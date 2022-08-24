Read full article on original website
spotonillinois.com
Williamson County Board of Commissioners met July 20
Here are the minutes provided by the board:The Williamson County Board of Commissioners met at 9:03 a.m. at the Williamson County Administrative Building Boardroom, Marion, Illinois, in a meeting of the Williamson County Board... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 16:42. How many times were students suspended or...
KFVS12
Gov. Pritzker holds discussion with southern Illinois college students
CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker made an early morning stop in Carterville to talk with college students in southern Illinois. Pritzker held a roundtable discussion with students from John A. Logan College, Southern Illinois University Carbondale, Kaskaskia College and Shawnee Community College at 8:30 a.m. on Friday, August 26.
KFVS12
Williamson Co. to receive one of ten statewide grants announced by IDNR
ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) today announced 10 grants totaling $500,000 for land trusts in Illinois to support stewardship on land protected by the Illinois Nature Preserves Commission (INPC). Among the grant recipients was Williamson County, which is set to receive a grant of $69,344.79.
Daily Republican
Survivor Empowerment Center in Carbondale names new director
In a ceremony held at the Survivor Empowerment Center's (formerly the Women's Center) Tribute Garden, Board Chair Gloria Tison announced the retirement of Executive Director Cathy McClanahan, who is leaving at the end of this month after 50 years of service to the center. McClanahan was presented with a brick...
wpsdlocal6.com
Ballard County Elementary gets book vending machine
BALLARD COUNTY, KY — Ballard County Elementary School got a new vending machine — and it's for books. Students get tokens, and when they put them in the vending machine, they get to choose a book. The book selections are rotated, and they're chosen based on what books...
freedom929.com
ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (8/26/22)
(SPRINGFIELD) The State Department of Public Health is urging people to watch out for ticks after the Heartland Virus was reported in southern Illinois. An older person down in Jackson County has tested positive for the tick-borne Heartland Virus, only the third such case in Illinois since 2018. State Health officials say ticks can carry other diseases such as Lyme and Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever as well, so the health alert is important. Those out hiking, camping, and/or hunting should take the needed precautions against ticks, such as using insect repellent containing DEET and by dressing appropriately.
kbsi23.com
Paducah sees results in new online application feature
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – The Paducah 311 app makes reporting issues to the city as easy as pushing a button. That includes reporting things like potholes, brush pickup, or any other number of problems residents may need the city to address. “We launched Paducah 311 on January 6th of...
Daily Republican
Two SIU profs named among Illinois' top innovators
Two faculty members from SIU Carbondale have received statewide awards for innovation at the 2022 STEAM Expo at the Illinois State Fair in Springfield. SIU nominated Scott D. Hamilton-Brehm and Lahiru Jayakody for the 2022 Illinois Innovation Network awards. The two Innovators of the Year are faculty in the School of Biological Sciences. Hamilton-Brehm won the award for his work with the environment and water, while Jayakody was honored for his work in food and agriculture.
KFVS12
Southeast Missouri Food Bank to participate in Feeding America’s Hunger Action Month campaign
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - This September, Southeast Missouri Food Bank will be participating in Feeding America’s Hunger Action Month campaign. The food bank says this year’s theme is Food Shouldn’t Be an Impossible Choice. Southeast Missouri Food Bank will join Feeding America and other member food...
KFVS12
Burning apartment collapses in Carbondale, nearby house total loss
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Carbondale Fire Department and several other fire departments responded to a heavily involved apartment building fire on the 400 block of West Monroe in Carbondale on Saturday. Assistant Chief Jay Crippen said the fire originated in a three story apartment building which was recently abandoned.
KFVS12
Positive case of Heartland virus reported in Jackson County, Ill.
JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A positive case of Heartland virus, the third in the state since 2018, was reported recently in southern Illinois. According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, an older person living in rural Jackson County recently tested positive for the tick-borne virus. The first two...
wfcnnews.com
Several West Frankfort businesses damaged overnight
WEST FRANKFORT - Several businesses in the community of West Frankfort were damaged overnight. According to sources, some of the businesses who reported damage were Glodich Honda, Farm Fresh, Parker-Reedy Funeral Home, Union Funeral Home, Hollywood Star, and more. It is currently unknown exactly when the vandalism took place, but...
wpsdlocal6.com
With new organizer, new location for Barbecue on the River, vendors preparing for influx of visitors
PADUCAH — The COVID-19 pandemic shut down gatherings throughout the community, but they're opening up and people are ready for it. One event that is a focal point of Paducah is coming back this year. Organizers and vendors are excited for the 28th Barbecue on the River and are...
KFVS12
Positive case of tick-borne illness in Jackson County, Ill.
With a recent grant of over $10 million, Paducah will begin projects surrounding the riverfront. Here are tips for parents and others looking to post back-to-school photos. Some new businesses can be seen in downtown Cape Girardeau. Paducah Police investigate homicide. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Paducah police are investigating...
Daily Republican
BOOKS AT A BARGAIN
Every year about this time on Friday and Saturday you'll find the parking lot at Marion Carnegie Library pretty much full as book collectors and avid readers take advantage of the fall book sale. According to Friends of the Marion Carnegie Library President Carolyn Loving, it has grown a lot...
KFVS12
Ark. man in custody, accused of robbing Murphysboro bank and Ky. bank
MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - A bank robbery suspect is in custody, accused of robbing banks in southern Illinois and Kentucky. According to the Murphysboro Police Department, the suspect was identified as 58-year-old John Earl Hall from Hot Springs, Arkansas. Hall was taken into custody around 1:30 p.m. in Garland County,...
wpsdlocal6.com
Barbecue on the River changes location, layout for first time in 27 years
PADUCAH, KY — Barbecue on the River will be just a little bit different this year. Beautiful Paducah announced on its website they'll be modifying Barbecue on the River in it's 28th year as ground breaks on the downtown City Block development project. "Change is inevitable. Growth is optional," John C. Maxwell said in the announcement.
wjpf.com
Carbondale man arrested for graffiti
CARBONDALE, Ill. (WJPF) – A 42-year-old Carbondale man has arrested for spray-painting graffiti on a number of buildings. Carbondale Police say Matthew Kren defaced at least three different buildings located on North Oakland Street, West High Street, and North Springer Street. He was arrested on Thursday for criminal damage to property and taken to the Jackson County Jail.
KFVS12
Williamson County shooting under investigation
Some new businesses can be seen in downtown Cape Girardeau. Paducah police are investigating a homicide from Tuesday, Aug. 23. Positive case of tick-borne illness in Jackson County, Ill. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Jackson County, Ill. reports a positive case for a rare tick-borne illness. Special Olympics of Southern...
wrul.com
Wease, Brewster And Richards Arrested On White County Warrants
The Carmi Police Department has arrested three on White County Warrants. On Thursday morning, 52 year David M Wease of 1307B Oak Street was arrested at the White County Courthouse on a warrant for Unlawful Delivery of Controlled Substance. He is being held in the White County Jail on a $7500 bond. Wease is scheduled to appear in court on September 14th at 10:00 AM.
