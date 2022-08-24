ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion, IL

Comments / 0

Related
wpsdlocal6.com

Barbecue on the River changes location, layout for first time in 27 years

PADUCAH, KY — Barbecue on the River will be just a little bit different this year. Beautiful Paducah announced on its website they'll be modifying Barbecue on the River in it's 28th year as ground breaks on the downtown City Block development project. "Change is inevitable. Growth is optional," John C. Maxwell said in the announcement.
PADUCAH, KY
wfcnnews.com

Several West Frankfort businesses damaged overnight

WEST FRANKFORT - Several businesses in the community of West Frankfort were damaged overnight. According to sources, some of the businesses who reported damage were Glodich Honda, Farm Fresh, Parker-Reedy Funeral Home, Union Funeral Home, Hollywood Star, and more. It is currently unknown exactly when the vandalism took place, but...
WEST FRANKFORT, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
City
Red Bud, IL
City
Marion, IL
Marion, IL
Lifestyle
KFVS12

Burning apartment collapses in Carbondale, nearby house total loss

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Carbondale Fire Department and several other fire departments responded to a heavily involved apartment building fire on the 400 block of West Monroe in Carbondale on Saturday. Assistant Chief Jay Crippen said the fire originated in a three story apartment building which was recently abandoned.
CARBONDALE, IL
randolphcountyheraldtribune.com

Marion Carnegie Library holds annual fall book sale

Every year about this time on Friday and Saturday you'll find the parking lot at Marion Carnegie Library pretty much full as book collectors and avid readers take advantage of the fall book sale. According to Friends of the Marion Carnegie Library President Carolyn Loving, it has grown a lot...
MARION, IL
randolphcountyheraldtribune.com

Briefly: Small news items from the region

"Insect Day" will take place Saturday, Aug. 27 at War Bluff Valley Wildlife Sanctuary, 228 Bushwack Road in Golconda. The event is sponsored by the Shawnee Chapter of the Illinois Audubon Society. The event starts at 3 p.m. with workshops and field trips, an insect zoo, and insect crafts and activities. A potluck dinner is at 6 p.m. The main dish and drinks will be provided, and guests are asked to bring a dish to share. Following the potluck will be a raffle, "Insect Open Mic," and RognboB, playing the gospel of goof and rowdy folk music with a southern Illinois twist. Event is free. Info: call or text (618) 534-7870, or email shawneechapterias@gmail.com.
DU QUOIN, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Garden Plants#Invasive Plants#Rain Gardens#Pear Trees#Marion Garden Club Beware#Japanese#Oriental#White Oaks#The Red Oaks#Cleveland Pear#Conservation
KFVS12

Positive case of tick-borne illness in Jackson County, Ill.

With a recent grant of over $10 million, Paducah will begin projects surrounding the riverfront. Here are tips for parents and others looking to post back-to-school photos. Some new businesses can be seen in downtown Cape Girardeau. Paducah Police investigate homicide. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Paducah police are investigating...
JACKSON COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
freedom929.com

ILLINOIS’ SECOND STATE FAIR KICKS OFF LATER TODAY DOWN IN PERRY COUNTY

(DU QUOIN) The 2022 Du Quoin State Fair, celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, gets started today down in Perry County, continuing each day and night through Labor Day, September 5th. After this evening’s Twilight Parade at 6:00, tonight’s Family Night features include a high school marching band contest, moto cross & ATV racing, and harness racing. Tomorrow is Governor’s Day on the fairgrounds with the draft horse show, other horse shows, more harness racing, more moto cross racing, and Cole Swindell with Ashley Cooke and Dylan Marlowe on stage tomorrow night. Sunday will be Veterans Day with livestock shows, the smile contest, the ponytail & pigtail contest, a petting zoo, and on stage the “I Love the 90’s” show, featuring Montell Jordan, Tone Loc, Rob Base, and Young MC. Monday will be Agriculture Day with Randy Houser and Murphy 500 on stage that night. To stay up-to-date on the Du Quoin State Fair over the next eleven days go to the fair’s Facebook page.
PERRY COUNTY, IL
KFVS12

New businesses come to Cape Girardeau

Here are tips for parents and others looking to post back-to-school photos. With a recent grant of over $10 million, Paducah will begin projects surrounding the riverfront. Paducah police are investigating a homicide from Tuesday, Aug. 23. Positive case of tick-borne illness in Jackson County, Ill. Updated: 5 hours ago.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Positive case of Heartland virus reported in Jackson County, Ill.

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A positive case of Heartland virus, the third in the state since 2018, was reported recently in southern Illinois. According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, an older person living in rural Jackson County recently tested positive for the tick-borne virus. The first two...
JACKSON COUNTY, IL
dailyegyptian.com

Centralia festival leaves balloons – and visitors – glowing

This past weekend, as Carbondale students were packing their bags for the first day of school, the people of Centralia, Illinois, were packing their lawn chairs and blankets for the annual balloon fest Friday, Aug. 19 through Sunday, Aug. 22. For many Southern Illinois natives, the Centralia Balloon Fest is...
CENTRALIA, IL
KFVS12

Williamson County shooting under investigation

Some new businesses can be seen in downtown Cape Girardeau. Paducah police are investigating a homicide from Tuesday, Aug. 23. Positive case of tick-borne illness in Jackson County, Ill. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Jackson County, Ill. reports a positive case for a rare tick-borne illness. Special Olympics of Southern...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL
KFVS12

Fatal shooting in Cape Girardeau leaves one person dead, police investigating

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A shooting overnight in Cape Girardeau resulted in one person’s death on Friday night, August 26. According to a release, 18-year-old Jaquavion Mackins of Cairo, Ill., died as a result of his wounds from the shooting. The Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the...
KFVS12

Cape Girardeau man found guilty of rape

Police are investigating after an 18-year-old was killed. Crews from several local departments responded to the 400 block of Monroe Street. Emergency groups come together to prepare for disasters. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Crews came together in Cape Girardeau to practice in case of a major disaster. Fighting crime...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy