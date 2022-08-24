Read full article on original website
WPMI
Targeting the Violence: 8/25/22 livestream
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — This week our guest is Justin Smith, advisor of the Kappa League and Adrian Fox, advisor of the Omega Lamplighters. These are two organizations for young men that work with them on community service, education and all types of good stuff to help lead them in the right direction and keep them off the streets.
Mobile Co. Public Schools stadium construction update
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Construction delays for Mobile County Public Schools are pushing back the completion date for four high school football stadiums. The stadiums are for LeFlore, Vigor, BC Rain and Davidson. Currently, these four schools do not have an on-campus stadium. Initially, Mobile County Public Schools planned five stadiums, but the land the […]
utv44.com
After 50 years, Baldwin County medical pilot and Vietnam Vet says it's time to touch down
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — When life hangs in the balance, and waiting for an ambulance isn't an option, a medical helicopter is the answer. And piloting one of these air ambulances requires someone with skill and confidence. Jerry Johnson of Foley was one such pilot... until this past...
thelocalpalate.com
Joining the Second Line in Mobile, Alabama
Parade floats, iridescent beads, and a flood of gold, purple, and green in the early spring often make people think of the seemingly New Orleanian tradition of Mardi Gras, but they’d be shocked to learn that the carnival took root in Mobile, Alabama. In 1703, French settlers joined in...
Northwest Florida fair returns with $5 entry
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Northwest Florida Fair Association will hold its fair from Sept. 27 to Oct. 7 at the Northwest Florida Fairgrounds in Fort Walton Beach. Fair operations manager Brian Sparling told WKRG News 5 that the 2022 fair will not be a free entry like 2021. Entry will cost a […]
Family of fallen Mount Vernon Officer shares his humor and kindness at funeral
FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Family, friends, and first responders pause to remember the life and legacy of Mount Vernon Police Officer Ivan Lopez. He was killed Monday night in a Summerdale traffic crash. Lopez’s funeral was held Saturday in Foley. A bold procession of first responder vehicles makes its way through Foley–closing the funeral for […]
msn.com
Auburn Athletic Director Allen Green stepping down
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Allen Greene, Auburn University’s Athletic Director of the last four and a half years, is stepping down, per a release from the university Friday afternoon. His contract was set to expire in January 2023. According to the release, Greene notified University President Dr. Christopher...
Victims of another Pensacola contractor step forward
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Contractors across Northwest Florida are coming under fire for taking money for projects and not completing them. Mitchem Construction, a concrete contractor out of Pensacola, is the latest in a line of contractors being called out by victims that say they have paid thousands of dollars and did not […]
utv44.com
Child wanders from Haskew Elementary, found one mile away
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Mobile County Public Schools is investigating how an elementary school student, described as an 8-year-old, wandered off campus during school hours and wasn't found until he was more than a mile away. It happened Wednesday afternoon at Haskew Elementary in Irvington. Rena Philips, a spokesperson for the district, says the little boy was returned to campus safely in about 15 minutes. An image obtained by NBC 15 News shows the boy walking by himself along McDonald Road. We're told he was found on Lake Tahoe Dr, which is 1.2 miles from the school, and that he crossed Old Pascagoula Road. Philips says a principal and teacher located him "about three-quarters of a mile away."
Sky 5: 15-20 sharks spotted off Pensacola beach
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — WKRG’s newest tool, the Sky5, picked up some incredible video of sharks swimming off of Pensacola Beach Saturday morning. 15-20 sharks were seen off of Pensacola Beach at around 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27 and according to News 5’s photographer Jason Garcia, the swarm of sharks was just 150 yards from […]
utv44.com
Baldwin County seeks citizen input with survey
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Baldwin County is one of the fastest growing counties in the state. With the rapid growth of the county, the Baldwin County Commission Planning and Zoning Department is asking for the community’s input. Right now, the Baldwin County Department of Planning and Zoning...
WEAR
New movie films in Pensacola, features 60 local actors
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A new movie production is filming in Pensacola. The film features 60 local actors in scenes across 20 locations throughout the city. The movie is a drama about a family who owns a fictional hospital that’s based in Pensacola. Executive Producers, LaDaron Clardy and Bill Marshall,...
msn.com
Escambia County is on 90-day clock before it loses almost half of its Baker Act capacity
A planned policy shift at a Pensacola hospital means patients in mental health crisis may have to be transported as far as Okaloosa County or Bay County for assistance. Earlier this month, state officials, Escambia County legislators and the top county and city public safety officials held an emergency conference call to avoid a potential disaster in local emergency mental health care.
Hundreds of civilian jobs open on Eglin AFB
EGLIN AFB, Fla. (WKRG) — From scientists testing weapons, to cashiers in the BX, support staff is necessary to keep the mission of Eglin Air Force Base up and running. Civilian Personnel Officer Lula Coleman said the base has more than 6,000 civilian jobs with 200 hundred positions available in August. “Eglin is the Air […]
Local organizations hold a 'community conversation' surrounding mental health in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The topic of mental health might be taboo, but local community organizations are collaborating to help eliminate that stigma by holding an open discussion about mental health in Mobile. The goal is to hear from Mobile citizens, of all ages, on what city leaders can do to address mental health disparities in […]
Rainfall totals hurting Baldwin County farmers
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s no secret farmers depend on rain, but lately there’s been a lot of it in Baldwin County. “You’re looking at tens of millions of dollars of crops that we stand to lose a pile of money. It’s just a disaster down here right now,” said Jeremy Sessions. Parts of […]
Milton Church defrauded out of almost $165,000, secretary charged
MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement charged a woman with grand theft after a Milton Church was defrauded out of $164,716. Lisa Michelle Hively, 55, was charged with one count of organized schemes to defraud and one count of grand theft. Hively was arrested after investigators opened up an investigation into […]
Concerns over the future of Mobile's RV City for Mardi Gras 2023
Some are concerned over the future of RV City and if it will be around for Mardi Gras 2023.
Tillman's Corner homeless camp to be cleared, city officials unsure where homeless will stay
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The homeless people behind the Lowe’s in Tillman’s Corner are going to have to relocate. Different volunteers arrived at the camp to help with the cleaning process. One volunteer, Rachel Rivas said that she used to be in this exact situation, and she said the city needs to do more for […]
Rayfield Davis: Racial violence during Civil Rights Movement in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — In 1948, Rayfield Davis was brutally beaten and killed by a white man on his way home from work. Davis’ story is just like many other Black men at the time, where the murderer was left off for being white. This is his story. WKRG News 5 is looking back at […]
