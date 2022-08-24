ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Sports

LIV Golf joins player-led lawsuit against PGA Tour as two more golfers drop out

LIV Golf has officially joined the legal fight against the PGA Tour. An amended lawsuit was filed Friday in the U.S. District Court in Northern California in which Jason Kokrak and Abraham Ancer dropped out as plaintiffs but LIV Golf Inc. was added to the list of seven golfers still filing against the PGA Tour.
Golf Channel

Opening 67 at Tour Championship may have sealed Rookie of the Year for Cam Young

ATLANTA – Scottie Scheffler moved one round closer to locking up the FedExCup and the PGA Tour Player of the Year race with his opening 65 at the Tour Championship that moved him five shots clear of the field. But it was Cameron Young who might have locked up his own post-season award on Thursday.
The Spun

Look: Brooks Koepka's Wife Shares New Racy Beach Photos

Star golfer Brooks Koepka and his wife, Jena Sims, have been dominating the headlines over the past few months. Earlier this summer, Koepka left the PGA Tour to sign a lucrative deal with the LIV Golf series. The four-time major champion reportedly landed a deal worth over $100 million. He's...
GolfWRX

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy served subpoena over PGA Tour players’ meeting

The PGA vs. LIV Golf continues to provide weekly drama, with the latest development a bit of a shocker. Larry Klayman, who filed the lawsuit on behalf of Patrick Reed against Golf Channel’s Brandel Chamblee is now attempting to summon Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy to court to testify regarding their players-only meeting in Delaware last week.
golfmagic.com

Next LIV Golf player CONFIRMED ahead of Boston event

All the talk might be about Cameron Smith moving to LIV Golf ahead of their next event in Boston in early September, but there is another Cameron joining him in the shape of American Cameron Tringale. This news was confirmed earlier today by the Handicap 54 account on Twitter, which...
tatler.com

Emma Raducanu takes home £18 million to become one of tennis's highest earners

According to the Times, British tennis player Emma Raducanu has placed sixth in the highest earners of the sport this week, accumulating an impressive $21.1million (£17.87 million) in earnings over the past year. Dubbed as ‘the head of a new generation of players who are finding financial success on the tennis court and in the corporate world’, Raducanu earned the proportion of her cash ‘off court’ through brand partnerships and company sponsorship.
golfmagic.com

Shane Lowry rolls eyes at Lee Westwood's LIV Golf comments

Shane Lowry has rolled his eyes at hearing Lee Westwood draw comparison between the PGA Tour's latest plans to that of the LIV Golf Tour. Lowry, who plays on both the PGA Tour and DP World Tour, left a 'rolling eyes' emoji in the comments section to Golf Digest's interview post with Westwood, who moved to LIV Golf earlier this season.
The Spun

Look: Sports World Reacts To Alex Morgan's Beach Photo

Alex Morgan continues to thrive both on and off the field. On the field, the San Diego Wave FC and United States women's national team star is as dominant as ever, scoring goals on goals this year. Off the field, Morgan continues to thrive in her family life. Morgan shared...
Washington Examiner

Golf balls are the 'product of colonial exploitation,' claims university in hometown of golf

A university in Scotland is swinging against golf balls, claiming the dimple-faced spheres are the result of colonial exploitation. An exhibition at the University of St. Andrews, an institution fixated in a town that has been dubbed the "home of golf," claims that the sport has ties to British "exploitation" because the golf balls had been crafted from material taken from colonial lands. Additionally, the British Empire "imposed" the sport in areas around the world, per the display.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tiger Woods announces new event in Florida, the PopStroke Tour Championship presented by TaylorMade

There’s more than one Tour Championship in the news this week. While the best players on the PGA Tour are in Atlanta for the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club, Tiger Woods announced the PopStroke Tour Championship presented by TaylorMade on Thursday. The event is set to be held Oct. 26-28 at the Popstroke location in Sarasota, Florida.
ESPN

Tracy Austin's son Brandon Holt makes his own name at the US Open

NEW YORK -- Pictures and mentions of Tracy Austin are everywhere at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. As the youngest US Open singles champion in history -- and a two-time winner at the major -- Austin has a storied place in tournament lore. Forty years since she last...
GolfWRX

Callaway unveils new Apex irons in Black Plasma PVD finish

Callaway Golf has today unveiled the new Apex Black irons — a forged iron designed with artificial intelligence for maximum ball speeds presented in a sleek Black Plasma PVD Finish. The clubs feature an A.I.-designed Flash Face Cup, with the unique A.I. architecture in each iron designed to create...
