CBS Sports
LIV Golf joins player-led lawsuit against PGA Tour as two more golfers drop out
LIV Golf has officially joined the legal fight against the PGA Tour. An amended lawsuit was filed Friday in the U.S. District Court in Northern California in which Jason Kokrak and Abraham Ancer dropped out as plaintiffs but LIV Golf Inc. was added to the list of seven golfers still filing against the PGA Tour.
Danielle Kang returns with a 4-under 67 in first round back from tumor; Paula Reto leads CP Women's Open
A collection of superstars is in Ottawa, Canada, for the CP Women’s Open at Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club this week on the LPGA, and one of the biggest names in the sport has made her return to competition. Danielle Kang hasn’t played since the U.S. Women’s Open in...
Golf Channel
Opening 67 at Tour Championship may have sealed Rookie of the Year for Cam Young
ATLANTA – Scottie Scheffler moved one round closer to locking up the FedExCup and the PGA Tour Player of the Year race with his opening 65 at the Tour Championship that moved him five shots clear of the field. But it was Cameron Young who might have locked up his own post-season award on Thursday.
Look: Brooks Koepka's Wife Shares New Racy Beach Photos
Star golfer Brooks Koepka and his wife, Jena Sims, have been dominating the headlines over the past few months. Earlier this summer, Koepka left the PGA Tour to sign a lucrative deal with the LIV Golf series. The four-time major champion reportedly landed a deal worth over $100 million. He's...
GolfWRX
Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy served subpoena over PGA Tour players’ meeting
The PGA vs. LIV Golf continues to provide weekly drama, with the latest development a bit of a shocker. Larry Klayman, who filed the lawsuit on behalf of Patrick Reed against Golf Channel’s Brandel Chamblee is now attempting to summon Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy to court to testify regarding their players-only meeting in Delaware last week.
golfmagic.com
Next LIV Golf player CONFIRMED ahead of Boston event
All the talk might be about Cameron Smith moving to LIV Golf ahead of their next event in Boston in early September, but there is another Cameron joining him in the shape of American Cameron Tringale. This news was confirmed earlier today by the Handicap 54 account on Twitter, which...
Callaway Golf Will Change Its Name To Better Reflect Off-Course Business Holdings
Callaway Golf Co ELY is getting a new name. The Carlsbad, California-based golf equipment manufacturer and TopGolf owner will formally change its name to Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. to reflect the company’s current holdings and change its ticker to MODG (Modern Golf). Callaway says the name change reflects the...
tatler.com
British Open Winner Cam Smith, Harold Varner III Among Six PGA Tour Players Leaving for LIV Golf
LIV Golf is not expected to add any more players for its final five events, including stops next month outside Boston and Chicago.
golfmagic.com
Shane Lowry rolls eyes at Lee Westwood's LIV Golf comments
Shane Lowry has rolled his eyes at hearing Lee Westwood draw comparison between the PGA Tour's latest plans to that of the LIV Golf Tour. Lowry, who plays on both the PGA Tour and DP World Tour, left a 'rolling eyes' emoji in the comments section to Golf Digest's interview post with Westwood, who moved to LIV Golf earlier this season.
Washington Examiner
Golf balls are the 'product of colonial exploitation,' claims university in hometown of golf
A university in Scotland is swinging against golf balls, claiming the dimple-faced spheres are the result of colonial exploitation. An exhibition at the University of St. Andrews, an institution fixated in a town that has been dubbed the "home of golf," claims that the sport has ties to British "exploitation" because the golf balls had been crafted from material taken from colonial lands. Additionally, the British Empire "imposed" the sport in areas around the world, per the display.
Golf Channel
Billy Horschel takes offense at the idea of Tour copying LIV: 'funny when they say' that
ATLANTA – A divide that had been largely civil until recently has descended into a series of petty jabs and awkward social media exchanges and at least one PGA Tour player has seen enough. Following his second round at the Tour Championship, Billy Horschel shot back at Lee Westwood...
Awkward at Wentworth? Nearly 20 members of LIV Golf to play in BMW PGA alongside Rory McIlroy, Matt Fitzpatrick
On June 28, the PGA Tour and DP World Tour announced a 13-year expansion to their existing “strategic alliance” to an “operational joint venture partnership.”. Despite the agreement, the circuit formally known as the European Tour operates separately from the American tour. What does that mean? Well,...
Golf.com
Top 100 Teacher: 1 key move that you can see in ‘every good golf swing’
If you’ve found yourself on GOLF.com, you’ve probably heard of the term weight shift by now. It happens in every golfer’s swing, no matter their level. Get it wrong, and it won’t just cost you power — it’ll make you more inconsistent, too. In...
Tiger Woods announces new event in Florida, the PopStroke Tour Championship presented by TaylorMade
There’s more than one Tour Championship in the news this week. While the best players on the PGA Tour are in Atlanta for the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club, Tiger Woods announced the PopStroke Tour Championship presented by TaylorMade on Thursday. The event is set to be held Oct. 26-28 at the Popstroke location in Sarasota, Florida.
ESPN
GolfWRX
Callaway unveils new Apex irons in Black Plasma PVD finish
Callaway Golf has today unveiled the new Apex Black irons — a forged iron designed with artificial intelligence for maximum ball speeds presented in a sleek Black Plasma PVD Finish. The clubs feature an A.I.-designed Flash Face Cup, with the unique A.I. architecture in each iron designed to create...
Golf instruction: Back to basics around the greens
It’s easy to overcomplicate golf, and most of the time going back to the basics is the easiest way to lower your scores, especially around the greens where most amateurs can pile on the strokes. This week, our fitness guru Averee Dovsek is out on the golf course to...
