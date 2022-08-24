ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hermiston, OR

northeastoregonnow.com

Hermiston Linebacker Club to Meet Thursday at Desert Lanes

High school football season kicks off next week and that means the return of the weekly Hermiston Linebacker Club meetings. The club will meet from 12 to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1 at the Desert Lanes Bowling Alley, 1545 N. 1st St. Hermiston football head coach David Faaeteete will...
HERMISTON, OR
northeastoregonnow.com

Head Start Honors Cathy Wamsley With New Early Learning Center

Thursday afternoon saw the opening of a new learning center in honor of a woman who “dedicated her life to serving children and families.”. The Hermiston Chamber of Commerce was on hand Thursday to help Umatilla-Morrow Head Start officially open the Cathy Wamsley Early Learning Center on Second Street in Hermiston.
HERMISTON, OR
northeastoregonnow.com

Upcoming Workshop Designed for Native American Entrepreneurs

The Tamástslikt Cultural Institute in Pendleton is hosting a free small business development workshop for aspiring Native American entrepreneurs on Thursday and Friday, Sept. 8-9. The workshop is a collaboration by Tamástslikt, Red Wind Consulting and Nixyáawii Community Financial Services. Red Wind consultants will be providing training covering a...
PENDLETON, OR
northeastoregonnow.com

Gloria Schiffner Passes Away at 94

Gloria L. Schiffner of Hermiston died on Aug. 21, 2022 in Hermiston at the age of 94. She was born on July 28, 1928 in Tacoma, Wash. Arrangements are pending. Please share memories of Gloria with her family at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com. Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of arrangements.
HERMISTON, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

Critchley helps out in Pilot Rock

PILOT ROCK – The Pilot Rock Rural Fire Protection District is being led by a neighbor as its board of directors investigates personnel issues. Because such issues are confidential, there will be no official comment on the scope of the investigation. “Pilot Rock had some personnel issues and they...
PILOT ROCK, OR
NEWStalk 870

Brush Fire Forces Finley Neighborhood to Standby to Evacuate

(Finley, WA) -- Crews from Benton County Fire District One responded to a wildland fire burning in some grass and olive trees off Meals and Piert Roads Saturday afternoon. The fire, which initial estimates put at 100 acres started just before noon and quickly grew in size. A number of residents in the area of Straightbanks Road were told to get ready to evacuate. There is no cause on the fire. BCFD District One Fire Captain Ron Fryer says Burlington Northern Santa Fe is reporting a few burnt railroad ties, and they are sending their fire fighting car over to help in the battle.
FINLEY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Car rolls on Edison in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash.- Around 8 a.m. Friday Kennewick Police responded to a single vehicle rollover accident near the intersection of 10th and Edison. According to Officer Ramos with the Kennewick Police, the driver was removed from the car at the scene. Police are currently assessing the situation and are advising drivers...
KENNEWICK, WA
northeastoregonnow.com

Motor Vehicle Accident in Hermiston Sends 1 Person to Hospital

One person was transported to the hospital Wednesday morning following a motor vehicle accident in Hermiston. At 10:32 a.m. Umatilla County Fire District #1 (UCFD#1) responded to an accident at the intersection of Highway 395 and Sturgis Street involving a Ford Focus and a truck pulling a trailer. Upon arrival,...
KEPR

Police searching for missing woman

KENNEWICK, Wash. — UPDATE | KPD said Carely has been located and will be reunited with family. Thank you to the citizen who was observant and reported this vital information. -------------------- Kennewick Police Department is asking the community for help in locating a missing woman. Police said Carley is...
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Man shot in Pasco early Friday morning

PASCO, Wash.- UPDATE: AUGUST 26, 3:27 p.m. The 19-year-old victim is in the hospital with serious injuries after getting shot several times, according to Sergeant Rigo Pruneda, PPD PIO. The man had called 9-1-1 himself and was eventually taken to the hospital. Pruneda says the shooting was gang-related, but PPD...
PASCO, WA
ncwlife.com

Motorcyclist precipitates fatal accident on Highway 97

CHELAN — Police say a Richland man died after causing a Wednesday morning highway collision near the Lake Chelan Airport. The Washington State Patrol says Steven M. King, 75, was piloting a 2017 Can-Am Spyder motorcycle, heading south on Highway 97 About 9:30 a.m. King made a U-turn to head north near milepost 239, and struck a southbound Dodge Dakota driven by George A. Menard of Omak.
CHELAN, WA
KHQ Right Now

Security photos sheds light on Wildhorse Casino robbery

Security photos shed light on what led up to the Wildhorse Casino robbery in Pendleton, Oregon. Javier Vigil, from Umatilla, is accused of trying to rob the casino, and shooting a bystander. Vigil was shot by police, but has since been released from the hospital and charged in federal court.
PENDLETON, OR

