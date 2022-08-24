You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might share similar interests, you may have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner is undecided on his or her career path and is continually enrolling in school. So, what do you do if your partner doesn't have a career path but is still spending money on college classes? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions might be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

17 DAYS AGO