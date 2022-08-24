Read full article on original website
State's Teachers Alarmed Over Non-Certified Educators Entering Classroom
"They don't know what's going to hit them in the face when they enter the classroom in the next week to two weeks," retired teacher Nancy Yaffe told KFOR News.
Christian school suing Biden administration for threatening to pull school lunches from low-income students
A Christian grade school in Tampa, Florida is suing the Biden administration and Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried for threatening to pull school lunches for low-income students because of its religious affiliation, which does not agree with changes the administration made to Title IX. All 56 students enrolled in Grant...
Teacher shortage forces schools to find innovative ways to recruit educators
The Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates about 300,000 public school teachers and staff left the profession between February 2020 and May 2022 producing a nationwide teacher shortage in the U.S. NBC News’ Steven Romo has the story of one Florida school and their unique new way of recruiting more educators. Aug. 16, 2022.
After the rise of BLM, Black students and their families are heading back to HBCUs
Some historically Black colleges and universities have seen increases in application and enrollment numbers after years of decline.
Phys.org
Study shows how Black male teacher-coaches illustrate civic-focused education
Fostering a sense of civic engagement is one of the primary purposes of social studies education. But in an educational system that focuses on Black students and teachers through a deficit lens, that can be a very real challenge to overcome. A new study from a faculty member at the University of Kansas found the experiences of five Black male teacher-coaches in predominantly white private schools can illustrate civic-focused and liberatory approaches to education.
College students are increasingly identifying beyond 'she' and 'he'
When students today fill out their college applications, they are not just identifying as “she” or “he.” More than 3% of incoming college students use a different set of pronouns. That’s according to my analysis of the more than 1.2 million applications submitted for the 2022-23 school year through the Common App, an online application platform used by more than 900 colleges. While 3% may not seem like a lot, it represents nearly 37,000 students. It is also indicative of a growing number of young people who identify outside of a gender binary – that is, they do not identify as...
School districts across America will do anything for more teachers
School districts nationwide are turning to extraordinary measures in a desperate effort to get enough teachers in their classrooms before the academic year kicks off. Why it matters: The teacher shortage — driven by burnout, low pay and ever-increasing demands — is a slow-motion crisis that's happening everywhere, and there's no easy way to reverse it.
I'm a teacher educator, and my work has never felt so hopeless
I'm a teacher educator. When it comes to preparing teachers for the stressors now facing them, it often feels like my hands are tied. Across two states, I've taught hundreds of future teachers enrolled in teacher preparation programs at the college level. My job is centered on preparing them to take charge of their own classrooms, an experience that culminates in state licensure. This process typically requires that they develop expertise in content and current theories and methods for effective teaching.
College Board Launches First-Ever AP Program In African American Studies
The College Board, the not-for-profit association behind America’s Advanced Placement (AP) courses and exams, has introduced a new pilot program for 60 high schools to implement an AP course in African American studies. More schools are expected to be added to the roster in the pilot’s second year.
Dating and the Committed College Student
You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might share similar interests, you may have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner is undecided on his or her career path and is continually enrolling in school. So, what do you do if your partner doesn't have a career path but is still spending money on college classes? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions might be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.
Phys.org
Belonging helps Black, Latino students feel engaged
A new study led by a North Carolina State University researcher found that a group of predominantly Black and Latino sixth-graders reported they were more likely to pay attention, work hard and participate in class discussions when they felt a greater sense of belonging in those classes. The findings support...
Tutoria, a Non Profit, Provides Free Tutoring for English Language Learners
According to the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES), students in the United States who were English learners (ELs) number over 5 million and make up 10% of US K-12 classrooms in 2019. That is in addition to millions of adults, including college students who are also taking ESL classes in the US.
If I could change one thing in education: Community-school partnerships would be top priority
Students thrive in environments where they are seen and valued as contributing members of classroom communities. A major aspect of social development in education is students’ identity formation. At a very early age, students are asked to make connections between what they are learning, their lives and the world around them. This is about more than just their sense of self. In classrooms, they seek to foster a sense of belonging and acceptance within their school and community, and learn how to negotiate their place in society. But what happens when learners don’t see themselves reflected in what is being taught...
BBC
King William's College private school bucks GCSE grade drop trend
Students at a private school on the Isle of Man have bucked the trend of falling GCSE results in England. King William's College Year 11 students returned a pass rate of 91% with 49% achieving A or A*, up 2% on 2021. Although the Castletown school's overall pass rate had...
knowtechie.com
Duolingo will now teach you elementary-level math
Duolingo is expected to launch its flagship math (or maths, depending on what side of the Atlantic you live on) course today. Duolingo Math is a dedicated app for iOS and iPadOS. It re-uses the company’s gamification mechanics to teach third-grade maths. Users complete challenges, reinforce their learning with...
I am a high school senior. Please make me take the SATs.
I never thought I would say these words but … please keep standardized testing for college admissions. As a high school senior, I am facing a frenzy of college applications and a deluge of informational mailings from prospective colleges. My to-do list includes 30-plus essays for applications, scholarships and more.
tatler.com
Rounding up the finest prep and public schools in the country
For the past 19 years, the Tatler Schools Guide has been the definitive, impartial directory of the leading independent schools in the UK. Hundreds of visits, interviews and questionnaires later, the guide is curated establishing 249 of the finest schools in the nation – but the question is who from this already elite bunch comes out on top?
