Albany, NY

WRGB

The Capital Region heads back to school!

CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — Students of all ages in New York, as well as nearby Vermont and Massachusetts, are hefting their backpacks and hopping aboard buses to head back to school. Here's what to look for in the Capital Region. CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT OF ALBANY. Albany will bring...
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

CDTA Montgomery County service begins Sunday

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Next stop Montgomery County. Come Sunday, CDTA will begin its long awaited service there; connecting Amsterdam with parts of the Capital Region. For nearly five years, Montgomery County has been without public transportation. “Now we’ve created that connection to Schenectady and Albany, really not only can people move around locally in Amsterdam […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, NY
Albany, NY
Government
City
Albany, NY
Albany, NY
Coronavirus
Albany, NY
Health
WRGB

Two seen on Lark Street with handgun arrested, firearm recovered

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Two men each face a weapons charge after complaints of men with a handgun on Lark Street in Albany Friday night. At around 9:15 p.m., officers responded to the area of Lark and Hamilton Streets for reports that a man had just removed a handgun from his waistband and placed it inside a bag being carried by another man. The two men were gone when police arrived at the scene, but through their investigation, officers were able to get a description of the two men.
ALBANY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Woodstock dentist sentenced for fraudulently acquiring oxycodone

ALBANY – Former Woodstock dentist Vivian Letizia was sentenced on Thursday in Albany federal court to one year of probation for acquiring and obtaining a controlled substance by misrepresentation, fraud, deception or subterfuge. Letizia, 64, was also ordered to undergo drug treatment and pay a $5,000 fine. She also...
WOODSTOCK, NY
WNYT

Rensselaer man faces murder charges in Albany

ALBANY – Amir Powell says he wasn’t at all shocked when 26-year-old Iaeir Robinson was charged with murdering his sister, because he suspected Robinson all along. “She was a really loving person,” Amir Powell said of his sister, “She wouldn’t ever hurt anyone. She had so many ambitions and goals and her life was just starting when things were just getting good. It’s just really hurtful for everyone.”
ALBANY, NY
foodieflashpacker.com

The 7 Best Albany Restaurants | Best Places to Eat in Albany NY

Albany may be the capital city of New York, but it is also home to some great restaurants serving a variety of cuisine. Whether you’re in the mood for Italian, Greek, eggs benedict, or classic diner food, Albany has got you covered. Table Of Contents. The Top 7 Albany...
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Driver reacts after Glenville bridge strike

GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Canadian driver is the latest to strike the infamous Glenridge Road Rail Bridge, hitting the low clearance bridge while traveling westbound Friday morning. The strike tore the top of the trailer off the truck, while the cab was able to get through to the other side. “I was coming downhill […]
GLENVILLE, NY
saratogaspringspolitics.com

Drilling Down: A Deeper Dive into the Judge’s Conference that Further Damages Kim’s Credibility

A number of people have told me it would be helpful if I could provide an analysis of what happened at the conference requested by Saratoga Springs Mayor Ron Kim with U.S. District Court Judge Mae D’Agostino on August 11 regarding the Wales case. The full transcript of the meeting was contained in a previous post and can be found here.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Safety during Travers Stake increased throughout city

The Spa City expecting more people than ever before for this weekend’s Travers Stake. The city’s police department is taking steps to address public safety concerns ahead of the mid-summer derby. More than 30,000 people will visit the city in the coming days. Saratoga police say they are...
WNYT

Schoharie limo operator facing 4 more years probation

Naumann Hussain is a “model citizen,” despite his conviction in connection with the deaths of 20 people in the Schoharie limousine crash. That’s what his attorney is saying ahead of Hussain’s sentencing next week. Hussain ran the company that operated the limo. The vehicle’s brakes failed,...
SCHOHARIE, NY

