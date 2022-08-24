Read full article on original website
The Capital Region heads back to school!
CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — Students of all ages in New York, as well as nearby Vermont and Massachusetts, are hefting their backpacks and hopping aboard buses to head back to school. Here's what to look for in the Capital Region. CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT OF ALBANY. Albany will bring...
Local nurses to provide accessible healthcare with in-home, telemedicine startup
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In this day and age, convenience is king. Two local nurses are taking that philosophy into your living room with a new in-home take on healthcare. “You worry about exposure to other people, and very often you go into a doctor‘s waiting room and there’s sick people in there and if […]
CDTA Montgomery County service begins Sunday
AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Next stop Montgomery County. Come Sunday, CDTA will begin its long awaited service there; connecting Amsterdam with parts of the Capital Region. For nearly five years, Montgomery County has been without public transportation. “Now we’ve created that connection to Schenectady and Albany, really not only can people move around locally in Amsterdam […]
Excitement for opening of dispensaries at cannabis convention in Albany
It’s been a celebratory week for New Yorkers involved with or looking to join the hemp and cannabis industry. “We already have over 250 applications started,” said New York State Cannabis Control Board Chairwoman Tremaine Wright. On the heels of the state accepting its first petitions to open...
Schenectady City Court orders landlord to pay $665,500 in fines for multiple code violations
The city of Schenectady claims a landlord hasn’t been maintaining his properties. Schenectady City Court has found Ahmad Halim guilty of multiple property code violations. He has been ordered to pay $665,500. Now Halim is speaking out. Halim is the general manager of Al Haqq, LLC. His company is...
Two seen on Lark Street with handgun arrested, firearm recovered
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Two men each face a weapons charge after complaints of men with a handgun on Lark Street in Albany Friday night. At around 9:15 p.m., officers responded to the area of Lark and Hamilton Streets for reports that a man had just removed a handgun from his waistband and placed it inside a bag being carried by another man. The two men were gone when police arrived at the scene, but through their investigation, officers were able to get a description of the two men.
Driver seriously injured after crash on Thruway in Albany
New York State Police said one person is seriously injured after a crash on the Thruway in Albany. The crash happened on August 26 around 3 p.m.
Black maternal health disparities: Moving the needle in the Capital Region
A group of Capital Region women hopes to eliminate racial maternal health disparities one baby at a time. For the co-chairs of the organization BirthNet, the mission is not only wholly unpaid, but it’s also personal.
Woodstock dentist sentenced for fraudulently acquiring oxycodone
ALBANY – Former Woodstock dentist Vivian Letizia was sentenced on Thursday in Albany federal court to one year of probation for acquiring and obtaining a controlled substance by misrepresentation, fraud, deception or subterfuge. Letizia, 64, was also ordered to undergo drug treatment and pay a $5,000 fine. She also...
Governor Hochul speaks of progress, struggles that still remain on Women's Equality Day
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Governor Hochul in Albany on Friday celebrating Women’s Equality Day at UAlbany's downtown campus. Friday marked 102 years since the 19th amendment was adopted, giving women the right to vote. Governor Hochul talking about progress, including a milestone closer to her, one year ago,...
Rensselaer man faces murder charges in Albany
ALBANY – Amir Powell says he wasn’t at all shocked when 26-year-old Iaeir Robinson was charged with murdering his sister, because he suspected Robinson all along. “She was a really loving person,” Amir Powell said of his sister, “She wouldn’t ever hurt anyone. She had so many ambitions and goals and her life was just starting when things were just getting good. It’s just really hurtful for everyone.”
Rensselaer man pleads not guilty in Albany murder case
A Rensselaer man has pleaded not guilty in connection with a May homicide in Albany. The Albany County District Attorney's Office said Iaeir Robinson, 26, pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder.
Drilling Down: A Deeper Dive into the Judge’s Conference that Further Damages Kim’s Credibility
A number of people have told me it would be helpful if I could provide an analysis of what happened at the conference requested by Saratoga Springs Mayor Ron Kim with U.S. District Court Judge Mae D’Agostino on August 11 regarding the Wales case. The full transcript of the meeting was contained in a previous post and can be found here.
