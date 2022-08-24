ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Branson, MO

Branson moves forward with plans to convert theater into public safety complex

The City of Branson is moving forward with plans to turn a large theater building into a public safety complex. The Branson Board of Aldermen this week voted unanimously to approve a resolution to continue with the purchase of the old White House Theater on Gretna Rd. The space will be used for a new Branson police headquarters.
BRANSON, MO
Developer sues city of Branson for $28 million

A Branson developer is suing the city for nearly $28 million because it claims the city misled them on bringing water mains to a property on the western side of the city. Cushman Properties, LLC, announced the filing of lawsuit in Taney County Circuit Court on Friday, Aug. 12. “We...
BRANSON, MO
Branson, MO
Branson, MO
Ted Martin
Journagan retires after nearly 50 years in the hardware industry

Bob Journagan fondly remembers his dad, Cliff Journagan, and mom, Lena June, owning a grocery store on the Aurora Square when he was growing up. His parents sold that store to Ramey Supermarket back in 1972. “I’ll never forget it was at Christmastime and Dad told my mom, ‘Well, I...
AURORA, MO
Police investigate death near a creek in Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a death near a creek in Springfield. Officers responded to an area near Wabash and Catalpa Saturday morning. Police believe the death is from natural causes, likely no foul play. Firefighters had to use a boat to reach the body. To report a...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Marshfield Police Reports – August 15 to August 25

August 15 – A landlord reported that her ex-tenant, a 61 y/o Marshfield female severely damaged the interior of an apartment. The insurance company is requesting a formal police documentation for insurance purposes. Contact was made with Wood County District Attorney’s Office and due to certain circumstances, charges will not be requested on the female.
MARSHFIELD, MO
Deadly single-car crash in Branson: what police say could have caused it

BRANSON, Mo. – Branson Police are investigating a single-car crash that killed one person and left two others hurt Friday afternoon. The crash happened on Highway 165 and Austin Avenue, near the Shepherd of the Hills Fish Hatchery just after 1:30 p.m. Officers found one person dead at the...
BRANSON, MO
Pursuit ends in crash involving school bus, another vehicle in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County deputies arrested two people after a pursuit ended in a crash involving a school bus and another vehicle. The pursuit started at Kearney and Glenstone after deputies realized the Ford F250 had been stolen. Investigators say the two failed to comply after a traffic stop and took off. The truck collided with a school bus and Chevy Impala at Kearney and Barnes. Deputies say the driver also hit another vehicle.
SPRINGFIELD, MO

