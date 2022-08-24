WEST CHESTER, Pa.- On the heels of one of the best seasons in recent memory, the West Chester women's volleyball team is eager to return to the court in 2022 to build off its success a season ago. West Chester will begin its 2022 journey on Friday afternoon inside Hollinger Field House with its annual Ram Fest Tournament, beginning with a 2 p.m. match opposite Goldey Beacom College.

