Cincy Jungle
Ja’Marr Chase and Joe Burrow praise Hayden Hurst
If there’s anyone that knows how to impact an offense, it’s Ja’Marr Chase. The No. 5 overall pick from a season ago, Chase was the league's Offensive Rookie of the Year and put together one of the most impressive first seasons in league history. Along with Tee...
Cincy Jungle
Fantasy Football 101: Draft Day Tips and Advice
It’s only a couple of weeks until the start of the NFL season. More importantly, for those who love fantasy football, there are only a couple of weeks left for all the fantasy football drafts. There are many different draft strategies. Zero RB, Hero RB, Late Round QB, Streaming...
NFL・
Cincy Jungle
Kwamie Lassiter may fit better with Joe Burrow than Kendric Pryor
While the team has three of the very best receivers in the game, the Bengals are still trying to secure some depth at that position. It’s still not clear if they will keep seven wide receivers, but if they do, it’ll come down to Kwamie Lassiter II and Kendric Pryor, both of whom have looked good in the preseason.
Cincy Jungle
Breaking down the Bengals’ biggest roster battles ahead of final cuts
Final cuts are nearly here and with the most talented roster of the Zac Taylor era, the Cincinnati Bengals will have a lot of tough decisions to make. John Sheeran, Drew Garrison, and myself (Matt Minich) weigh in on how we think the competition could pan out for the last few spots on the team in the most contested positions.
Cincy Jungle
6 winners and 3 losers as Bengals defeat Rams
With a Super Bowl rematch in their final pre-season game, the Cincinnati Bengals outlasted the Los Angeles Rams to take home the victory 16-7. Playing without their starters once again, the Bengals will now make the final cuts to the roster with the regular season kicking off in a few short weeks. With that in mind, let's take a quick look at some winners and losers from tonight’s win over the Rams.
Detroit Lions staff isn't putting on show for 'Hard Knocks': What you see is what you get
Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and running backs coach Duce Staley have had some memorable moments through three episodes of the HBO/NFL Films documentary series "Hard Knocks." Start with Episode 1 — as Staley stood in the front of the team room, he turned to Glenn and said, "I love you. I want to (expletive) you up between those white lines, but I love you." ...
Cincy Jungle
Bengals defeat Rams 16-7 for first preseason win of 2022
The Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams concluded their respective preseasons just six months following the teams playing each other in Super Bowl LVI. The stakes are far lower than that for both franchises, but the players in this game probably don’t feel that way with their jobs on the line.
Cincy Jungle
Dax Hill will see the field a lot, even with Jessie Bates back
Before Jessie Bates returned to practice, the question was: can Dax Hill play free safety? This was a concern, as Hill hadn’t played the position since high school. Well, he has done that exceptionally well in the preseason. “He barely played the position at Michigan, but he’s re-adapting and playing really well,” said our John Sheeran.
Cincy Jungle
La’el Collins vs. Leonard Floyd fight ends Bengals vs. Rams practice
For now, it does not appear Rams star Aaron Donald is in danger of being hit with an NFL suspension, even though he clearly swung helmets at players during today’s melee. It took two practices, but some skirmishes finally ensued between during the Cincinnati Bengals joint practices with the Los Angeles Rams, and right tackle La’el Collins was right in the thick of it.
Cincy Jungle
Film Room: Cordell Volson looking like the starter
The Cincinnati Bengals went all the way to the Super Bowl last season despite poor play along the offensive line, but this offseason, they decided to do something about it. They gave the right side a complete makeover, adding tackle La’el Collins, guard Alex Cappa, and center Ted Karras in free agency. They also return their best lineman, Jonah Williams, at left tackle. That only leaves one slot in question: left guard.
Cincy Jungle
Bengals vs. Rams pregame
The Cincinnati Bengals will play their final preseason game today vs. the Los Angeles Rams inside Paycor Stadium, which is one of nine NFL games on the docket. Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Atlanta Falcons, 3 pm ET on the NFL Network. Los Angeles Rams vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 6 pm ET on...
