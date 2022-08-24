Read full article on original website
The best hobbies for warding off dementia revealed: Major study finds reading books or playing an instrument slashes risk by 23%, yoga and dancing have a 17% protective effect and joining a club or volunteering cuts chance by 7%
It's finally been settled. The best way to protect yourself against dementia is to keep your brain stimulated, a major review suggests. People who regularly read books, played musical instruments or keep a personal diary have a 23 per cent lower risk of developing the condition. The analysis of dozens...
Medical News Today
What are the best activities for someone with dementia?
Dementia describes a group of symptoms related to a decline in brain function. Certain activities may enhance the quality of life of someone who has dementia. There are many activities a person can do with someone who has dementia. This article considers 30 of the best activities for people with dementia and provides tips on how to organize them.
How Alzheimer's Disease Progresses: From Diagnosis Through the 7 Stages
Alzheimer's disease is a progressive neurological condition that typically affects older adults and often causes memory loss, confusion, changes in behavior, and other troubling symptoms. It's the most common type of dementia. Approximately 10.7%—or one in nine—Americans over the age of 65 live with the condition, with women representing nearly two-thirds of cases.1 As baby boomers continue to reach their golden years, the number of Americans with Alzheimer's disease is projected to rise to 7.16 million in 2025, and 13.9 million by 2060.2.
nativenewsonline.net
Indian Health Service Announces $136 Million for Diabetes Treatment and Prevention
The Indian Health Service (IHS) is pouring $136 million in grant funding into the Special Diabetes Program for Indians, a federal program established in 1997 in response to the diabetes epidemic among American Indians and Alaska Natives. Native Americans have the highest rates of Type 2 diabetes in the United...
IN THIS ARTICLE
belmarrahealth.com
Easy Activities That Could Slash Dementia Risk
Dementia affects millions, and future predictions expect those numbers to jump as the population continues to age. A new study, however, suggests this condition may not be inevitable. New research published in Neurology links several daily activities that may lower the risk for dementia, which likely comes as great news...
MedicalXpress
'Room to reflect': A pilot workplace resiliency intervention for nurses
Adrienne Banavage, interim nurse manager in the infusion clinic at the University of Virginia's Emily Couric Cancer Center, is no stranger to mindfulness. But Banavage, who meditates regularly, said the immediacy and proximity of the "Room to Reflect" toolboxes deployed throughout UVA Health since 2021 make them a powerful resource for clinicians and augment the care they give.
MindMed's First Patient Dosing Clinical Trial With LSD For Treatment Of Generalized Anxiety Disorder
The clinical-stage biopharma company Mind Medicine -also known as MindMed MNMD, which recently made headlines regarding its stock, announced it will begin dosing patients within its Phase 2b trial on LSD compound, MM-120, for the treatment of Generalized Anxiety Disorder (GAD). The randomized, placebo-controlled and dose-optimization clinical study will follow...
healthcanal.com
Benefits of Art Therapy for Mental Health Creativity & Recovery 2022
Art therapy combines the disciplines of art and psychology into a therapy technique for a variety of conditions. The purpose is not to boost your art skills but rather to use your creative mind to benefit your mental health and overall well-being. This form of therapy is often used as a complementary therapy to other mental health treatments.
World Economic Forum
Alzheimer’s could be warded off by ‘an intellectually, socially and physically active lifestyle’, says new study
Leisure, social and learning activities can help us ward off the cognitive decline that comes with Alzheimer’s disease, a new study suggests. Image: REUTERS/Toru Hanai.
TODAY.com
Walking and other leisure activities can boost brain health and reduce dementia risk
Time spent on fun leisure activities might have the extra benefit of protecting your brain and lowering the risk of dementia, a new study suggests. An analysis that combined data from 38 previous studies with more than 2 million participants from around the world revealed that activities such as solving crossword puzzles, playing musical instruments, hiking, swimming, yoga, volunteering and meeting with friends could lower the risk of developing dementia, according to the report published in Neurology.
Difference between behavioral health and mental health
Difference between behavioral health and mental healthVARDS. The term “behavioral health” refers to how our day-to-day cognitive habits influence our behavior, emotions, biology, and general well-being. It is often taken for mental health. Still, in reality, it is a much broader concept that encompasses thestate of our mental well-beingand how our ideas manifest themselves in the physical world. Participating in activities that will assist you in achieving a psychological and physical equilibrium will contribute to good behavioral health.
ajmc.com
DIY Automated Insulin Delivery Systems Bring Unique Challenges to HCPs
Do-it-yourself (DIY) automated insulin delivery systems have gained rapid uptake, yielding self-reported improvements in glycemic control and quality of life for patients, but creating unique challenges for health care providers (HCPs). Researchers in Canada are highlighting the uncertainties and challenges posed by automated insulin delivery (AID) systems designed by patients,...
Medical News Today
How to safely medicate for anxiety alongside heart issues
Anxiety and heart issues may occur together due to the impact anxiety can have on the body. Certain lifestyle factors may increase the risk of heart issues, and chronic health conditions may also increase the risk of anxiety disorders. The link between the two conditions may mean people require treatment...
Groundbreaking New Alzheimer’s Research
The post Groundbreaking New Alzheimer’s Research appeared first on Seniors Guide.
Mental Health Expert Yohnit Spruch Talks About The Power Of Support Groups And Therapy – Exclusive
Yohnit Spruch, head of emotional health at Circles, explained the healing power of support groups and how they compare to individual therapy sessions.
studyfinds.org
Here’s why being active in your community is key to preventing dementia
BRIGHTON, England — The key to a healthy brain into old age might just hinge on how active you are in your community. It turns out the more social leisure activities you do — from joining a local club or playing sports, to volunteering or participating in a religious group — the more likely you’ll slow cognitive decline. That’s according to an “exciting” study from the United Kingdom, which offers especially good news for people who have dementia in their family.
pharmacytimes.com
Pharmacists and Deprescribing in a Palliative Care Setting
As pharmacists take on new responsibilities, researchers have been studying the effects of pharmacists on interprofessional care teams. The health care team and managers in health systems are increasingly recognizing the ability of pharmacists to analyze, review, and consult on medications. With newer responsibilities, now spanning from community pharmacies to interprofessional care teams, pharmacists provide medication-related information to improve health care outcomes.
healthcareguys.com
What Do You Mean By Holistic Therapy In Addiction Recovery?
Addiction treatment is never simple. Even from a purely biomechanical standpoint, you are essentially waiting for your body to rewrite its own rules. That means changing what nerves respond to what stimulus, as well as how they respond to it. On top of that, you have the actual medical aide...
infomeddnews.com
One Drop Improves Workplace Productivity for Older Adults with Type 2 Diabetes
One Drop, a leader in precision health solutions for people living with diabetes and other chronic conditions, today announced analyses from a randomized control trial (RCT) on the impact of its award-winning digital health platform on workplace productivity (presenteeism) among people with type 2 diabetes published in the Journal of Occupational Environmental Medicine (JOEM). Employees using One Drop experienced significant productivity and functioning gains and were less likely to experience presenteeism at follow-up compared to control groups.
