Shooting Victim Discovered in Pasco
(Pasco, WA) -- Pasco Police are investigating after a 19-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds on a city sidewalk. Officers were called to the scene at Butte and Owen Avenues around 12:30am Friday. When they arrived, police say the saw the victim on the sidewalk, he appeared to have been hit by gunfire several times. The man was given first aid and then rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.
Man shot in Pasco early Friday morning
PASCO, Wash.- UPDATE: AUGUST 26, 3:27 p.m. The 19-year-old victim is in the hospital with serious injuries after getting shot several times, according to Sergeant Rigo Pruneda, PPD PIO. The man had called 9-1-1 himself and was eventually taken to the hospital. Pruneda says the shooting was gang-related, but PPD...
