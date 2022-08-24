Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ksmu.org
Branson moves forward with plans to convert theater into public safety complex
The City of Branson is moving forward with plans to turn a large theater building into a public safety complex. The Branson Board of Aldermen this week voted unanimously to approve a resolution to continue with the purchase of the old White House Theater on Gretna Rd. The space will be used for a new Branson police headquarters.
KYTV
$5 MILLION IN LATE FEES: Branson, Mo. Board of Aldermen approves termination of service for delinquent sewer accounts
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - If you live in Branson and haven’t paid your sewer bill, beware. The city now has the okay to shut off your water. The Branson Board of Aldermen voted to approve a contract allowing the city of Branson’s Utilities Department to terminate service to delinquent sewer accounts.
KYTV
Kimberling City, Mo. Police Department increasing community security through new “Eye Watch Challenge”
KIMBERLING CITY, Mo. (KY3) - The Kimberling City Police Department is increasing community security through a new department program. The “Eye Watch Challenge” started at the beginning of August. Around four dozen cards have been passed out, letting the community know if their business and homes are secure.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Developer sues city of Branson for $28 million
A Branson developer is suing the city for nearly $28 million because it claims the city misled them on bringing water mains to a property on the western side of the city. Cushman Properties, LLC, announced the filing of lawsuit in Taney County Circuit Court on Friday, Aug. 12. “We...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTLO
North Arkansas Electric Cooperative planned outage Thurday and Friday will affect Denton Ferry area
North Arkansas Electric Cooperative (NAEC) customers in the Denton Ferry area near Gassville will experience two breif outages so Baxter County road personnel can operate a crane safely near NAEC’s electric lines. The outage should begin around 1 both Thursday and Friday afternoons. The 262 affected members received an...
Dozens forced out after investors buy Hollister mobile home park
HOLLISTER, Mo. — New owners of Yacht Club Mobile Home Park are wanting to make some changes to the property, which means residents have to move out. “The new owners of the place came up to us and informed us we had four months to get out,” Mike Mahoney said. Mahoney and his wife, Rhonda, […]
KYTV
TRAFFIC ALERT: Ambulance rolls over after 3-vehicle crash in south Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A CoxHealth ambulance rolled on its side after Saturday’s three-vehicle crash in Springfield. It happened shortly after 2 p.m. at Primrose and Jefferson. Police ask you to avoid the area if you can. And expect delays until they clear the scene. Police have not released...
ksmu.org
Using data tracking, Springfield police identify four city crime ‘hotspots’
It’s called DDACTS, and it’s endorsed by the U.S. Department of Justice and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. This operational model for policing was recently adopted in Springfield, though according to the National Law Enforcement Liaison Program, DDACTS pilot sites were launched in 2009. “I mentioned back...
RELATED PEOPLE
auroraadvertiser.net
Journagan retires after nearly 50 years in the hardware industry
Bob Journagan fondly remembers his dad, Cliff Journagan, and mom, Lena June, owning a grocery store on the Aurora Square when he was growing up. His parents sold that store to Ramey Supermarket back in 1972. “I’ll never forget it was at Christmastime and Dad told my mom, ‘Well, I...
KYTV
Police investigate death near a creek in Springfield, Mo.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a death near a creek in Springfield. Officers responded to an area near Wabash and Catalpa Saturday morning. Police believe the death is from natural causes, likely no foul play. Firefighters had to use a boat to reach the body. To report a...
Eden Village and others react to controversial Missouri House Bill
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Last week the Springfield nonprofit Eden Village filed a lawsuit against the state of Missouri, over a portion of the bill that they say will limit how much they can help the homeless. Nate Schlueter, Chief Visionary Officer, said that while House Bill 1606 was overall good, a last-minute addition will work to […]
Help Give Hope Garage Sale benefits families in need
The Help Give Hope Garage Sale is underway and proceeds will help those in need around the area. The large garage sale will last from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. today and tomorrow, Aug. 26-27. The Help Give Hope Garage Sale will be held at 2809 N. Cedarbrook Avenue.
IN THIS ARTICLE
onfocus.news
Marshfield Police Reports – August 15 to August 25
August 15 – A landlord reported that her ex-tenant, a 61 y/o Marshfield female severely damaged the interior of an apartment. The insurance company is requesting a formal police documentation for insurance purposes. Contact was made with Wood County District Attorney’s Office and due to certain circumstances, charges will not be requested on the female.
KYTV
Ozark County woman celebrates 101st birthday and what keeps her going? Coke!
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The average life expectancy for an American is 78 years-old for men and 82 years-old for women. Less than one percent of us will live to be 100. So Thursday (August 25) was a special day for a woman from Ozark County (who now lives in Springfield) as she celebrated her 101st birthday.
KHBS
Human remains found floating in Beaver Lake under Highway 412 bridge
SONORA, Ark. — Someone found human remains in Beaver Lake earlier this week, prompting an investigation by Washington County, according to a news release sent by Tim Helder, the county sheriff. At about 1:45 p.m. Monday, a caller told the sheriff's office they had found something suspicious under the...
KTLO
Calico Rock woman who robbed bank says she needed the money in court
A woman who passed a note to a teller at the First Security Bank branch located inside the Mountain Home Walmart demanding money and warning she had a bomb in her purse appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Fifty-one-year-old Crystal Sherr of Calico Rock has pled not guilty to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ozarks First.com
Deadly single-car crash in Branson: what police say could have caused it
BRANSON, Mo. – Branson Police are investigating a single-car crash that killed one person and left two others hurt Friday afternoon. The crash happened on Highway 165 and Austin Avenue, near the Shepherd of the Hills Fish Hatchery just after 1:30 p.m. Officers found one person dead at the...
KYTV
CATCH-A-CROOK: Detectives say a thief found an easy way into a southwest Springfield garage.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County detectives are investigating a motorcycle theft in the 3300 block of South Rinks Lane. The neighborhood is west of Kansas Expressway and Walnut Lawn in Springfield. Security video from the victim’s doorbell camera shows a man on the property on July 30 just after...
KYTV
Pursuit ends in crash involving school bus, another vehicle in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County deputies arrested two people after a pursuit ended in a crash involving a school bus and another vehicle. The pursuit started at Kearney and Glenstone after deputies realized the Ford F250 had been stolen. Investigators say the two failed to comply after a traffic stop and took off. The truck collided with a school bus and Chevy Impala at Kearney and Barnes. Deputies say the driver also hit another vehicle.
Chase involving stolen truck leads to crash with school bus in Springfield
The Greene County Sheriff's Office said deputies spotted a stolen truck just after 3 p.m. at Kearney Street and Glenstone Avenue. The truck caused several crashes as it sped away.
Comments / 0