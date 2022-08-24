Read full article on original website
khqa.com
ADM Milling permanently closing Keokuk plant
KEOKUK, Iowa (KHQA) — ADM Milling has announced today that the company will be closing their Keokuk plant permanently. The City does not have the number of employees affected by this decision. ADM has indicated that they are looking to sell the facility at some point in the future. The City has contacted Lee County Economic Development Group (LCEDG) and will be working with that organization and the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) to find prospective buyers.
kjfmradio.com
1862 skirmish brought Civil War to Pike County
PIKE COUNTY, Mo. — Following is the first of a two-part series by contributing writer Brent Engel of Louisiana. They were outnumbered more than four to one. And yet, a tiny band of Union militia and local residents held off a swarm of Confederates led by two of Northeast Missouri’s most successful rebel guerillas.
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Aug. 24, 2022
Kaiona D Williams (20) 318 Maiden Ln for Vandalism at 2913 Maine NTA 145. Edward A Bogdala (42) 903 N 9th for FTA Possession of Meth, FTA Retail Theft, FTA Resisting and FTA Trespassing at 7th & Lind Lodged 131. Lance Jones,49, Quincy, reports that his 2007 Chevrolet was hit...
muddyrivernews.com
Real estate transfers in Pike County from Aug. 8-12, 2022
Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. Robert Brewer and Tammy Brewer of Pittsfield sold a 60.35-acre farm...
wlds.com
Two Arrested For DUI in Pleasant Hill
The Pike County Sheriff’s Department along with Pleasant Hill Police arrested two individuals last night after a report of suspicious activity. A call came in from the Pleasant Hill Shell Jiffi-Stop on Illinois Route 96 just northwest of town at 9:26 last night after suspicious activity from a vehicle was reported.
ktvo.com
Northeast Missouri man convicted in toddler's death
MEMPHIS, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man has been found guilty on all counts in the 2018 murder of a toddler. On Friday afternoon, Marcus Mays, 38, of La Grange, Missouri, was found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of 2-year-old Taylen Allen. The Scotland County jury deliberated...
klif.com
Dallas City Manager Gets Pay Bump to Over $424,000
Dallas (WBAP/KLIF) – Months after controversy involving the Dallas city manager that could have led to his firing, T.C. Broadnax is getting a pay raise this fall. City Council gave thumbs up on Wednesday to a 3% raise after a performance review. The increase bumps his annual salary to over $423,000.
wmay.com
Third Illinois Prison Guard Convicted In Inmate’s Death
A third guard at an Illinois prison has been convicted of charges stemming from the death of an inmate. A federal jury this week returned the guilty verdict against 54-year-old Todd Sheffler in his second trial on charges of deprivation of rights and obstruction in the 2018 death of Larry Earvin at the Western Illinois Correctional Center in Mt. Sterling.
