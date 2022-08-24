ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Joint practices between Jaguars, Falcons are underway in Georgia

By John Dillon
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vrx3D_0hTrH12300

Ahead of their preseason scrum on Saturday, the Jacksonville Jaguars and Atlanta Falcons will hold joint practices in Georgia on Wednesday and Thursday. These practices will give both teams valuable repetitions against opponents they haven’t faced before in training camp, and could lead to dramatics in the final preseason game if things get testy.

The Falcons are hosting both Saturday’s game and the joint practices this week. Though Atlanta has the benefit of home-field advantage, Jacksonville shouldn’t suffer any meaningful limitations on the road trip.

Both teams are committed to finishing the series of meetings without incident, and as they look to sharpen their skills for the regular season, should provide each other with plenty of experience they wouldn’t otherwise get.

Fans and reporters have been sharing pictures of the event on Twitter, and it seems to be drawing a fair crowd as fans prepare for meaningful football in September.

Check out these views of the festivities from social media:

Jaguars fans in attendance are sure to be treated to a show worth traveling for as the teams square off to see who is more prepared for the regular season. Second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence stands to gain the most of anyone on Jacksonville’s roster, as any reps he takes against the Falcons will get him closer to starting form ahead of the Jaguars’ matchup against Washington in Week 1.

On defense, Travon Walker and Dawuane Smoot are set to get meaningful experience as members of the team’s front seven. Walker is still acclimating to life in the NFL after being selected with the first overall pick back in April, while Smoot, a veteran, is getting his feet wet as a defensive lineman after converting from linebacker.

Stay tuned to Jaguars Wire as we cover Jacksonville’s final preseason matchup and all the happenings at joint practices this week.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-Peyton Manning teammate makes wild claim

Justin Herbert has established himself as one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL after just two seasons, but is he better than Peyton Manning? One former lineman who played with the Hall of Famer seems to think so, at least on some level. Ryan Harris, an ex-tackle who is...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Former NFL Coach Jay Gruden Reportedly Lands New Job

Former Washington Redskins head coach Jay Gruden has another job at the NFL level. Gruden was hired by the Los Angeles Rams as a consultant, Rams head coach Sean McVay confirmed Thursday afternoon. The 55-year-old Gruden has been at Rams training camp, but will mostly work remotely. A star quarterback...
WASHINGTON, DC
FanSided

3 most overrated college football teams heading into 2022

With the preseason AP Top 25 hitting the presses, college football fans are already dubbing teams overrated and underrated. Who’s overrated?. Heading into the 2022 season, everyone has their early opinions on which college football teams are already overrated and which are underrated. How can you possibly make this assumption without seeing this year’s version of these teams take a single snap? Well, based on lost talent and returning production, we can make educated guesses.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Jacksonville, FL
Sports
City
Flowery Branch, GA
Atlanta, GA
Football
City
Jacksonville, FL
State
Washington State
City
Jacksonville, GA
City
Washington, GA
Local
Georgia Sports
Jacksonville, FL
Football
State
Georgia State
Atlanta, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia Football
City
Atlanta, GA
Alina Andras

5 Great Burger Places in Georgia

While it is definitely recommend that we all eat healthy most of the time, it's perfectly ok to enjoy a juicy and delicious burgers from time to time. And since it's not something you should have on a daily basis you might as well make sure you are choosing a top rated burger places. With that in mind, I have put together a list of five great burger places in Georgia that you should definitely check out if you haven't already. All of them are known for serving amazing food made with high-quality ingredients so make sure to add these burger places to your list and pay them a visit next time you are craving a good burger.
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Breaking: Prominent NFL Player Accused Of Gang-Raping Girl

Disturbing news surfaced this Thursday involving San Diego State's football team. A civil lawsuit that was filed Thursday accuses three San Diego State football players, which includes Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza, of gang raping a 17-year-old girl at an off-campus party last year. Araiza, who was drafted by the...
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trevor Lawrence
The Spun

Pete Carroll Names Seahawks "No. 1" Quarterback

There looks to be a favorite for the Seattle Seahawks starting quarterback job. Head coach Pete Carroll spoke about the race on Thursday afternoon and said that Geno Smith is still ahead of Drew Lock. Smith is also expected to start in the preseason finale against the Dallas Cowboys. “Geno...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jaguars#American Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Aaron Donald swings helmet during wild Rams-Bengals practice brawl

Perhaps joint practices with the two teams that squared off in the most recent Super Bowl is not the best idea…. The Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals, having recently met in Super Bowl LVI, took to the field for their second day of joint practices Thursday. It ended in a wild melee, with Aaron Donald holding a pair of Bengals’ helmets and at one point swinging a helmet during the fracas.
CINCINNATI, OH
ClutchPoints

Steelers rookie Kenny Pickett gets brutally honest on QB1 competition ahead of final preseason contest

During the start of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ training camp, the general consensus was that Mitch Trubisky would be the QB1 of the team. The veteran signal-caller seemed to be miles ahead of Mason Rudolph and rookie Kenny Pickett, after all. As the preseason comes to a close, though, fans were pleasantly surprised by the development of Pickett.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

144K+
Followers
190K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy