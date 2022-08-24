Read full article on original website
Krispy Kreme to Release Donut Dog Treats for National Dog Day
National Dog Day is right around the corner. If you find yourself doing a donut run this weekend, keep an eye out for a special snack: Krispy Kreme donut dog treats. The national food chain is celebrating the holiday with a special line of dog treats created especially for our furry friends. Inspired by their […] The post Krispy Kreme to Release Donut Dog Treats for National Dog Day appeared first on DogTime.
Krispy Kreme Celebrates National Dog Day With Limited-Time Doggie Doughnuts
This year, in honor of National Dog Day on Friday, August 26, celebrate your pup with a tasty pastry. For the first time ever, Krispy Kreme will be releasing Doggie Doughnuts in the U.S. Starting August 26th, and available through the weekend, show your little sidekick some love with six...
This dog name is the most popular in the US, report finds. Which others made the list?
Pet owners are big fans of one dog name — helping it rise up the rankings to become the most popular in North America, a new report finds. Luna now tops the list of names given to dogs in the United States and Canada, according to results shared Monday, Aug. 22.
What are the most popular dog names?
What are the most popular dog names in 2022? Pet insurance company Trupanion has answered this very question to mark this year’s National Dog Day, which is being celebrated annually on August 26th. The most popular dog names in 2022. Surveying its database of more than 740,000 insured pets,...
Internet Laughs As Retired Military Dog Won't Let Go of Toy in Pet Store
Rex the retired K9 was very attached to the toy and wasn't about to hand it over without a fight—even if his owners were just trying to buy it for him.
The Unwanted New York Dogs That Are Still Looking For Their Forever Homes
The New York Animal Care Centre has waived all adoption fees on dogs over 45 pounds, until the end of August, as part of the "Clear the Shelters" campaign.
Freebies and Deals for Your Dog on National Dog Day
If you are a dog owner, you likely don't need a special day on your calendar in order to give some extra love to your furry companion. However, just because your dog receives lots of love and...
10 Friendliest Dog Breeds: Cute And Friendly Dogs for Everyone
Dogs are some of the most popular pets in the world. There are many different breeds of dogs, and each one has its own personality and set of characteristics. Some people prefer energetic dogs that love to play fetch, while others might prefer a cuddly dog that loves to relax on the couch.
Old Toothless Chihuahuas Finally Gets Adopted Together
Five years ago, when Julie Docherty adopted a senior chihuahua, she had no idea that one adoption would lead to her being the mom of a whole dog squad. Julie Docherty adopted her first senior chihuahua, MoMo, from Tiny Loving Canines Rescue in California, where he was surrendered in a horrendous condition. “My first senior adoption was a happy accident,” Docherty told The Dodo. “I discovered MoMo, fell in love with him, and we bonded over his rehabilitation and care. I came to realize then how heartbreakingly overlooked this large category of shelter dogs are, and how ideal senior adoption was for me.” Over the next few years, Docherty adopted four more senior chihuahuas (all from the same shelter, except one) named Choli Churro, Paloma Linda, Benito, and Lalo Flan, but he sadly passed away due to cancer.
'He Gives Me Purpose': Dapper Yorkshire Terrier Wins Pet of the Week
This week's top dog is emotional support animal Cooper who his owner says has made a "remarkable difference" in her life.
An unconditional love for a pet
Do you have a pet that tries your patience, but pulls at your heart strings at the same time? If you have read any of my other pet stories, you know I have a crazy border collie named Bandit who has stolen my heart completely, but who also keeps me on my toes. What is it about certain pets that no matter what havoc they cause we still wouldn’t trade them for anything?
Couple's Pet Dogs Eat Their Winning Lottery Ticket
A couple in Oregon lucked out when they were still able to cash in on a winning lottery ticket after their dogs mistook it for a chew toy. The Oregon lottery is no stranger to misshapen tickets, having received them drenched in mud, after being run through the washing machine, and in more curious states. This is a first, they said in a press release on Thursday, August 11, but officials were able to collect all of the necessary pieces to determine the ticket's status, allowing Rachel and Nathan Lamet to redeem their earnings after their two Alaskan Klee Kias tore it up.
National Dog Day Is Here. These Are the Best Deals for Your Furry Friend
Let me see those paws in the air, y'all, it's National Dog Day. Not only should you throw Scout or Sadie a few extra scratches on the noggin, but there's a deluge of online dog deals to spoil your pup on this high hound holiday. Online pet retailers, including Chewy and Paw.com and a few of our favorite pet food delivery services like Spot & Tango are getting in on the fun with deals for all things dog, some as much as 50% off the normal prices. It's an excellent time to stock up on kibble, chews, treats and toys, or saddle your pal with a plush new dog bed or coat for winter.
A Financial Guide for New Pet Owners
At around 10 weeks of age, our golden retriever puppy, Bailey, caused us a bit of a panic. After several moderately successful days of training, one afternoon Bailey had seven to eight accidents, all...
Black Dog Animal Rescue Adoptable Pets - August 25, 2022
Rhea was a previous P.A.C.K. Program graduate and a beautiful pup who loves life, people, and other dogs. She is still quite a puppy! Rhea is crate trained, but without an outlet for her energy she can get a bit restless in it. She walks best on a gentle leader, and we recommend continuing to use one with her.
Editor’s Choice: The 8 Best Healthy Dog Treats That Pups and Pet Parents Will Both Love
In this Editor’s Choice feature, SPY’s Allison Bowsher reviews the best healthy dog treats. Our Editor’s Choice products meet our strictest selection criteria, and we work hard to select only the very best treats for your dog. Did you know that one out of every two dogs is overweight? That’s according to the Association for Pet Obesity Prevention, which surveys pet parents and veterinarians nationwide to better understand pet nutrition. We know there’s a lot that goes into being a dog parent. Scheduling vet visits, finding the best toys, remembering to give probiotics and flea and tick treatments, and making sure your...
