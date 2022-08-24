Read full article on original website
Survivor Empowerment Center in Carbondale names new director
In a ceremony held at the Survivor Empowerment Center's (formerly the Women's Center) Tribute Garden, Board Chair Gloria Tison announced the retirement of Executive Director Cathy McClanahan, who is leaving at the end of this month after 50 years of service to the center. McClanahan was presented with a brick...
BOOKS AT A BARGAIN
Every year about this time on Friday and Saturday you'll find the parking lot at Marion Carnegie Library pretty much full as book collectors and avid readers take advantage of the fall book sale. According to Friends of the Marion Carnegie Library President Carolyn Loving, it has grown a lot...
Two SIU profs named among Illinois' top innovators
Two faculty members from SIU Carbondale have received statewide awards for innovation at the 2022 STEAM Expo at the Illinois State Fair in Springfield. SIU nominated Scott D. Hamilton-Brehm and Lahiru Jayakody for the 2022 Illinois Innovation Network awards. The two Innovators of the Year are faculty in the School of Biological Sciences. Hamilton-Brehm won the award for his work with the environment and water, while Jayakody was honored for his work in food and agriculture.
John Shaw: Inviting Illinois college students to help Renew Illinois
As summer winds down and fall approaches, the Paul Simon Public Policy Institute at Southern Illinois University is eagerly gearing up for one of our signature events: the Renewing Illinois Summit for college and university students. This year's summit will be held at SIU-Carbondale on Sept. 29-30. Our theme is...
Carbondale Terriers, Murphy Red Devils open football season in cross-county matchup
Will this year's Carbondale Terriers have football playoff mojo -- or even intra-county mojo?. Both questions may be answered Friday night at Bleyer Field when the Terriers face off against their powerhouse rivals, the Murphysboro Red Devils. If they could beat the Devils -- or even give them the game they did last season in Murphy, when the Devils took an overtime thriller -- the Terriers' future would look bright.
Carbondale council debates rules for taxis and ride-shares
The Carbondale City Council has opened discussions on relaxing rules for taxi licenses and drivers for Uber and Lyft, with an aim to improve the availability of public transport. City Manager Gary Williams said at the Aug. 9 meeting that the city is looking to eliminate the licensing of ride-share...
