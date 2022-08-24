Read full article on original website
School is back in full swing, but the summer heat remains. It makes for getting out on weekends a little warm, but still nice enough to get outside and attend any events, go kayaking, fishing, or camping while it still lasts. Labor Day is over a week away, and many may be resting this weekend to prepare for one final summer blowout weekend, but why wait and let the weather go to waste? There are events taking place this weekend to get you out of the house and have some fun. Here are the events taking place around Twin Falls this weekend, and even one in Boise.
Nampa Man Recovered from Lucky Peak Reservoir
BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-The body of a 46-year-old Nampa man was recovered Monday from Lucky Peak Reservoir. According to the Ada County Coroner Dotti Owens, the body of Jose Nunez was recovered and pronounced deceased at a nearby marina. The manner in which the man died is pending. The man had gone under the water on July 31 after swimming at the reservoir, according to the Ada County Sheriff's Office which remains under investigation. The sheriff's office credited Bruce's Legacy with finding the body and helping to recover it.
Idaho Fish and Game Continue Efforts to Keep Game Away from Farms
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho wildlife managers continue work to keep large game animals like elk away from farm fields in the Magic Valley region. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game said conservation officers have been working through the summer on depredation operations in Elmore, Jerome, Blaine and Lincoln counties to keep animals like elk and deer from damaging crops. Most of the damage has been to corn crops this year, "As in years past, the most common request for assistance from landowners involves elk moving onto their cultivated fields at night, which limits Fish and Game’s options to reduce damages. Elk in standing corn are an extremely challenging situation for wildlife managers given elk rarely leave standing corn and only during nighttime hours," said the agency." Other efforts to keep deer from grape crops have been scaled back because of the success of hazing and selective herd removal. The agency said it continues to use lethal methods when necessary and have issued a very limited number of kill permits to some landowners. Biologists expect to see crop depredation continue for several more weeks until harvest begins.
Boise National Forest: Don’t Dam It
BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-People enjoying the warm weather out in the Idaho forests are being reminded to not dam up natural flowing streams. In post on social media the U.S. Forest Service-Boise National Forest issued a reminder to people enjoying the many streams to not dam them and disrupt the natural flow. "Though it may seem harmless to create a mini-swimming pool near your campsite or local hang, these are actually detrimental the functioning of this water feature. These dams change the flow of the stream, affecting natural conditions for the wildlife calling it home," says the Forest Service. The best mindset to have while in the forest is to Leave No Trace and leave things as they are. The Forest Service noted that there are plenty of swimming holes around the state to enjoy without having to make your own. People who come across a man made dam can help by dismantling it carefully by starting from the top of the structure and work your way down. The method will help keep sediment from being disturbed that have settled behind the dam.
Idaho Governor Calls Special Legislative Session to Tackle Inflation
BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho legislators have been called back to Boise for a special session in September to tackle inflation. During a press conference in Boise, Tuesday morning Gov. Brad Little called a special session of the Idaho Legislature to divvy out the state's $2 billion projected budget surplus with the hope of pushing back on record high inflation. “We’re calling an extraordinary session to address the crushing impacts of historic inflation on Idaho families and schools. The cost of basic fundamentals to live everyday life has skyrocketed, and schools are faced with the burden of rising operating costs,” Governor Little said. The Legislature will look at a single-subject bill that will call for: one-time income tax rebates totaling $500 million to people who filed 2020 income taxes; lower the state income tax to 5.8 percent from 6 percent and eliminate the first $2,500 of income eligible for taxation for singles and $5,000 for couples; pump $410 million into Idaho schools by way of a sales tax transfer to help with rising operating costs. The bill has more than 50 bipartisan cosponsors.
Stunning Modern Estate is the Most Expensive Home in Eagle Right Now
The most expensive home in Eagle right now is a modern, resort-style estate with a lot of awesome features like a custom plunge pool, wet bar, and wine wall — pictures below 👇. This Eagle property is a 4-bedroom, 5-bathroom home with 5,312 square feet of space, and it’s...
Hailey Woman Dies in Hospital Following Crash
HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX)-A 21-year-old Wood River resident died at a Boise hospital following a two-vehicle crash a week ago in Blaine County. According to the Ada County Coroner Dotti Owens, Guadalupe Colis passed away August 11, at St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center after being flown by air ambulance. According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, emergency crews responded to State Highway 75 near Pero Rd for the two-vehicle crash. The sheriff's office said Colis had been headed north in a Ford Focus when, for unknown reasons, the car went off the right shoulder, she overcorrected and came back across the centerline and collided with a Toyota Tundra driven by a Boise man. The impact caused the pickup to end up on its side. Colis was not wearing a seat belt, according to the sheriff's office. The Boise man his is female passenger were wearing seat belts and received minor injuries.
