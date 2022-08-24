Read full article on original website
With new organizer, new location for Barbecue on the River, vendors preparing for influx of visitors
PADUCAH — The COVID-19 pandemic shut down gatherings throughout the community, but they're opening up and people are ready for it. One event that is a focal point of Paducah is coming back this year. Organizers and vendors are excited for the 28th Barbecue on the River and are...
Chainsaw artist to carve Big Muddy Monster at DuQuoin State Fair, statue to be donated to Murphysboro, Illinois
DUQUOIN, IL — A chainsaw artist will be immortalizing a local cryptid at the DuQuoin State Fair. Over the next two weeks, artist Josh Hayes will carve a 10-foot-tall tribute to the Big Muddy Monster, a yeti-like legend from southern Illinois. Amy Spiller with Oasis Outdoors says the Big...
Barbecue on the River changes location, layout for first time in 27 years
PADUCAH, KY — Barbecue on the River will be just a little bit different this year. Beautiful Paducah announced on its website they'll be modifying Barbecue on the River in it's 28th year as ground breaks on the downtown City Block development project. "Change is inevitable. Growth is optional," John C. Maxwell said in the announcement.
Several West Frankfort businesses damaged overnight
WEST FRANKFORT - Several businesses in the community of West Frankfort were damaged overnight. According to sources, some of the businesses who reported damage were Glodich Honda, Farm Fresh, Parker-Reedy Funeral Home, Union Funeral Home, Hollywood Star, and more. It is currently unknown exactly when the vandalism took place, but...
KFVS12
Burning apartment collapses in Carbondale, nearby house total loss
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Carbondale Fire Department and several other fire departments responded to a heavily involved apartment building fire on the 400 block of West Monroe in Carbondale on Saturday. Assistant Chief Jay Crippen said the fire originated in a three story apartment building which was recently abandoned.
Marion Carnegie Library holds annual fall book sale
Every year about this time on Friday and Saturday you'll find the parking lot at Marion Carnegie Library pretty much full as book collectors and avid readers take advantage of the fall book sale. According to Friends of the Marion Carnegie Library President Carolyn Loving, it has grown a lot...
Williamson Co. to receive one of ten statewide grants announced by IDNR
ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) today announced 10 grants totaling $500,000 for land trusts in Illinois to support stewardship on land protected by the Illinois Nature Preserves Commission (INPC). Among the grant recipients was Williamson County, which is set to receive a grant of $69,344.79.
Briefly: Small news items from the region
"Insect Day" will take place Saturday, Aug. 27 at War Bluff Valley Wildlife Sanctuary, 228 Bushwack Road in Golconda. The event is sponsored by the Shawnee Chapter of the Illinois Audubon Society. The event starts at 3 p.m. with workshops and field trips, an insect zoo, and insect crafts and activities. A potluck dinner is at 6 p.m. The main dish and drinks will be provided, and guests are asked to bring a dish to share. Following the potluck will be a raffle, "Insect Open Mic," and RognboB, playing the gospel of goof and rowdy folk music with a southern Illinois twist. Event is free. Info: call or text (618) 534-7870, or email shawneechapterias@gmail.com.
Southeast Missouri Food Bank to participate in Feeding America’s Hunger Action Month campaign
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - This September, Southeast Missouri Food Bank will be participating in Feeding America’s Hunger Action Month campaign. The food bank says this year’s theme is Food Shouldn’t Be an Impossible Choice. Southeast Missouri Food Bank will join Feeding America and other member food...
Last natural mineral spa in Illinois to be auctioned off
Illinois' last natural mineral spa is being auctioned off next month.
Heartland virus in Illinois; how to keep yourself safe from tick-borne illness
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - ”They’re very aggressive pursuit ticks, is how I think of them,” Dr. Holly Tuten said. Dr. Tuten leads the tick-borne pathogen surveillance program for the Illinois Mosquito and Vector Control Association. She was also the first author on a paper documenting Heartland virus in Illinois.
Positive case of tick-borne illness in Jackson County, Ill.
ILLINOIS’ SECOND STATE FAIR KICKS OFF LATER TODAY DOWN IN PERRY COUNTY
(DU QUOIN) The 2022 Du Quoin State Fair, celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, gets started today down in Perry County, continuing each day and night through Labor Day, September 5th. After this evening’s Twilight Parade at 6:00, tonight’s Family Night features include a high school marching band contest, moto cross & ATV racing, and harness racing. Tomorrow is Governor’s Day on the fairgrounds with the draft horse show, other horse shows, more harness racing, more moto cross racing, and Cole Swindell with Ashley Cooke and Dylan Marlowe on stage tomorrow night. Sunday will be Veterans Day with livestock shows, the smile contest, the ponytail & pigtail contest, a petting zoo, and on stage the “I Love the 90’s” show, featuring Montell Jordan, Tone Loc, Rob Base, and Young MC. Monday will be Agriculture Day with Randy Houser and Murphy 500 on stage that night. To stay up-to-date on the Du Quoin State Fair over the next eleven days go to the fair’s Facebook page.
New businesses come to Cape Girardeau
Positive case of Heartland virus reported in Jackson County, Ill.
JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A positive case of Heartland virus, the third in the state since 2018, was reported recently in southern Illinois. According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, an older person living in rural Jackson County recently tested positive for the tick-borne virus. The first two...
Centralia festival leaves balloons – and visitors – glowing
This past weekend, as Carbondale students were packing their bags for the first day of school, the people of Centralia, Illinois, were packing their lawn chairs and blankets for the annual balloon fest Friday, Aug. 19 through Sunday, Aug. 22. For many Southern Illinois natives, the Centralia Balloon Fest is...
Williamson County shooting under investigation
Fatal shooting in Cape Girardeau leaves one person dead, police investigating
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A shooting overnight in Cape Girardeau resulted in one person’s death on Friday night, August 26. According to a release, 18-year-old Jaquavion Mackins of Cairo, Ill., died as a result of his wounds from the shooting. The Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the...
Cape Girardeau man found guilty of rape
Man arrested in connection with human trafficking investigation in southern Ill.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A man was arrested in southern Illinois in connection with a human trafficking investigation. Jose Antonio Navarro-Laguna, 41, of Olivehurst, California, was arrested for immigration-related offenses. According to a post on the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Illinois State Police stopped a vehicle on...
