Rolling Stone

‘A Round of Applause for the Number One Artist on the Planet’: Bad Bunny’s Seismic Yankee Stadium Show Was One for the Books

It almost feels like a cliché to declare 2022 the year of Bad Bunny, because let’s face it: The last several years have been entirely his. Since 2020, the Puerto Rican titan has been the most streamed artist in the world, and every rotation around the sun only makes him a bigger phenomenon. He keeps breaking records and climbing skyward, reaching a place reserved for rare, once-in-a-lifetime stars. His latest feat? A truly seismic show — one of two back-to-back nights — at Yankee Stadium as part of the World’s Hottest Tour, one of the biggest concert runs in...
HipHopWired

‘Euphoria’ Actress Sydney Sweeney’s Family Gives MAGA Vibes, Twitter Stir Frying Her

Actress Sydney Sweeney is making her PR team earn those checks. The Euphoria star shared a pic of her family that shows her parents proudly giving off MAGA vibes, and Twitter detectives quickly discovered, shared and debated her family’s suspect political ethos. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sydney Sweeney (@sydney_sweeney) The […] The post ‘Euphoria’ Actress Sydney Sweeney’s Family Gives MAGA Vibes, Twitter Stir Frying Her appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
