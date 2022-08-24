(E1)levating COVID-19 vaccine efficiency with adenoviral E1 proteins

Read full article on original website
Cancer-driving mutations are enriched in genic regions intolerant to germline variation
Large reference datasets of protein-coding variation in human populations have allowed us to determine which genes and genic subregions are intolerant to germline genetic variation. There is also a growing number of genes implicated in severe Mendelian diseases that overlap with genes implicated in cancer. We hypothesized that cancer-driving mutations might be enriched in genic subregions that are depleted of germline variation relative to somatic variation. We introduce a new metric, OncMTR (oncology missense tolerance ratio), which uses 125,748 exomes in the Genome Aggregation Database (gnomAD) to identify these genic subregions. We demonstrate that OncMTR can significantly predict driver mutations implicated in hematologic malignancies. Divergent OncMTR regions were enriched for cancer-relevant protein domains, and overlaying OncMTR scores on protein structures identified functionally important protein residues. Last, we performed a rare variant, gene-based collapsing analysis on an independent set of 394,694 exomes from the UK Biobank and find that OncMTR markedly improves genetic signals for hematologic malignancies.
Transcriptional regulation of the thymus master regulator Foxn1
The thymus and hair follicles are starkly different anatomic structures but share a developmental dependence on the forkhead box transcription factor FOXN1. Kadouri et al. analyzed the regulatory regions of the mouse Foxn1 gene to identify critical regulatory regions required for its expression in thymic epithelial cells (TECs) and to identify key transcriptional regulators that differentially control expression in TECs versus hair follicle cells. Mice with a small targeted deletion in the critical AR3 region of the first Foxn1 intron had only a small thymic rudiment but retained normal hair growth. The SIX1 transcription factor and FOXN1 itself induce Foxn1 expression by TECs in the developing thymus. These mechanistic findings provide deeper insights into how tight regulation of FOXN1 choreographs TEC differentiation needed for normal thymic development.
Inhibition of microbial deconjugation of micellar bile acids protects against intestinal permeability and liver injury
Altered host-microbe interactions and increased intestinal permeability have been implicated in disease pathogenesis. However, the mechanisms by which intestinal microbes affect epithelial barrier integrity remain unclear. Here, we investigate the impact of bacterial metabolism of host-produced bile acid (BA) metabolites on epithelial barrier integrity. We observe that rats fed a choline-deficient, l-amino acid–defined, high-fat diet (CDAHFD) exhibit reduced intestinal abundance of host-produced conjugated BAs at early time points, coinciding with increased gut permeability. We show that in vitro, conjugated BAs protect gut epithelial monolayers from damage caused by bacterially produced unconjugated BAs through micelle formation. We then demonstrate that inhibition of bacterial BA deconjugation with a small-molecule inhibitor prevents the development of pathologic intestinal permeability and hepatic inflammation in CDAHFD-fed rats. Our study identifies a signaling-independent, physicochemical mechanism for conjugated BA-mediated protection of epithelial barrier function and suggests that rational manipulation of microbial BA metabolism could be leveraged to regulate gut barrier integrity.
