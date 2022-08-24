ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Chester, PA

Women's Volleyball Readies for 2022 Season Opener on Friday vs Goldey-Beacom

WEST CHESTER, Pa.- On the heels of one of the best seasons in recent memory, the West Chester women's volleyball team is eager to return to the court in 2022 to build off its success a season ago. West Chester will begin its 2022 journey on Friday afternoon inside Hollinger Field House with its annual Ram Fest Tournament, beginning with a 2 p.m. match opposite Goldey Beacom College.
No. 16 West Chester Cruises to 4-1 Victory in Season Opener vs Jefferson

WEST CHESTER, Pa.- The 16th-ranked West Chester women's soccer team (1-0) started off their season with a 4-1 victory over Jefferson University (0-1) in non-league action Thursday afternoon. In the thirteenth minute Jefferson jumped out to an early lead with a goal scored by Abby Lytle following a blocked shot...
