How Kim Kardashian Allegedly Feels About Dating Again Following Breakup With Pete Davidson

By Adrienne Jones
 3 days ago
Kim Kardashian’s romantic life has seen a lot of strife over the last several years, but it’s likely that she’d say she definitely had some good times, as well. It was nearly a year ago that, amidst her difficult divorce from Kanye West, Kardashian hosted Saturday Night Live and hit it off with Pete Davidson . They then dated quite publicly for nine months, before Kardashian and Davidson decided to call it quits early this month. Now, we’ve heard how Kardashian supposedly feels about dating again after her big breakup with Davidson.

How Does Kim Kardashian Feel About Dating Again Post-Pete Davidson?

While Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s breakup seems to have been amicable and mostly due to their ultra-busy schedules, it wouldn’t be surprising if she were a bit gun shy about dating after her experience with the now-former SNL star. Even for a celeb romance, their courtship was filled with the kind of negatives that most wouldn’t see coming, as Kanye West attacked both Kardashian and Davidson (especially) through several outlets for most of their relationship, to the point where Davidson, reportedly, had to seek trauma therapy . But, according to sources for E! News , Kardashian is not only ready to jump back into the dating pool, but “asking who she should date next.”

Well, this could be a shock to several of Kardashian’s fans, even though there were already rumors about Davidson potentially dating Martha Stewart after the breakup, while the SKIMS founder supposedly took a family vacation in Idaho to help her recuperate. Some of Kardashian’s willingness could stem from how easy-going her time with Davidson always seemed. Sure, the lawyer-in-training and the Bodies Bodies Bodies star did the typical things like take luxe beach vacations together, but in just a few months, they also made it to the place where Kardashian was comfortable letting Davidson hang out with her 6-year-old son, Saint , without herself or anyone else around to supervise.

Davidson even opened up recently about working to become a better person so that he can be a good father one day, but it now seems incredibly unlikely that he’ll be parenting with Kardashian at any point. With the mother of four now, apparently, very willing to move on from the good times she had with Davidson to try and find someone new, another source revealed that Kardashian does have a type in mind for the next guy she’d like to have in her life:

Kim's expressed she's ready to date someone older, but it has to be the right person who understands her life. She isn't compromising her freedom right now. She enjoys dating and is definitely open to putting herself out there again.

I can’t tell if this means that Kim Kardashian allegedly wants someone older than Pete Davidson to date next, or someone who’s older than her, but it seems like the most important thing would be for her to find someone who let’s her be who she is and gets everything that comes with being romantically involved with her. With Kardashian’s friends reportedly “constantly trying to set her up,” it might not be long until she finds what she’s looking for.

Cinemablend

Cinemablend

