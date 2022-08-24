ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
(Pasco, WA) -- Pasco Police are investigating after a 19-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds on a city sidewalk. Officers were called to the scene at Butte and Owen Avenues around 12:30am Friday. When they arrived, police say the saw the victim on the sidewalk, he appeared to have been hit by gunfire several times. The man was given first aid and then rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.
Teens arrested in alleged connection to multiple shootings

KENNEWICK – Since Aug. 4, there have been four shootings in the 1100 block of West Tenth Avenue. On Wednesday, Joshua Garcia-Topete and a 15-year-old juvenile male were arrested after detectives obtained a search warrant for two units at the Heatherstone Apartments at 1114 West Tenth Avenue. The search...
Richland Restaurant-Bar Sued Over Violent January Assault

A lawsuit has been filed against a Richland restaurant-bar and its security team over a violent January assault. The suit, filed in Benton County Superior Court, names the restaurant and the owner as well as Joe Brown aka Joe Hoff and Sean Birdine (according to court documents). They are listed as the security persons.
Two teens arrested for murder

KENNEWICK – Two suspects were arrested Tuesday in the April 28 murder of Ricardo Rivera, 17. On Monday, the Benton County Prosecutor’s Office issued arrest warrants for the alleged crime of first-degree murder for Jacob Young Jr., 18, and a 15-year-old boy. On Tuesday, the Kennewick Police Department,...
Man shot in Pasco early Friday morning

PASCO, Wash.- UPDATE: AUGUST 26, 3:27 p.m. The 19-year-old victim is in the hospital with serious injuries after getting shot several times, according to Sergeant Rigo Pruneda, PPD PIO. The man had called 9-1-1 himself and was eventually taken to the hospital. Pruneda says the shooting was gang-related, but PPD...
Clerk punched in face shares story; suspect facing felony charges

A man is now facing multiple felony charges after a violent outburst in Richland on Monday. Conoco employee Stephanie Coleman told us a man came to the register wanting to buy cigarettes, and after the transaction, he reached over the register and for no apparent reason, punched Coleman in the face.
Cold case reopened in La Grande, Oregon 44 years later

A 44-year old cold case out of La Grande, Oregon was recently reopened. Oregon state investigators are trying to identify the remains of a young woman found buried in a wooded hillside. This Jane Doe’s remains were found in a shallow grave near Finley Creek in August of 1978. She...
Kennewick detectives need help identifying duo involved in fraud investigation

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Do you have any information about the people shown below? Kennewick police detectives would like to hear from you. According to a social media alert issued by the Kennewick Police Department, investigators haven’t been able to secure information about the man or woman shown here. These images appear to have been captured on the security camera at a business in the KPD’s jurisdiction.
Oregon casino robbery suspect threatened to 'bathe everyone in blood', court doc says

PORTLAND, Ore. — We are getting more information about the robbery last week at the Wildhorse Casino and Resort near Pendleton, on the Umatilla Indiana Reservation. According to court documents, in the early afternoon of August 17, Javier Francisco Vigil is alleged to have entered the Wildhorse Casino, walked straight to the cashier cage in the gaming area, and handed the cashier a note demanding $1 million.
Police searching for missing woman

KENNEWICK, Wash. — UPDATE | KPD said Carely has been located and will be reunited with family. Thank you to the citizen who was observant and reported this vital information. -------------------- Kennewick Police Department is asking the community for help in locating a missing woman. Police said Carley is...
Car rolls on Edison in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash.- Around 8 a.m. Friday Kennewick Police responded to a single vehicle rollover accident near the intersection of 10th and Edison. According to Officer Ramos with the Kennewick Police, the driver was removed from the car at the scene. Police are currently assessing the situation and are advising drivers...
HPD Arrest Log

The following are recent arrests made by the Hermiston Police Department:. Aug. 23: Evan Valentine Luczak, 31, was arrested on the 900 block of W. Juniper Avenue and charged with misdemeanor failure to appear. Aug. 22: Wendie Myree Cadek, 51, was arrested on the 900 block of S. Highway 395...
