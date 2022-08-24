ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bling? One of the Top 10 Richest Cities in America is in Illinois

Where is the money in America? Apparently a lot of it is living near Lake Michigan in Illinois as one of those cities landed on the top 10 richest cities in America list. I saw this story shared by World Population Review. It's a survey of wealth that I believe originated from a Bloomberg report. They included a map showing dots on the top 10 richest locations in the country and you'll notice one of them is tucked next to Lake Michigan in Illinois. It's Glencoe, Illinois which means Chicago.
GLENCOE, IL
This is the Top Cheeseburger in Illinois, According to Yelp

Juicy, crispy, cheesy, and a big warm bun and a huge hunk of meat -- Jimmy Buffet may have been onto something when he wrote "Cheeseburger in Paradise." And although the best, most tasty cheeseburger in Illinois may be subjective, a new nationwide cheeseburger ranking from Yelp says otherwise. According...
Ever Wondered What Parts of Illinois Has An 815 Area Code?

Every year in August, Rockford, Illinois celebrates 8-1-5- Day. It is no coincidence that the local holiday falls on August 15 (8/15). This is on purpose, of course, and the residents are encouraged to shop local and enjoy all things Rockford. Whether you're a native of Illinois or have lived...
ROCKFORD, IL
Videos Show a Fireball Seen by Hundreds Over Missouri & Illinois

It's been an active year in our skies when it comes to meteors, fireballs and such. That includes an event Wednesday evening when videos captured a fireball reportedly seen by hundreds over Missouri and Illinois. The American Meteor Society. dozens of reports from Missouri and Illinois of this meteor that...
ILLINOIS STATE
High Times Gives the Power to the People for Its Illinois Cannabis Cup

It's Cannabis Cup season in Illinois this month, meaning thousands of the Land of Lincoln's most dedicated stoners are hard at work judging the state's top-shelf weed offerings across a variety of categories in the noble pursuit of crowning this year's best of the best. It's also the third year...
ILLINOIS STATE
Have You Filed? Illinois’ Google Lawsuit Deadline Is Coming Up

There's been quite a bit of lawsuit activity involving big tech companies and their dealings in Illinois over the last couple of years, mainly having to do with these companies ignoring the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act (BIPA). Illinois was one of the first states to address how different businesses...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Best Burger In Illinois? Foodie Website Says This Is It

According to some new research, burgers are the go-to food ordering choice for 20% of Illinoisans. The average Illinois resident chows down on burgers about 5 times per month, which means we eat, on average, 60 burgers per year, per person, here in Illinois. My own take is that even...
Don’t Believe in Ghosts? Travel This Very Haunted Illinois Road

We are getting closer to the season of ghosts, spirits, and hauntings and one Illinois road have all of that and more. Cuba Road is located in the Northern part of Illinois and is known to many of the locals as being extremely active when it comes to the paranormal. Onlyinyourstate.com says people have seen orbs of light, a couple walking up and down the road holding hands, a young woman hailing a ride, and then disappearing. But one reported sighting gives me the chills. There have been reports (so more than one person has experienced this) where a house is there one minute and gone the next. A freakin' house. Explain that one to me, non-believers.
ILLINOIS STATE
What Happens If You Can’t Pay Your Restaurant Bill In Illinois?

When I was a kid, I remember asking my dad what would happen when we got the bill from the restaurant we were eating in, and we didn't have any money to pay. He said that the law in Illinois clearly stated that he and my mom would have to leave me there at the restaurant to "work off the debt," and that I would most likely be allowed to leave in "a few months, if you're lucky."
ILLINOIS STATE
200 Illinois Skydivers Are Trying To Set A World Record This Week

As of this writing (Thursday morning, 9:30), two hundred skydivers are still trying to set the World’s Largest Vertical Formation record at Skydive Chicago that they began trying to set earlier in the week. Considering what they're attempting, I can understand why it hasn't happened yet. It may be...
CHICAGO, IL
97ZOK plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

