say ‘we need something for the kids,’ and here it is. Something that I think people forget is that we have a lot of lower income families in this region that cannot afford for their kids to be on sports teams or enjoy other entertainment. This being free allows kids to socialize more outside of school, and under the supervision of their guardian. I remember being a kid and going to birthday parties at the park. This would have been a blast then. Not everyone has a home they can proudly invite others over to for their kid’s party. This also makes our park look more appealing for events.”
MAGNOLIA, AR
KSLA

Hooks woman dead after rear-ending 18-wheeler near Texarkana

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - A woman from Hooks, Texas is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Bowie County involving an 18-wheeler. The Texas Department of Public Safety says the wreck happened Thursday, Aug. 25 around 5:20 p.m. on I-30 about three miles west of Texarkana. Preliminary findings show the driver of the 18-wheeler had slowed down in traffic because of a previous crash in the westbound lane. That’s when the driver of the other vehicle, a 2002 Mercury Grand Marquis, rear-ended the 18-wheeler.
HOOKS, TX
Atlanta, Texas Celebrates 150 Years With Founders Day Fair September 10

Get ready for the fun in Cass County as the celebration of the founding of Atlanta, Texas reaches 150 years this September. I remember when Texas herself celebrated its 150-year anniversary, it was 1986, I was barely a year into my broadcast career working in Baytown and we went to the big live Sesquicentennial show with Willie Nelson and Family at the San Jacinto Monument. Well, now it's Atlanta's turn.
ATLANTA, TX
KTBS

Texarkana moms unite to stop gun violence

TEXARKANA, Ark. - A group of Texarkana moms are working to raise awareness against gun violence and rally the community to help find solutions. Several of the members are using their own heartbreak to invoke change. The group met Wednesday with city leaders and law enforcement at the Park Avenue Baptist Church.
TEXARKANA, AR
KTAL

1 arrested in Texarkana gas station shooting

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Texarkana man is behind bars after a shooting outside a gas station Sunday morning. The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department arrested 22-year-old Timothy Noble of Texarkana on Thursday just after 5:00 p.m. on a felony warrant in connection with a shooting on the morning of August 21.
TEXARKANA, AR
KTBS

A Hooks, Texas woman dies Thursday in vehicle accident on I-30

TEXARKANA, Texas – A woman from Hooks, Texas died in a rear-end collision on Interstate 30 about three miles west of Texarkana on Thursday afternoon. Amanda Butler, 42, was driving a 2002 Mercury Grand Marquis when her car struck the rear of a trailer being towed by an International tractor-trailer traveling westbound around 5:20 p.m., according to the Texas DPS.
HOOKS, TX
