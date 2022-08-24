ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Smith named Alabama Extension’s Forestry, Wildlife and Natural Resources team coordinator

Mark Smith, wildlife extension specialist and the W. Kelly Mosley Environmental Professor in Auburn University’s College of Forestry, Wildlife and Environment, has been appointed coordinator of the Alabama Cooperative Extension System’s Forestry, Wildlife and Natural Resources team. As part of Alabama Extension, the Forestry, Wildlife and Natural Resources,...
Expert Answers: Auburn College of Veterinary Medicine’s Perkins gives guidance on canine flu

Canine influenza is a highly contagious disease that can be rapidly transmitted through dog populations, particularly those in kennel or clinic environments, as well as other areas that bring multiple animals together in close settings. Do you need to consider having your pet vaccinated against canine flu? Dr. Andrea Perkins, clinical lecturer in infection control and biosecurity in the Auburn University College of Veterinary Medicine, weighs in with some advice.
