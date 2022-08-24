Canine influenza is a highly contagious disease that can be rapidly transmitted through dog populations, particularly those in kennel or clinic environments, as well as other areas that bring multiple animals together in close settings. Do you need to consider having your pet vaccinated against canine flu? Dr. Andrea Perkins, clinical lecturer in infection control and biosecurity in the Auburn University College of Veterinary Medicine, weighs in with some advice.

AUBURN, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO