Atmore, AL

WPMI

Targeting the Violence: 8/25/22 livestream

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — This week our guest is Justin Smith, advisor of the Kappa League and Adrian Fox, advisor of the Omega Lamplighters. These are two organizations for young men that work with them on community service, education and all types of good stuff to help lead them in the right direction and keep them off the streets.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile Co. Public Schools stadium construction update

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Construction delays for Mobile County Public Schools are pushing back the completion date for four high school football stadiums. The stadiums are for LeFlore, Vigor, BC Rain and Davidson. Currently, these four schools do not have an on-campus stadium. Initially, Mobile County Public Schools planned five stadiums, but the land the […]
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
thelocalpalate.com

Joining the Second Line in Mobile, Alabama

Parade floats, iridescent beads, and a flood of gold, purple, and green in the early spring often make people think of the seemingly New Orleanian tradition of Mardi Gras, but they’d be shocked to learn that the carnival took root in Mobile, Alabama. In 1703, French settlers joined in...
MOBILE, AL
Education
Local
Alabama Education
WKRG News 5

Northwest Florida fair returns with $5 entry

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Northwest Florida Fair Association will hold its fair from Sept. 27 to Oct. 7 at the Northwest Florida Fairgrounds in Fort Walton Beach. Fair operations manager Brian Sparling told WKRG News 5 that the 2022 fair will not be a free entry like 2021. Entry will cost a […]
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
msn.com

Auburn Athletic Director Allen Green stepping down

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Allen Greene, Auburn University’s Athletic Director of the last four and a half years, is stepping down, per a release from the university Friday afternoon. His contract was set to expire in January 2023. According to the release, Greene notified University President Dr. Christopher...
AUBURN, AL
WKRG News 5

Victims of another Pensacola contractor step forward

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Contractors across Northwest Florida are coming under fire for taking money for projects and not completing them. Mitchem Construction, a concrete contractor out of Pensacola, is the latest in a line of contractors being called out by victims that say they have paid thousands of dollars and did not […]
utv44.com

Child wanders from Haskew Elementary, found one mile away

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Mobile County Public Schools is investigating how an elementary school student, described as an 8-year-old, wandered off campus during school hours and wasn't found until he was more than a mile away. It happened Wednesday afternoon at Haskew Elementary in Irvington. Rena Philips, a spokesperson for the district, says the little boy was returned to campus safely in about 15 minutes. An image obtained by NBC 15 News shows the boy walking by himself along McDonald Road. We're told he was found on Lake Tahoe Dr, which is 1.2 miles from the school, and that he crossed Old Pascagoula Road. Philips says a principal and teacher located him "about three-quarters of a mile away."
IRVINGTON, AL
WKRG News 5

Sky 5: 15-20 sharks spotted off Pensacola beach

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — WKRG’s newest tool, the Sky5, picked up some incredible video of sharks swimming off of Pensacola Beach Saturday morning. 15-20 sharks were seen off of Pensacola Beach at around 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27 and according to News 5’s photographer Jason Garcia, the swarm of sharks was just 150 yards from […]
PENSACOLA BEACH, FL
utv44.com

Baldwin County seeks citizen input with survey

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Baldwin County is one of the fastest growing counties in the state. With the rapid growth of the county, the Baldwin County Commission Planning and Zoning Department is asking for the community’s input. Right now, the Baldwin County Department of Planning and Zoning...
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WEAR

New movie films in Pensacola, features 60 local actors

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A new movie production is filming in Pensacola. The film features 60 local actors in scenes across 20 locations throughout the city. The movie is a drama about a family who owns a fictional hospital that’s based in Pensacola. Executive Producers, LaDaron Clardy and Bill Marshall,...
PENSACOLA, FL
High School
Education
msn.com

Escambia County is on 90-day clock before it loses almost half of its Baker Act capacity

A planned policy shift at a Pensacola hospital means patients in mental health crisis may have to be transported as far as Okaloosa County or Bay County for assistance. Earlier this month, state officials, Escambia County legislators and the top county and city public safety officials held an emergency conference call to avoid a potential disaster in local emergency mental health care.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Hundreds of civilian jobs open on Eglin AFB

EGLIN AFB, Fla. (WKRG) — From scientists testing weapons, to cashiers in the BX, support staff is necessary to keep the mission of Eglin Air Force Base up and running. Civilian Personnel Officer Lula Coleman said the base has more than 6,000 civilian jobs with 200 hundred positions available in August. “Eglin is the Air […]
EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL
WKRG News 5

Rainfall totals hurting Baldwin County farmers

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s no secret farmers depend on rain, but lately there’s been a lot of it in Baldwin County. “You’re looking at tens of millions of dollars of crops that we stand to lose a pile of money. It’s just a disaster down here right now,” said Jeremy Sessions. Parts of […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Milton Church defrauded out of almost $165,000, secretary charged

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement charged a woman with grand theft after a Milton Church was defrauded out of $164,716. Lisa Michelle Hively, 55, was charged with one count of organized schemes to defraud and one count of grand theft. Hively was arrested after investigators opened up an investigation into […]
MILTON, FL

