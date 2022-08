A live podcast and variety show featuring live music, comedy, trivia, prizes, special guests & more!. All attendees must have proof of full COVID-19 vaccination. Please download and register with NY’s Excelsior Pass. You must present this at the door to verify your vaccination. If you are visiting from out of town or can not access the Excelsior Pass app, you must present your vaccination card at check-in. NAME ON VACCINATION CARD MUST MATCH YOUR ID.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO